Pop Culture

Robin Williams blends celebrity impersonations and Shakespeare in unearthed 90's clip

Only Williams could pull off Sylvester Stallone as Hamlet.

robin williams
commons.wikimedia.org

Robin Williams—the comedic genius

We all know the late, great Robin Williams was a comic genius. Many people also know that he was classically trained in theater. In a recently unearthed clip from 1991, Williams combines those two talents, leaving people splitting at the seams even decades later.

Williams was a guest on “The Tonight Show” starring Johnny Carson, when he and Carson began chatting about William Shakespeare, who Williams quickly quipped was a “man with a second grade education, [who] wrote some of the greatest poetry of all time, and sometimes I think, maybe not.”

Carson then asked Williams how he felt about other actors playing Hamlet (for context, Mel Gibson had recently starred in the role). Williams, being no stranger to the Bard’s work, then went into one of his delightfully creative frenzies, managing to effortlessly slide into the voices of Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jack Nicholson while throwing out verses like it was nothing.

Needless to say, the whole thing brought Carson into a fit of laughter.

The clip, which was posted to Twitter, left people wholeheartedly appreciating Williams all over again.

“The man could simply just start speaking & the talent would flow. Every single interview I've seen is just pure comedy. This man is sorely missed,” one person commented.

“One of a kind, there will never be anybody like him again. So sadly missed,” wrote another.

“The man could simply just start speaking & the talent would flow. Every single interview I've seen is just pure comedy. This man is sorely missed,” one person commented.

“One of a kind, there will never be anybody like him again. So sadly missed,” wrote another.

“Johnny was such a great host. [He] could just relate and say a word or two and let the genius shine,” wrote one person.

Williams had a gift for lighting people up. He might be gone, but his brilliance keeps on giving.

blast from the past
Family

Pop Culture

AI technology helps render portraits from the Victorian era that are 'moving' in every way

The artists at Mystery Scoop breathe new life into old photographs using color restoration and facial movement.

YouTube

Mystery Scoop creates all kinds of moving portraits based on historical figures.

For better or worse, AI technology has opened up a whole new genre of art. Artists who use it have been able to create some truly remarkable works—whether that’s bringing back beloved icons or bringing cartoon characters to life in a hyper-realistic way.

The creators behind Mystery Scoop have also blended some digital art wizardry and AI programs to render portraits from the late Victorian era that not only have stunning color, but lifelike movements. And the results are mesmerizing.

A video posted to their YouTube channel titled “19th Century Portraits Brought To Life” shows Victorian men and women as they undergo a full restoration, thanks to colorists Klimbim and Lorenzo Folli. But the magic doesn’t stop there. The “labor of love” also incorporates the “latest tools in AI technology" to bring facial movements to the photo. These static, black-and-white portraits quickly become breathing, blinking, smirking seemingly living beings.
Keep ReadingShow less
technology
