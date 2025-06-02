upworthy
Mental Health

Why certain sounds don't just annoy me, they enrage me. Here's how I learned to cope with my Misophonia

"How do people even make all these noises?"

Have you ever just been minding your own business at a restaurant, trying to eat your turkey sandwich in peace, when the person next to you begins to slurp their soup with a force louder than a spaceship leaving the atmosphere? Some people would only be a tad bit irritated by the rudeness. Better—some wouldn't even notice. I, on the other hand, am outraged.

And it's not just soup. The weirdest sounds grate on me. The light tapping of a laptop keyboard? Furious. A mild golf clap, especially on television? Fuming. The ever-so-gentle crushing of a plastic water bottle? Seething. And for the longest time, I thought I was just a run-of-the-mill, curmudgeonly jerk. (Jury is still out on that.)

Do you have misophonia?

It wasn't until about a decade ago that I happened upon the word "Misophonia." On the nonprofit website DifferentBrains.org, it's explained that it was coined by Pawel and Margaret Jastreboff in 2001 and references a "disorder characterized by extreme sensitivity to 'pattern-based sounds.'"

The "why" of it is a bit more interesting. "The underlying causes of Misophonia are unknown, although there are numerous areas of speculation, most of which concern aberrant associations between auditory pathways in the brain and the amygdala (which mediates the fight/flight response)."

Many researchers associate it with anxiety, and some even suggest there's a link between this disorder and intelligence. Neel Burton, M.A., M.D., wrote a piece for Psychology Today entitled, "Hate Noise? You Might be a Genius where he suggests" that there are definitely interesting connections. In recent years, researchers at Northwestern University have found that real-world creativity (although not, interestingly, academic test scores) may be associated with a reduced ability to filter 'irrelevant' sensory information. 'Leaky' sensory gating may help our brains integrate ideas that are outside the focus of our attention and thereby promote associative and creative thinking. But if these extraneous ideas are, well, noise, it can also cripple us."

Burton also notes that misophones are in excellent company, stating, "Kant hated noise, as did Proust, Kafka, and Darwin—and even, ironically, Wagner. Kant fled his lodgings on account of a crowing rooster, and Proust went so far as to line his bedroom with cork. Plato, Aristotle, and Epicurus secluded themselves in large private parks, and had only to contend with the baby-like cries of hedgehogs and maybe the murderous screams of vixens."

On the subreddit r/Misophonia, there are entire threads discussing the various ways this disorder uniquely affects people. One person asks (and you can feel their frustration through the keyboard): "How do people even make all these noises when they eat???"

soup, slurping, eating, misophonia, noise A young girl eats soup. Photo by Pete Wright on Unsplash

Sounds of eating is their trigger, and when describing how it makes them feel, they, in part, write: "It makes me feel physically sick to hear, to the point where I have to wait for them to finish eating before I can even start. Sometimes I want to scream at them and tell them to slow down, keep their lips closed while eating, and stop making those hideous, beastlike noises but I know it would make me look unhinged. I just don't understand if there's something physically different about them that makes their eating sounds loud and sloppy."

Many on the thread are equally enraged by these kinds of sounds. But one points out something I noticed too: sometimes it's not the sound itself, but the person making it. When I was younger, if one person was crunching ice, it was fine. But when one particular person did it—it sent me!

This commenter shares, "The only person that doesn’t consistently set me off is my son. He chews with his mouth open a lot due to his teeth coming in so crazy braces aren’t even going to help. He tries really hard to be quiet and usually is, thankfully. But as soon as it starts to make me crazy, I remind myself he has no option. Anyone else, I have a very difficult time not letting it make me have to leave the room. No, I don’t eat out."

Good news? There are helpful skills that can calm those pesky triggers. Cleveland Clinic first gives pretty obvious solutions like "identify the noise that bothers you and minimize or prevent hearing it." Well YEAH.

But they also provide more tangible solutions like getting treated for "misophonia-related conditions, such as anxiety or OCD." They also note ways in which people can adapt, including:

noise cancelling headphones, headphones, Misophonia, coping, mental healthMan wearing headphones Photo by Joshua Oluwagbemiga on Unsplash

  • "Earplugs or noise-canceling headphones/earbuds."
  • "Listening to something to keep your brain’s hearing-related processes focused on something other than listening for a trigger sound."
  • "Noise generator sounds (especially white, pink or brown noise sounds)."
For some, just the mere loud typing as I wrote this would have them in the fetal position. But it's good to know we're not alone and there are always helpful solutions.


