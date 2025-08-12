Robin Williams is being rediscovered as a fashion icon who was 'ahead of his time' by fans
"I love his self expression through these outfits."
Robin Williams was not just an amazing actor and comedian—he was also a fashion icon. Williams, who passed away on August 11, 2014, has recently been recognized by fans from all generations for his unique personal style that often went unrecognized.
On Reddit on several fashion subforums, Williams is being celebrated for his sartorial style during his long career. "Had no idea Robin Williams had so much drip," member Classic-Carpet7609 shared in one forum, expressing their admiration for his style that ranged from streetwear to couture.
"Robin Williams was a huge weeb when it came to fashion, like several years ahead of other western celebrities like rappers, etc when it came to wearing a lot of Japanese labels," one member commented. Another added, "It was news to me too until a couple years ago when I saw that photo of him in the Issey Miyake bomber jacket. I was like daaaaamn he’s like cool cool."
Fans also are pointing out that Williams was well-versed in fashion brands. He also wore Jean Paul Gaultier, Alexander McQueen, BAPE, Visvim, Acronym, and Mishka, per British GQ.
His taste in fashion wasn't only elevated, but also functional, and Williams could pull it all off. "I love how versatile, comfortable and confident his looks are. You couldn’t box the man in and I really appreciate that now as an adult," another commented. "A style icon ahead of his time," another wrote. Another quipped, "Wtf multiple of these fits you could see someone walking down the street today."
However, at the time Williams' style was not making best-dressed lists. "He was RIDICULED at the time for his dress sense. Seriously. On every ‘worst dressed ‘ list constantly," one commented. Regardless, it was his confidence that continues to stand out with his fashion choices. "I think it must be the confidence. For a dude who was known to be plagued with self-doubt, you would never know it looking at him. He always looks supremely confident in himself and so when he wears, for example, a matador jacket, he pulls it off instead of looking just silly," another added.
Many fans pointed out that his sometimes outlandish fashion choices had a deeper meaning. "He was more into making statements with his fashion than he was into 'looking good'." Another wrote, "I really like his more flamboyant looks." While another fan noted, "Na honestly that's wild. He's wavy."
Although Williams' personal style may not have been understood by others, today his boldness is being recognized. "But seriously, I somehow was not aware that he gave so much thought to his looks, and they very much reflect who he is," one fan commented. Another agreed, saying, "I did not realize until now how good of a dresser he was, wow!" One more confirmed, "So ahead of the curve!"
Most of all, Williams' fans are most in awe of his style's authenticity. "There’s a purity and realness about him that is primal. I love his self expression through these outfits," said one. Another summed it all up wonderfully, writing, "His personality was brighter than any shirt."