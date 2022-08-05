+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

Adorable kid's intense love of corn on the cob has people rolling—and relating

Best. Interview. Ever.

corn, recess therapy, viral videos
@recesstherapy/TikTok

This kid's love for corn is contagious.

Is there anything better than corn on the cob? According to this kid interviewed on Recess Therapy, there is not, and after watching him explain why, you may just agree with him.

Recess Therapy is a social media show in which host Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviews kids from ages 2 to 9, and it's every bit as adorable as it sounds. Kids are hilarious, after all, just by being themselves. But once in a while a kid really stands out and this little guy raving about corn while eating corn is impossible not to adore.

First, it's his classic young-kid-missing-front-teeth adorableness. (How does this kid even eat corn on the cob with so many lost teeth?) Then it's the way he says "cowhn" instead of "corn." Over and over, cowhn cowhn cowhn.

There's also the out-of-left-field things he says about corn, such as, "Ever since I was told that corn was real…" Sorry, what? And the deep corn wisdom he espouses: "When I tried it with butter, everything changed" and "Not everybody has to like it to be the best." And then the pure, gushing love: "I can't imagine a more beautiful thing."

But the "corntastic day" part is the piece de resistance. That look on his face. "What?!? It's just a pun about cowhn!"

Just watch, I promise:

@recesstherapy

Children of the… corn? 😂 🌽 #recesstherapy #corn #cornisgood #fyp #favorite

"CORN IS AWESOME!!!" Yes it is, little man.

The video was shared on the TikTok channel @doingthings with the kiddo's words on screen and has been viewed there more than 6.5 million times. Definitely worth a second watch with the words included:

@doingthings

Do you think corn is real? 🌽 @Recess Therapy

The girl at the end who says she's never had corn needs to get together with this kid. He will definitely convince her. And can you imagine what his reaction would be if he tried elote? Gracious.

The comments on the video are filled with people relating to his corn adoration and quoting their favorite lines from his rave. There are just too many delicious kernels of joy to choose from.

Bless this little Corn King for going straight from questioning whether corn is even real to declaring it the greatest food that's ever existed. We feel you, little dude. And yes, butter definitely makes everything better.

From Your Site Articles
corn king
Science

Conjoined twins with fused brains separated; surgeons practiced for months in virtual reality

Arthur and Bernardo finally get to see each other face to face.

Image by sasint/Canva

Surgeons prepared to separate 3-year-old conjoined twins in Brazil using virtual reality.

The things human beings have figured out how to do boggles the mind sometimes, especially in the realm of medicine.

It wasn't terribly long ago that people with a severe injury had to liquor up, bite a stick, have a body part sewn up or sawed off and hope for the best. (Sorry for the visual, but it's true.) The discoveries of antibiotics and anesthesia alone have completely revolutionized human existence, but we've gone well beyond that with what our best surgeons can accomplish.

Surgeries can range from fairly simple to incredibly complex, but few surgeries are more complicated than separating conjoined twins with combined major organs. That's why the recent surgical separation of conjoined twin boys with fused brains in Brazil is so incredible.

Keep ReadingShow less
Democracy

Biden task force reunites 400 children with their families separated by cruel border policy

The 'zero tolerance' policy was cruel and unthinkable.

Photo by Chris Boese on Unsplash

Thousands of children and parents were forcibly separated while seeking asylum in 2017 and 2018.

The United States espouses noble ideals and has worked for more than two centuries to make its way toward them. It's always been an uneven process, however, and sometimes we stumble—or get violently shoved—backward.

The "zero tolerance" policy for handling migrant families was one of those times. The policy, unofficially piloted by the Trump administration in 2017 and officially enacted in May of 2018, forced children and parents to be separated instead of being detained together while awaiting asylum decisions.

During those two years, thousands of migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border were taken from their families with no notice, sometimes torn straight from the parents' arms, and sent away to unknown locations around the country. Thousands of parents and caregivers were deported with no idea where their children were or if they'd ever see them again. Some were toddlers and preschoolers. We read horror stories of children screaming while being taken away, their parents frantic but helpless to do anything about it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Non-Americans are sharing the quintessentially American things they wish they could do

Here are 19 things that Americans really take for granted.

via Bob B. Brown

A delicious corn dog with mustard and ketchup.

A group of self-described “non-Americans” shared the quintessential American things they wish they could do and it’s a great reminder of some of the endearing aspects of American culture that far too many of us take for granted.

At a time when America is plagued by political divisions, it’s refreshing to remember that we all share a unique culture that others appreciate.

The responses were prompted by Reddit user gaping__hole, who asked the online forum, “Non-Americans of Reddit: what is an American thing you have always wanted to try?” The most compelling thing about the responses is they didn’t center around the advantages afforded by the country’s commitment to freedom and individuality. Instead, they focused on the day-to-day experiences that the average American enjoys.

Keep ReadingShow less
america
Trending Stories