Joy

5 small things that made us smile this week

We're giving you the small things that make us smile, every single week

True


Hey, have you heard? Life is kind of stressful. Between a news cycle that just won’t quit and the never-ending temptation to doom-scroll, finding small moments of joy throughout the day has become more important than ever.

Case in point: A dog wearing sunglasses.

A news headline that makes you want to high-five a million angels.

A sweet snack that boosts your dopamine, courtesy of our friends at All In.

Or a tweet so perfectly timed it restores your faith in the algorithm (even if only for a second).



These momentary mood boosters are everywhere you look—you just have to be able to find them underneath all the noise. And that’s where we come in.

Consider this weekly web series your cheat sheet to the best of the Internet—not just random memes to make you laugh, but examples of people truly finding something extraordinary in the mundane. We'll be delivering five pieces of media that allow you to stop for a second, take a breath, and feel just a little bit brighter among the daily stress. (Think of us as your chronically online bestie who knows exactly how to make you smile, exactly when you need it the most.)

Ready to laugh? Have your heart melted? Cry happy tears? Let's get into it.

1. Petunia the pig

@knightk64 #petuniathepig#fyp#babypig#alltheprettygirls#animallove ♬ original sound - petuniathepig1

With over nine million views on a single video alone, you know there’s got to be something special about Petunia the Pig. And there is. Behold: the tiniest, most adorable pig we’ve ever laid eyes on. Abandoned by her pig mother, Petunia is a spotted teacup pig who was taken in by TikTok user @knightk64, and we’re all the better for it. She snorts (squeaks) constantly. She tippy-taps across the floor. She takes long naps nestled in her favorite blanket. And she now even has an adopted teacup pig sister named Rosie. Not to be dramatic, but we’d die for this pig.

2. Pop Muzik dances 

@ptpowers Everyone’s #foryoupage the @project21 dance or just us? #dad #baby #dance #fyp #trending ♬ Pop Muzik - M & Robin Scott

Remember when TikTok used to be a dancing app? The dance trends are making a comeback now in the best way—and this new trend is the most fun we’ve seen people having on this app in a while.

The trend started when a mega-talented group of girls from the Project 21 dance studio performed at the NYCDA 2025 dance competition in Las Vegas back in early April. Not only did the girls nab some of the highest awards at the competition, their recorded performance quickly went viral. The song choice? The 1979 classic “Pop Muzik.” The dance? Impossible to look away from. (Here’s a short clip of the girls in all their glory.)

While the original dance is just so fun to watch, what might be even more fun is seeing all the copycat performances and tutorials that have been launched across TikTok ever since. If this doesn’t make you want to get up and dance, nothing will.

3. Seeking out the extra in the ordinary 

There are so many beautiful moments each day that are worth noticing, and the folks at All In are out to help us recognize them. Each week, the All In crew takes to the streets to find the "extra" in the ordinary—small moments of joy that make a typical day just a little bit brighter. Today's moment of joy? Finding community and feeling like you're part of something really special. Can't get much better than that.

4. This tweet series about COVID lockdowns 

Back in 2023, a study in the British Medical Journal made headlines when it claimed that the COVID lockdowns of 2020 only “minimally” affected people’s mental health. As you can probably guess, when news of the study hit Twitter, people were not having it.

Cue one of the funniest and most eye-opening discussions of mental health we’ve possibly ever had as a society. Thousands of people took to the Internet to quote-tweet the article, sharing the most unhinged things they did while stuck in the confines of their house or bedroom, such as: Learning how to play a recorder with one nostril. Watching Glee 26 times in a row. Throwing a birthday party for the dishwasher. The list goes on.

As the fifth year anniversary of COVID lockdowns just passed, these tweets are circulating again. They’re funny, they’re raw, and they shine a spotlight on the effects of isolation on mental health in a way that’s never been done before. Here’s part one of a series, and here are some more. Enjoy!

5. Thirst edits featuring regular people

@coreymbrandon thank you 🥹 @Chili’s Grill & Bar #chilis #CapCut ♬ som original - helo

Here’s where the writer of this article shows her age and admits that, before this trend, she had no idea what a thirst edit was. Allow us to break it down for you: According to ChatGPT, a thirst edit is a video (or series of short videos), usually with specific music or text overlays, created to be seductive and attention grabbing. (Kinda like this, only set to music.)

This new trend takes a normal thirst edit and flips it on its head. Instead of trying to seduce the audience, people are now using thirst traps to romanticize daily life—stuff like eating mozzarella sticks at Chili’s, or hanging out by the pool—or to cheekily boost their own confidence. Set to the song “My Bubble Gum” by Rasheeda, this trend is just normal, everyday people absolutely feeling themselves and celebrating ordinary life. We love to see it.


