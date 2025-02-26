New 'touch grass' app is a wild way to stop you and your friends from doomscrolling
It's a dose of reality that a lot of us can use.
Spending too much time on social media, whether you’re doomscrolling on TikTok, stuck in a rabbit hole on X, or playing League of Legends so long you have no idea what day it is, can leave you severely out of touch with reality. The online world can easily create a warped, funhouse mirror version of life, so getting outside and a reset is essential for your mental health.
Around 2015, a popular insult popped up on X (then Twitter), where people told each other to “go outside and touch grass.” The term has since become ubiquitous in online culture as a way to tell someone to buzz off, get a life, and enjoy a reality check simultaneously. Urban Dictionary defines the term as, “Used when someone is doing something weird, stupid, or pointless. it means they need to come back to reality, they need to get some fresh air and get back in touch with how the real world works.”
Make a ‘touch grass’ tracker.
A template that helps people track how often they step away from their screens and go outside.
Some people on here need it.
— Elabeh (@elabehmohamed) February 26, 2025
Wishing everyone an amazing weekend! Don't forget to touch some grass. pic.twitter.com/WAzf1FGMX6
— Hana (@HanaPersona_) February 22, 2025
What is the Touch Grass app?
Rhys Kentish, a senior software engineer at the London-based app design firm Brightec, has taken the advice to heart and created an app that requires you to touch grass before you even think about wasting 45 minutes scrolling through TikTok or an hour on Instagram reels. “I was sick and tired of my reflex in the morning being to reach for my phone and scroll for upwards of an hour,” Kentish told Fast Company. “It didn’t feel good, and I wasn’t getting anything out of it.”
The app’s function is pretty simple: you choose the apps you would like to block, and when you want to use them, you are prompted to walk outside, take a photo of your hand touching a patch of grass, and then upload it to the app. The on-board computer vision system will verify whether you have touched grass and, if so, unblock the apps. The app is a great way to remind people to get their priorities together before engulfing themselves in an online world fraught with problems. Who knows how many people will walk outside to touch grass only to realize it’s a beautiful day out, and they'd rather take their dog for a walk? The app allows people to pause and connect with the real world before entering algorithmically altered reality.
Some screenshots from the Touch Grass app.via Apple App Store
Users who upgrade to premium features can block unlimited apps, view their screen time history, and gain deeper insights into their usage patterns. They will also be able to skip the touch grass request more often than those with a free version. Fifty percent of all skip purchase profits will be dedicated to UK rewilding projects.
Currently, the app is in prelaunch, and people can access the full features in mid-March. But that hasn’t stopped it from taking off. Kentish was shocked that the app began to go viral after posting about it on Hacker News. “I uploaded the app to hacker news with the caption, ‘i built an app to stop me doomscrolling by touching grass’. The start was slow, maybe 6 upvotes after an hour. I checked this before lunch. When I came back from lunch, my firebase real-time analytics were still up, and i saw 1500 visitors in the past 30 minutes… what,” he wrote on Linkedin.
Kentish’s brilliant app idea is going viral because as tech gets more addictive and ingrained into everyday activities, many are worrying about who’s really in charge: “Me or my phone?” A recent poll found that 36% of Americans believe they spend too much time on their smartphones daily—and 40% aim to reduce their smartphone use. However, 27% don't think they will be successful. Let’s hope that Kentish's app inspires more people to be mindful and take a minute to appreciate whether they really need more screen time or more sunshine.