Major League Baseball recreated the 'Field of Dreams' for a game and it was purely magical
Last night something magical happened in a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa. Major League Baseball paid tribute to the 1989 classic "Field of Dreams" by recreating the field from the movie in the same cornfield where the original was shot.
The field had a vintage wooden scoreboard in left field and on the other side of the outfield wall, was a cornfield that seemed to stretch on forever. Before the game, players from the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox made their way to the field through the maze of corn.
Is this heaven? #MLBatFieldofDreams https://t.co/UzAIYtW40i— New York Yankees (@New York Yankees)1628810545.0
Both teams were dressed in vintage uniforms. The White Sox donned the uniforms of the 1919 Chicago team dubbed the "Black Sox" because eight players allegedly took bribes to throw the World Series.
All eight players were banned from baseball for life by Commissioner, Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis.
In "Field of Dreams" the scandalized players magically return to a field in an Iowa cornfield built by Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) seventy years later.
Costner reflected on the film's enduring popularity in an interview with CBS. "This thing has a heartbeat. That being said, this is a movie that could also have fallen right off the cliff and been incredibly goofy," he said. "It was just magical what happened."
Before the game, Costner emerged from the cornfield to the beautiful soundtrack from the film. In the infield, he gave a speech to mark the film's anniversary and celebrate the impact it's had over the past generation.
"On the other side of that corn we filmed a movie that stood the test of time. Tonight, thanks to that enduring imp… https://t.co/dgOqY8z7sb— FOX Sports: MLB (@FOX Sports: MLB)1628810326.0
"Thirty years ago, on the other side of that corn, we filmed a movie that stood the test of time," Costner said behind a vintage microphone. "Tonight, thanks to that enduring impact that that little movie had, it's allowed us to come here again, but now on a field that Major League Baseball made. We've come to see the first-place White Sox play the mighty Yankees in a field that was once corn. It's perfect."
"We've kept our promise. Major League Baseball has kept its promise," Costner said. "The dream is still alive." He then asked the crowd if this is heaven, quoting the film. "Yes, it is," he responded. "This field is for the players. Good luck tonight."
Costner handed the field over to the players and they sure did deliver on the magic that was promised in his speech.
The visiting Yankees trailed 7-4 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and managed to force the White Sox into the bottom of the inning. Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer to reduce the Sox lead to one, and after a Joey Gallo walk, Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run home run to give the Yankees an 8-7 lead.
THIS is Giancarlo Stanton’s Yankee moment! Go-ahead home run! https://t.co/aj5kpA7gkP— Talkin' Yanks (@Talkin' Yanks)1628822706.0
However, in a game celebrating the legend of "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, the White Sox would get the final say. In the bottom of the ninth, Tim Anderson hit a two-run walk-off home run to give the Sox a 9-7 victory.
WHAT A DREAM. Tim Anderson walks it off! https://t.co/0GDXW91uKg— Chicago White Sox (@Chicago White Sox)1628823828.0
- These 10 genius Stephen Hawking quotes will inspire you to dream ... ›
- College graduate honors immigrant parents by taking pictures in the ... ›
- Black grads are celebrating their success with this empowering ... ›