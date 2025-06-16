A resurfaced clip of Robin Williams joking with Tom Cruise is a masterclass in comedy
"I'd walk 15 miles in the snow to stand in your garbage."
The year was 1994, and it was an especially exciting People's Choice Awards. All the heavy-hitting A-listers were nominated, and many of them won. Superstars like Tom Cruise (for his dramatic role in The Firm), Julia Roberts (for The Pelican Brief), and yes — the beloved Robin Williams.
After Williams won for his delightful performance in/as Mrs. Doubtfire, he was answering questions at the press Q&A. Just as he was mid-sentence, he received a heckle from the crowd, yelling, "Robin!" Williams immediately yelled, "Yo!" toward the direction of the person and then realized, lo and behold, it was Tom Cruise.
Williams begins screaming, "I love you, Tom! Tom, I love you!" To which Cruise enthusiastically answers, "Robin!" And then, in brilliant typical Williams fashion, he immediately descends into a quick-witted impression of Cruise's Rain Man co-star Dustin Hoffman's character, Raymond.
Switching back and forth between both Cruise and Hoffman's characters, Williams asks, "Raymond, you like Tom?" "Yeah." Very good friend." "Yeah." "Tom Cruise." "Yeah." "A lot of awards." "Yeah." "304 votes." "Yeah." "Got his own awards." "Yeah." He then quickly breaks back into his own voice and exclaims, "You're a vampire now! I'm amazed that you're a vampire!"
Cruise and Hoffman walk in the movie Rain Man.Giphy, Rain Man GIF by Filmin
At this point, Cruise walks up onto the stage to shake Williams's hand, which Williams immediately turns into a giant bear hug. He then shouts, as though he's the emcee at a comedy club, "Tom Cruise, ladies and gentlemen. Please give it up for Tom Cruise!" As Cruise approaches the microphone, Williams says, "They're gonna ask you questions about Steven, so good luck!" (He's referring to Steven Spielberg, who was receiving a special award that evening and with whom they would both eventually work.)
But it doesn't end there. Williams then offers to translate for Cruise in Russian. So as Cruise admits, "Of course I have to go AFTER Robin," Williams pretends to translate, while the crowd erupts with laughter. He then looks at Cruise and jokes, "Damn, we look like a before and after commercial," noting Cruise's good looks. In a jokey voice, Williams riffs, "Hi, thanks to this incredible implant, you can become Tom Cruise!" In a different voice, Williams adds, "Damn, the boy's pretty. I love him! I walked 15 miles in the snow to stand in your garbage."
Williams takes off, only to return seconds later exclaiming, "You're a pretty man! And a damn good actor too," before shaking his hand. Just as we think we're about to get to Cruise's portion of the night, Williams asks him, "Can I ask you a question?" Cruise and the rest of the audience laugh with glee.
The comment section is joyous. Under the same video on YouTube (mistakenly labeled as People's Choice acceptance speech), a commenter adds, "Literally no one will ever come close to Williams. That man was an all-in-one machine. He didn't learn comedy... He WAS comedy."
That video includes Cruise's Q&A portion, alongside his The Firm co-star, Gene Hackman.
Referencing that, another person posted, "Gene Hackman was an insanely talented actor, and Robin was just one inimitable, unique, and special human that blessed us all with his talents."
Another solemnly shares in part, "Enjoying this time capsule from the mid-1990s, it was so cool watching Robin being Robin once more, in his prime. But sad too, knowing the fate of this incredible comic genius."