For even more “extra”-ordinary moments, come find us on social media (@upworthy) or on upworthy.com!

For scrumptious snacks that add an extra boost of joy to your day, be sure to check out All In.

Family

Mom is mortified after her kindergartner tells the teacher what she does for a living

"So, this wasn't on my bingo card."

via Canva/Photos

A mom is embarrassed by her child.

One of the great joys and stresses of parenting is that you never know what will come out of your child’s mouth. When you have kids who are young and inquisitive, they can say really inappropriate things to people without knowing that they were being rude or possibly offensive. TikTok influencer Aurora McCausland (@auroramccausland), known for her DIY cleaning tips, recently told a funny story on the platform about how her son believes she makes a living. The problem was that she heard about it from her child's teacher.

@auroramccausland

so this wasn’t on my bingo card 🥲 #momlife #momtok #sahm #sahmlife #funnyvideo #fypシ

“The other day, I went and picked my five year old up from school and when I get to his classroom his teacher pulls me inside and says, ‘Hey, today he wanted to tell us about what Mommy does for work and said that Mommy makes videos in her bedroom but only when I'm [he’s] not at home,” McCausland recalled.

Given her body language while telling the story, McCausland was clearly mortified after hearing what her child said to his teacher. It makes it look like she may be posting videos to adult sites while her child is at work, which most people wouldn’t want their son’s teacher to know about.

The good news is that another teacher was there to clarify the young boy's comments by adding, “I think she makes TikTok videos.” The uncomfortable situation was a great invitation to chat with her son about what she does for a living. “So I have to have a conversation with my son about how he tells people what I do for work,” she finished her video.

teacher, funny teacher, teacher posing, kindergarten, funny kidsA teacher folding her hands.via Canva/Photos

The funny video went viral, earning over 1.7 million views on TikTok, and inspired many people to share the times when their children had funny ways of explaining their careers.

"My son told everyone that we were homeless (because we don’t own our home, we rent)," KBR wrote.

"I work in ortho.. my daughter told her teacher I steal people's knees bc she heard me talking to my husband about a knee replacement," Aingeal wrote.

"My son told a teacher we were living in our car over the summer. Camping. We went camping," Kera wrote.

"In kinder, my son thought Red Bull was alcohol and told his teacher I liked to have beer on the way to school," Ashley wrote.


"My niece told her teacher her mom and dad work at the wh*re house. They work at the courthouse," Ellis wrote.

"My husband works as a table games dealer at a casino. Kindergartener, 'Daddy's a Dealer!' We now start every school year clearly stating he works at the casino," CMAC

"My son said we lived in a crack house…There’s a tiny chip in the wall from the door knob," KNWerner wrote.

"My dad is a hospice chaplain and officiates a lot of funerals. My son and nephew were asked by their preschool teacher if their papa was retired or had a job. They told her his job was to kill people," Tiffyd wrote.

In the end, McCausland’s story is a fun reminder of how children see things through their own unique lens and, with total innocence, can say some of the funniest things. It’s also a great warning to parents everywhere: if you aren’t clear with your kids about what you do for a living, you may be setting yourself up for a very embarrassing misunderstanding.

This article originally appeared in March

A 3-year-old asked if 'workmans' take naps and grown-ups had the most heartwarming responses

“We take naps, we eat all our veggies, and we always listen to our mothers.”

Canva Photos

A toddler stared resisting naps because "workmans" don't take them. The workmans came to enlighten him.

There comes a time when all young children start to question the things they've been told. One inevitable moment all parents dread is the day when their toddler starts resisting the nap. Young kids eventually begin to realize that older kids and grown ups don't seem to take naps, so why should they?

Parenting a toddler is hard work, and it's really nice to get a break for one to two hours in the middle of the day. You can catch up on things around the house, take some personal time, or if you're really fortunate, even take a nap yourself. A part of you dies inside the day your three-year-old stubbornly insists that he or she will no longer be partaking in the afternoon nap.

One 3-year-old boy recently began resisting his daily nap because he wanted to be like his "workman" dad.

kids, parenting, parents, moms, dads, childhood, sleep, naps, toddlers, parenting advice, humor, heartwarmingWorkmans need naps to be strong in the second half of their day.Giphy

MJ, the three-year-old son of TikToker Jessica Lee, wants to be just like his dad. Not when he grows up, but right now. MJ's dad is what he calls a "workman"—he wears a bright vest to work and fixes things all day.

