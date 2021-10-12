Robin Williams The Movie: Actor's beautiful impression has folks wanting the full film
I think we can all agree, the loss of Robin Williams is still one that just hurts. He had an otherworldly type of quirkiness and charm that is simply irreplaceable. Not to mention a warmth that was like no other.
Luckily, we get to have one more viewing opportunity. One that feels remarkably like watching Williams on screen again. All thanks to a fellow comedian.
Jamie Costa, like Williams, is a jack-of-all-trades in the performing world. His bio describes him as an actor, director, producer, writer, voice actor, filmmaker, comedian and—most important for this story—a very talented impressionist. Though he embodies many well-known characters, Costa's claim to fame is his uncanny rendition of Robin Williams.
It's easy to see why. The actor not only bears an eerie physical resemblance to the late comedian, but perfectly matches his (unique) vocal tone to a tee.
Feel free to grab some tissues and watch it all here:
ROBIN Test Footage Scene www.youtube.com
If you need further proof, just check out this tribute video Costa put out when Williams passed away in August 2014, titled "Never Had A Friend Like Him." In the video, Costa masterfully reenacts 20 impressions of Williams' most well-known characters.
My personal favorites? Alan from "Jumanji" and Peter from "Hook."
But this next video is pretty breathtaking, and gives us all what feels like an intimate, hidden and never-before-seen aspect of Williams. It feels like watching a bonafide Williams biopic. So much so that many rallied in the YouTube comments calling for it to actually happen.
One user wrote: Please tell me someone is making his biopic and this man is playing the role. Robin Williams would be totally fascinating to better understand, want this. Need this.
Another person, one who clearly had been following Costa's work, wrote, "Who else has been hoping Jamie would play Robin in a biopic since you saw his first Robin impressions?"
Another simply stated, "This bio needs to be made with Jamie playing Robin."
The video, simply titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene" on YouTube, depicts a young Robin Williams (played by Costa) backstage prepping for the "Mork & Mindy" In the scene, Pam Dawber (played by actress Sarah Murphree) gives Williams the tragic news that John Belushi had died.
Unsure how to handle this initial grief, Williams goes into denial, saying "I was with him last night."
The elephant in the room, of course, is how Belushi died. Instead of coming right out and saying it was an overdose, Dawber simply gives Williams her plea that "I can't let what happened to him happen to you."
The clip ends with one of those bittersweet and beautiful "the show must go on" moments. Williams runs his lines in the mirror, fighting back emotion. And for the first time, past the veil of one of his beloved characters, we catch a glimpse of the REAL Robin Williams. The Williams who made the whole world laugh, yet hid away great pain.
Costa does a beautiful job of bringing to life not only the Williams mannerisms and quirks, but also the rich depth and, not to be melodramatic, some of the inner torture as well. It's beyond an impression; he actually embodies Williams' essence. And it's a great service to an artist who gave the world so much.
Great job Jamie Costa. You've done the impossible and brought back to life one of the greats.
