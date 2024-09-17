+
67-year-old autistic man creates world's smallest sculptures out of carpet fibers and dust

He paints with a single piece of dust.

Willard Wigan; world's smallest sculptures; micro sculptures; microscopic art; artist; autistic artist
Photo credit: Canva

Autistic man creates world's smallest sculptures out of dust

There are some things that you just can't believe unless you see it with your own eyes. Sometimes even after seeing it, you still can't wrap your head around what you just witnessed. But usually when it comes to artwork, you don't need to understand how it's made to appreciate the beauty of the piece.

That is until you come across something that combines the awe that comes with witnessing something beautiful and the awe that comes with seeing something unbelievable. It's like a double whammy to the senses where your brain has no idea what to make of it. Willard Wigan is one of those artists that will leave your mouth agape as you try to reconcile everything that goes into what he creates.

Wigan creates tiny art. Scratch that. Wigan creates microscopic art in the form of sculptures that aren't visible to the naked eye. Take a minute and let that sink in. The sculptures he creates are so small that you cannot see them with the human eye but people can't stop staring at them.

Wigan and his itty bitty sculptures have made it into the Guinness Book of World Records twice. Once for a 24 carat gold motorcycle in 2013 and again in 2017 for his sculpture of a human embryo made out of a carpet fiber placed inside a strand of Wigan's hair. The embryo sculpture measured 0.05388 mm according to Guinness Book of World Records.

Recently the artist went viral after Max Klymenko featured Wigan in a video on social media. Klymenko interviewed the sculptor to find out about his process of creating such tiny fragile art. They go through the sculptures from largest to smallest which most people would think the largest sculpture would be something you could easily distinguish from a piece of fuzz, but alas, it wouldn't be microscopic.

The largest sculpture Wigan has created is of a woman playing the violin and the entire sculpture fits inside of the eye of a needle. The microscopic violinist measures at a whopping 0.08 mm. He had to use loose fibers he dusted from his shirt in order to make the violin strings before using an eyelash as a paint brush.

Wigan even had a chance to delight Queen Elizabeth with a sculpture he made of her royal carriage before she died. The carriage was painted gold with just as many intricate details as the real thing. Queen Elizabeth had to use a microscope to look at the sculpture and even though she saw it, she couldn't believe that it was real.

"One mistake and it won't look like it was supposed to look like. I work between my heartbeat. So then I stop when it stops then I move when it stops, then I move," Wigan says.

Believe it or not, the sculptor wasn't always great at creating these micro-mini works of art. Back in 2012, Wigan spoke with Modern Art explaining that when he was working on sculpture of Alice in Wonderland he had a catastrophic miscalculation, telling the publication, "There was a tragedy when I first tried making this piece…I inhaled Alice!”

Since the pieces of art are so small, it's highly unlikely that he had to seek any medical treatment for inhaling the fictional character. Soon Wigan learned to create his sculptures between breaths, demonstrating in the video with Klymenko his unique ability to hold his breath for long periods of time. People were extremely impressed by his ability to sculpt out of things as small as a speck of dust.

Wigan shares with Klymenko that he is autistic, which seems to be the missing piece that explains his eye for the micro art according to several commenters, but most were simply awestruck.

"How do you even paint with dust! super impressive," someone shares.

"Watching this video I'm like how the f**k can someone focus so intently that they can move in between their heart beat consistently? 30 seconds later: autism ahhhh lol," another writes.

"So many hours and so many pieces and he’s got nothing to show for it unless you look through the microscope in all seriousness… he blew me away when he talked about paining in between heartbeats," one person admires.

"Wow!! Incredible patience and self-control, as well as other things (steadiness/accuracy etc). Plus a pretty unique thought process (I'm calling it "thinking outside the matchbox" 😃 coz of the miniature aspect ratio of his art) when it comes to what materials/medium etc he could use. Amazing," someone else gushes.

One commenter can't believe someone could reach that level of artistic talent without first losing their minds, "There HAD to have been a time when he went clinically insane then pushed past it to reach this."

There seems to be something for everyone in his collection, that is if you can see it. He's got historical figures, cartoon characters and even a gold ring mounted on an eyelash to pay homage to Beyoncé. You can check out his work on his website where no microscope is required. But if you ever get the chance to see something he sculpted in person, do him and other art admirers a favor...don't sneeze!