So does MJ.

In several videos posted by Lee, MJ can be seen wearing what looks like a construction worker outfit and "fixing" things all over the house, including the slide of his playset. There's just one problem: MJ gets so into his job that mom sometimes has trouble getting him to take breaks. So, she decided to get a little help from the folks on social media.

“This message is for workmans,” she says in a selfie-style video with MJ, as she hilariously snaps the front back onto a toy drill. “MJ here? He’s a workman. And I convinced him to come in here and eat lunch because workmen take a lunch break. But now it’s time for his nap and he’s wondering if workmen take a nap. Do you think workmen take a nap?” she asks him.

“No,” MJ replies.

"I think they might," mom says. "So let's ask. If you guys know a workman in your life, do they take naps sometimes?"

Lee throws in a not-so-subtle wink for the camera right at the end.

@jessclee

#toddlersoftiktok #workmans #naptime #fypシ゚viral

The real life "workmans" did not disappoint. They came out in full force to tell young MJ the truth about being a hard-working grownup like his dad.

Twenty-three million watched the video and here's what they had to say:

"as a certified workman i can safely answer this question. we take naps, we eat all our veggies, and we always listen to our mothers."

"Yes sir. we take naps. we say our prayers, brush our teeth really good and listen to our mom"

"Hello my workman , I have worked in construction for 30 years and we always take a nap. I always eat my healthy lunch, share my tools with my coworkers and always listen to my mom. Can't wait to build a house with you. Be strong, smart and get good grades to be the best workman in the world."

"Those are the union rules, boss man."

"Workman here. Real workmen always take a nap after eating a big healthy lunch so we are strong for the second half of our day."

The responses didn't stop there. Countless users filmed video responses for MJ to see. Real workmen on the job even filmed themselves napping, just so he'd know they were telling the truth. Lee even created a montage of all the amazing responses she and her son received.

@jessclee

This is a long one but I promise its worth the watch. The outpouring of love that our family has felt from around the world has been incredible. Thank you all for working so hard. You deserve the naps!

It's so amazing to see the online community coming together to help keep the magic alive for a smart and inquisitive little kid.

Only about one-third of adults regularly take naps. But almost all of us wish we could do it more. If we were still toddlers, we'd jump at the chance to nap. Though the TikTok workmen might have bent the truth just a tad, they didn't lie: Naps help you have more energy and feel strong for the rest of the day. If MJ knows what's good for him, he'll hold onto his naps for as long as possible.

For parents like Lee, just know that there is life past the nap. Eventually, your kids will give it up, and it won't be so bad when they do. Yes, you no longer get that guaranteed break time every day, but on the plus side you no longer have to schedule your entire life around that multi-hour block in the afternoon.

Pop Culture

Born between 1954 and 1965? You might be thrilled to learn you're not a Boomer. You're 'Gen Jones.'

These not-quite-Gen Xers shares some pretty cool and unique traits.

Photo credits: Michelle Obama, Montclair Film, Georges Biard

Michelle Obama, Stephen Colbert and Michelle Yeoh are all Gen Jonesers.

The Silent Generation. Baby boomers. Gen X. Millennials. Gen Z. Gen Alpha. Social science and pop culture commentators have spent decades grouping and analyzing the different generations, assigning various qualities, habits and tendencies to each age group. But some people don’t identify with their generation, or at least these particular categories of them. Those on the cusp between two generations often feel like neither aligns with who they are..

That’s where Generation Jones comes in.

Like the Xennials that straddle Gen X and millennials, Generation Jones are not quite boomers but not quite Gen X. For most of their lives, those born between 1954 and 1965 have been lumped in with the baby boomers, but culturally they’ve never quite fit.

generation jones, boomers, gen x, generational humor, best generationKeanu Reeves is a Gen Joneser. That's how you know it's the best generation. media4.giphy.com

They were too young to be involved in the major civil rights, women’s liberation and Vietnam war movements of the 60s, instead witnessing those social upheavals through children’s eyes. But they were also too old to identify with the Gen X latchkey kid angst.

Jonathan Pontell is the television producer, director, and writer who named Generation Jones and explained what made them unique. “We fill the space between Woodstock and Lollapalooza, between the Paris student riots and the anti-globalisation protests, and between Dylan going electric and Nirvana going unplugged,” he wrote in Politico in 2009.

He also explained why Gen Jonesers make good leaders:

generation jones, boomers, gen x, generational humor, best generation, generational differences, history“What makes us Jonesers also makes us uniquely positioned to bring about a new era in international affairs."

