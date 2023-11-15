Doctor shows the bizarre toilet position that can help with constipation
It's weird, but it works.
Around 4 million people in the United States suffer from frequent constipation (according to John Hopkins) resulting in 2.5 million doctor visits per year. In fact, constipation is the number one most common gastrointestinal complaint.
Constipation can actually be a complex issue to navigate because it can have a variety of causes, both big and small—a lack of fluids of fiber, reactions to medications, stress, abuse of laxatives. Even a sudden change in environment can trigger it. Ever suddenly have trouble going to the bathroom when you're traveling? You’re not alone.Our position on the toilet can also greatly affect whether or not we have a healthy bowel movement. And while you may have never attempted this unconventional configuration, one doctor swears it’s number one for number twos.
Daria Sadovskaya, 29, a nephrologist based in Singapore, often shares lesser-known health tips and common hygiene mistakes on TikTok.
Previously, Sadovskaya went viral after sharing why you should never use a loofah, keep a razor in the bathroom, or keep your hair down while using the toilet. (yes, really)
Now, the kidney expert has revealed a position guaranteed to “help you to poop fast.”
In the video, which has already been viewed 26 million times, Sadovskaya sits on the toilet doing a move that looks like it belongs in a yoga class—her left leg crossed over her lap, her foot on her right thigh.
Then she looks to the left, twisting her whole upper body in that direction. Kind of seems like even if this position doesn’t work, at least you’d get a good stretch out of it.
@sadovskaya_doctor What to do if you’re constipated and can’t poop? Try this position, it will help you to poop fast. #healthypooping #poopfast #constipationhelp ♬ original sound - Jazzzz
It might look bizarre, but Sadovskaya assures it’s an effective remedy against light constipation. “This hack works like a kind of self-massage, helping the stool to come out faster and easier,” she told NeedToKnow.co.uk, also suggesting regular exercise, plenty of fiber and water and avoiding caffeine and alcohol.
What’s more, Sadovskaya warned that an incorrect toilet position could lead to bigger problems, and should be taken seriously.
“Constipation is an issue itself but it [using the wrong position] can also lead to hemorrhoids, anal fissures, urinary problems, even increases the risks of colorectal cancer. In addition to all of the above, it can cause nutritional deficiencies, bowel dysfunction and even psychological issues,” she said.
In addition to going mega viral, Sadovskaya’s video received thousands of comments from viewers saying the trick worked–though it’s hard to say whether they were being sincere or saying it in jest.
“I’m pooping rn and it worked bless ur soul,” someone wrote.
“I’m on the toilet rn and it’s lowkey working LMAOOO,” another said.As weird as it might seem, it’s not like this is the first time unique pooping positions have found their way to legitimacy. Once upon a time, squatting seemed like something totally foreign (at least to Western societies). Now, millions own a Squatty Potty.
And sure, there’s plenty of pseudoscience out there, so we should all use a healthy dose of discernment when it comes to medical advice—especially in today’s digital age. But it’s also true that odd remedies do exist. So there’s no harm in trying, at least in this case. Who knows? Maybe your body will thank you for it.
And if you’re still on the fence, your could also try these more traditional options from Health.com:
- Going to the bathroom at the same time each day
- Going to the bathroom as soon as you need to, and never holding in a bowel movement
- Trying to poop about 15-45 minutes after breakfast or lunch
- Drinking coffee
- Exercising regularly
- Taking magnesium supplements
- Taking over-the-counter (OTC) stool softeners or stimulant laxatives, if necessary