Non-Americans share 15 misconceptions they had about the U.S. that changed after visiting it
"I thought the Southern accent was made up/exaggerated for TV."
When people across the world think of Americans, they have a mixed bag of images. They think about freedom, opportunity, enthusiasm, patriotism, and Hollywood movies. They think Americans are confident and optimistic but disinterested in the world outside of their borders. Critics of America have problems with its guns, politics, and consumerism.
People also see stereotypical images of America in countries that seem too fantastical to be true. Do kids really go to school in big yellow buses? Does everyone have a garbage disposal? What’s up with those huge red cups everyone has at parties in college movies? Well, yes, they are true, but you won’t believe it ‘til you come to the States and see the magic of America yourself.
A Redditor asked non-Americans to share their misconceptions about America that they believed until they visited the country, and there were many positive responses. After fearing they were obnoxious, many people were blown away by how kind Americans were when they met them. They were also impressed that Americans are much more cultured than they thought beforehand. However, the one drawback is that the visible poverty in the land of opportunity was distressing to many people.
A group of people at a red Solo cup party. via Canva/Photos
Here are 15 “misconceptions” people have about the U.S. before they visited America and saw it for themselves.
1. Christmas lights
"It wasn't a misconception - I just didn't believe everything you see in the movies is real and especially in Christmas movies, things are a bit exaggerated. So, I didn't believe people really had THAT crazy of Christmas lights in suburbs. I was so very wrong. America is crazy for their Christmas lights."
2. Southern accents
"I thought the Southern accent was made up/exaggerated for TV until I heard it come out of Some Guy."
"I’m from the South, and I’m even shocked at some Southern accents."
3. Angry New York pedestrians
"When I went to New York, not a single person said 'Hey, I'm walking here.' Or 'What are you? Some kinda mook?' This was disappointing."
4. New Yorkers are nice
"I feel like NYC is one of the most helpful places when you really need help. It's not help for trivial sh*t, that's everyone, everywhere, all of the time in NYC. No one has the time or energy to be polite and helpful in every situation. But when sh*t really does down, New Yorkers will step in."
"This. I’m a Midwesterner who LOVES NYC and visits often, and I’ve found that as long as you have your shit together and don’t waste their time, New Yorkers are the most helpful and stand-up people in the U.S. They just do not suffer fools."
A couple walking in New York City.via Yandesbois/Flickr
5. American friendliness
"F**k me I've rarely been treated better in another country. Class bunch of people."
"As per a saying I once heard: 'I can't stand Americans, but I never met one I didn't like.'"
6. Dry humor
"That Americans don't understand dry humour. We Brits are very snobby, thinking our deadpan wit is superior to in-your-face US sitcom humour. The Americans in my company that I'd met in online calls were super upbeat and cheerful with cheesy jokes. Meeting them in person and seeing actual dry American humour was devastating. They were so funny."
"I feel like our dry humor is just really committing to the bit that it’s hard to tell we are in on the joke."
7. Millionaires
"I used to work with guys from Africa. They were shocked that all Americans aren’t millionaires. I ask why they thought everyone was a millionaire and they said in the movies everyone is held for ransom and it is a million dollars. There aren’t poor or homeless people in movies. It wasn’t what they expected."
8. American food
"The food. I'm French and I thought everything would be awful but i didcoverd the south US version of BBQ and I miss it since. I also discovered sweet potatoes there and I eat it all the time now."
A plate of American bar-b-que.via Canva/Photos
9. Mobility scooters
"I didn't see a single person on a mobility scooter. I was led to believe they were everywhere."
"Did you go into a Walmart. That’s where they are."
10. Sincerity
"I was told that Americans were superficial and that their interest wasn’t genuine. But after traveling to the U.S. frequently in recent years, I’ve realized that Americans are actually kind, open, and genuinely interested in talking to you."
11. Guns
"I expected to see people walking around carrying guns like it’s a Rambo cosplay."
"That surprises me bc I'm from Texas too, and I have seen a ton of people open carrying. Maybe you're from a different part than me, but in the Dallas area, they are wearing their holsters to the gas station."
12. Fast food
"I genuinely believed everyone ate fast food for every meal. Then I visited and realized there are tons of people who are super into cooking, farmer’s markets, and healthy eating."
"My friend from France recently asked me if I eat burgers and fries for every meal because I'm American, and that's what we eat in shows."
A McDonald's cheeseburger and fries.via Breanna Schulze/Flickr
13. The size
"It’s not really a misconception but I was taken aback by the scale of everything. From the size of the land itself, the distances, the size of cities, parks and neighborhoods, the height and size of the buildings downtown of a few major cities, the variety of products in supermarkets and the packaging sizes….the list goes on and on. Obviously, I knew it was to be expected, but seeing it with my own eyes was truly fascinating, and in some ways it made me understand the American way of thinking and living a little bit more."
14. Poverty
"I thought US people all lived in good conditions. But the levels of poverty in cities like Portland, Seattle, Oakland, and New York were astonishing."
"And then there's the poverty in poor and rural areas. The UN about a decade ago sent observers to study parts of Alabama because conditions there were akin to what's seen in third world countries."
15. The media
"I was just taken aback by how much influence the media has here, to an almost brainwashing degree."
"The 24-hour 'news' stations (i.e. Fox and CNN) are just mouthpieces for their respective political parties and their viewers just believe almost everything they say. Social Media is even worse as so much misinformation is spread through there with little to no fact-checking."
- People from other countries share 14 'obvious' signs that someone is an American ›
- Non-Americans reveal the things Americans do that they simply do not understand ›
- Opinion: Why I'm asking my high school to ban students from wearing Native American headdresses ›
- Non-Americans shared the quintessentially American things they wish they could do ›