Gen X-ers share the college experiences that 'couldn’t happen today' and people are feeling it
Word processors, Zima and not a trace of a cell phone.
For some Gen X-ers, the lens through which we saw the world in the late ’80s to mid ’90s is unlike any other. It wasn’t just the lack of cell phones (or for some, even pagers,) though that certainly made a huge difference. Of course, not being tied to social media or having constant access to one another is not completely unique to Gen X. In fact, it would apply to all generations that preceded it.
For those born in that timeframe (approximately 1965 to 1980), many X-ers had distinct experiences some might say simply don’t happen too much these days. On one Reddit thread entitled “What about the Gen X college experience that couldn’t happen today,” there are over 500 commenters chiming in to share experiences to which many felt only this generation could relate.
Some note the disconnect that not having cell phones or emails could bring. “Being completely disconnected from your parents for weeks or even months at a time!” Another seconds this by adding, “Calling home long distance on weekends, using up the minutes on a long-distance calling card.”
In Annie Reneau’s Upworthy piece, “Gen Xers and boomers discuss the pros and cons of life before cell phones,” she notes that “Gen X was the last generation to have a fully cell-phone-free upbringing.” Many of the pros included: “not having your youthful stupidity recorded and broadcast,” “more face-to-face interaction,” and “more freedom.”
Back on the Reddit thread, one person mentions the logistics of school supplies. “Buying and selling used textbooks is apparently no longer a thing.” (Many younger generations tend to read their content online, so the idea of physical books to some is a bit foreign.)
Some share how the lack of constant texting (or even email for most at this time) meant having to revert to old-fashioned ways. “Writing letters to girls you met from other schools or friends that went to other schools because long distance was so expensive. People mailing monologue tapes to one another as a longer form of conversation than a letter.”
Others note nostalgic trends that came and went. Smith Corona “word processors” made the list, as they were the Gen X middle child between typewriters and computers. Zima beer had its moment in the sun, only to mostly fade into oblivion. (For those unfamiliar, Zima Clearmalt was a clear alcoholic beverage that debuted in 1993.)
Other Redditors simply point out how exciting it was that music was so diverse at this time. “There was nothing like being in college during the rise of grunge and hip hop. Being at one party playing Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, and Nirvana. The next playing The Chronic, Tupac, and Snoop. I can literally smell the Victoria’s Secret Cucumber Melon and CK One. Such a great era! My era! Great time to be a teen and very young adult.”
Gen X-ers gather in 1995.Photo Credit: Reddit, @SteveMcQueenIsHere
In another post called “Gen X college life circa 1995,” the OP posts a picture of happy-go-lucky-looking college kids seemingly living in the moment. It was so relatable, one person comments, “I had to stare at this pic for a while before I convinced myself it wasn’t me and my friends.”
Like the earlier thread, many mention the carefree feeling that often came with being untethered. And yes… once again, Zima is top of the list. Another points out, “Everyone’s not wearing sweats and Crocs and taking simultaneous selfies.” (Though, to be fair, many Gen X-ers often wore sweats.)
Another jokes, quite perfectly - “This looks like a still from a failed pilot of a ‘Friends’ knock-off with Ethan Hawke and Lea(h) Remini.”