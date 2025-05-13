Are our washers lying? Why the minutes on the washing machine are longer than actual minutes.
"You're telling me two minutes passed on the washer in six minutes?"
Okay, admittedly this is something that is confidently placed into the "first world problems" category, but it's a problem nonetheless. One that can be quite annoying for someone in a rush or who has taken a peek at the time illuminated on the washing machine. For those with a more modern washing machine or those of whom that utilize the laundromat, once the machine is loaded up and started, it tells you how long it will be before the washing is done.
Actually, no, it doesn't. It's an illusion designed by the makers of washing machines to crush the hope of all those who dare to machine wash their clothing. Okay, well that might be a little intense. One person frustrated with the lies her washing machine told her decided to inquire and the laundry queen herself Melissa Pateras answered. Turns out there's no conspiracy and we are not all collectively losing our minds.
Phew! Although it can feel like washing machines use arbitrarily selected numbers to display as time left on the load being washed, there's actually a very logical reason for this. The answer isn't that the machines count minutes differently or that the numbers aren't minutes at all. The reason seems to be fairly simple–human error. According to Pateras, we are overstuffing the washing machines which causes them to recalculate how much time it will take to wash a load of laundry.
"The time you see when you shut the door and select a cycle is just an estimate. A hopeful naive guess. It's basically sizing up the load and saying, 'Hang on, we're going to be here a while.' Most newer washing machines use load sensing to determine the size of the load and based on that the machine will adjust water level and cycle time. The initial estimated time is based on an average load, but if what you put in is heavier or dirtier, it may add longer agitation or rinsing or spin times to ensure that the load is properly cleaned so that you don't need to rewash the load over and over again," she says.
So maybe the minutes aren't real minutes. They're guesstimates that just get longer depending on how many clothes you stuff in the washing machine—but that's not the only reason the minutes keep getting extended. The washers also sense soil level, so if something is extra dirty, it takes longer to clean. The type of laundry soap also matters according to the laundry guru.
"If you use the wrong detergent for your machine or too much detergent or softener, that can create suds which will require adjustments to the rinse and spin cycle times. More detergent doesn't mean more clean, it means more time to rinse it out," Pateras reveals.
As for the "quick wash" setting that doesn't feel so quick thanks to those fictitious minutes...yeah, probably overloading the washer there too.
"This is a great example. You washed a load on quick wash and this load is for like one to three lightly soiled items. It's more of a refresh cycle. So if you are trying to wash a regular load using the quick wash, it's definitely going to increase the time. Another reason is over stuffing the machine. I have watched many of you jamming clothes into the drum like you are packing a suitcase five minutes before a trip around the world," laments Pateras.
To make sure your washer gets as close to the estimated time displayed as possible, the laundry educator says not to fill the drum beyond 3/4 or 75%. She explains that everything, including the water and detergent, need space to move freely throughout the wash cycle. Pateras wraps it up by telling people to choose the right cycle, not to overload the machine, or and use too much detergent—and the washer will work as designed.
Pateras ends the video by saying, "Your washer isn't trying to gaslight you, it's just trying to survive your laundry habits."