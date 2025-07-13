Little girl entered a talent show without telling her mom, and the crowd was here for it
This is what pure confidence looks like.
One little girl is somersaulting her way into people’s hearts, and reminding us all of how important it is to put yourself out there every once in a while.
In a now-viral TikTok clip posted by @ashleydkennedy14, we learn that her kindergarten-aged niece had apparently entered herself into a talent show without telling her mom—a feat that involved forging mom’s signature onto a permission slip, no less.
And just what did this “act” consist of? Somersaults. Lots of ‘em. Six, to be exact. Also one cartwheel, for good measure. She’d basically deliver one roll, wait for uproarious applause, then do another one. Solid routine, if you ask us.
Honestly, it’s hard to tell which aspect of this moment is more endearing: watching this little girl valiantly overcome a wee bit of shyness—and in the process tapping into some pretty captivating stage presence—or seeing how enthusiastic the audience was to support her. Just good, wholesome stuff all around.
Watch:
@ashleydkennedy14 lol. I’m ☠️☠️. She signed the form herself. #fyp #lol #funny #talentotiktok ♬ Get Ready - Steve Aoki Vocal Radio Edit - 2 Unlimited
Even online viewers were taken aback by this girl’s fearlessness. Or rather, her determination to keep going, in spite of her fear.
“I need to know what her parents did because this is CEO level confidence and I am here for it.”
“She was like oh 🤸 u like that 🤸”
Nailed it. media4.giphy.com
“Im honestly impressed by her independence. She signed herself up and was confident that she had it. Good job mama.”
“She will go far in life. Courage is everything.”
Others noted how kind the crowd was to cheer her on.
“For the people who clapped, as a mother: THANK YOU. it means a lottt.”
“The cheers from the crowd are the best.”
“Ok. because the crowd passed the vibe check. We cheer over here, be brave!”
Funnily enough, plenty of other folks chimed in with similar stories of kiddos sneaking into talent shows…with talents they may or may not have actually possessed.
“My son tried to sign himself up to do karate at his school talent show…he’s never been to a karate class in his life…”
Watch out, she knows karate!media1.giphy.com
“My daughter entered herself into the talent show in 1st grade and didn’t say anything. She played the piano… she had never played piano in her life til that day lol I need that confidence.”
“My brother did this! He played harmonica for the whole school. He doesn’t know how to play the harmonica.”
While this girl might receive a stern talking to about the importance of not forging signatures, her story is nonetheless a prime example of how kids can really shine when left on their own to take risks, try new things, and opt for exploration over perfection. It can be hard for parents to not want to protect their little ones from failure (whatever that means), but life often provides moments just like this to remind them that taking a step back is a precious opportunity to help instill some self advocacy.
It’s just like the old saying goes, “Leap, and the net will appear.” Or in this case…somersault, and the cheers will follow.
This article originally appeared in May.