“What makes us Jonesers also makes us uniquely positioned to bring about a new era in international affairs. Our practical idealism was created by witnessing the often unrealistic idealism of the 1960s. And we weren’t engaged in that era’s ideological battles; we were children playing with toys while Boomers argued over issues. Our non-ideological pragmatism allows us to resolve intra-Boomer skirmishes and to bridge that volatile Boomer-GenXer divide. We can lead.”

Many Generation Jonesers have never felt like they had a generational home and are thrilled to learn they actually do have one. Check out how Upworthy readers responded with glee upon discovering they were a part of Gen Jones:

"Thank you! As a definite Gen Jones, I completely relate to this. Too young to be a hippy, therefore was never a yuppy, but too old to be Gen X. Gen Jones works just fine."

generation jones, boomers, gen x, generational humor, best generation, generational differences, historyIt's nice to finally belong. Upworthy Facebook

"I have said for decades that I must be a transitional person into Gen X, because I don’t relate to boomers! I appreciate them, but I am not one of them. I am glad someone finally named my generation!"

"There are definite differences between people born in the 1940s/1950s and those of us born in the early 1960s. Most of us born in the early 1960s do not remember the JFK assassination and we were much too young to participate in Woodstock. The older Boomers were already established in their careers and as homeowners with families in the 1980s when we were in our 20s just starting out and ready to buy our first home. While the older Boomers experienced reasonable mortgage interest rates, the early 1960s Boomers faced mortgage interest rates averaging 14 percent in the 1980s which made it more difficult for us to buy our first home. We definitely need an additional group between Boomers and Gen X, and Generation Jones fits the bill."

"I was born 6 days before 1960…. I’ve felt out of touch with a lot of the boomer life descriptions, and not Gen X enough to fit in there. I’ll take Generation Jones."

generation jones, boomers, gen x, generational humor, best generation, generational differences, historyTen points to Gen Jones.Upworthy Facebook

"1957 here, with older siblings born before 1950. I definitely did not have the same experience growing up that they had. I feel I can identify a little with Boomers and a little with the Gen X experience, so there’s some overlap. (BTW, Gen X needs to stop claiming that they’re the first to have experienced all the things we grew up with. Kids, you didn’t invent drinking out of the garden hose or playing outside until the streetlights came on. Sheesh!) Glad to be a Joneser."

"Of course there is a difference between people raised in the 1950’s and people raised and coming of age in the 1960’s and 1970’s. Society changed a lot in those three decades."

"This is my generation but I never knew we had a name! The description fits perfectly."

Congrats on finding your people, Gen Jones. It's your time to shine.

This article originally appeared last year.

Internet

Influencer admits to not being ‘naturally pretty,’ people are demanding more do the same

“We need more influencers like you!”

Photo credit: Canva

Influencer admits she's not 'naturally pretty' breaking down changes

Influencer is a word that has seeped into the lexicon all over the world. It's now considered a legitimate career option that Millennials and Gen Zers have fully taken advantage of, as it can be lucrative. But just like magazines, everything you see on social media isn't real. Influencers highly curate their content, even the ones that have "messy" homes. It's curated mess much of the time.

The other area that is highly curated is the image viewers see of the person making the content. Oftentimes they look incredibly put together causing people to believe their "no makeup" makeup is the way they naturally look. An influencer named Mila has decided to set the record straight after consistently receiving comments saying that she's naturally pretty. Mila adamantly contends that she is in fact not naturally pretty and doesn't want people to think that she is.

influencers; social media; social media mental health; mental health; plastic surgery; social media filterswoman leaning on wall Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash

Social media has been linked to low self-esteem in both young teenage girls and boys causing other mental health issues such as body dysmorphia, eating disorders, depression and anxiety. Some cite the heavily edited and curated photos of influencers and celebrities on the platforms as contributing factors. Given this information, it seems more influencers are ripping the filter off to show that they don't even look who they portray once the filters fall.

Mila shares her reason for people not to fall for her being a naturally pretty person in a now viral video shared across multiple social media platforms. The seemingly makeup free beautiful blond says, "I don't want anyone to ever think that I'm like naturally pretty or I naturally look like this. My hair is bleached. Eyebrows are dyed and groomed. Eyelashes, eyelash serum. If I don't have an eyelash serum on I don't have eyelashes."

influencers; social media; social media mental health; mental health; plastic surgery; social media filterswoman in black off-shoulder shirt sitting on brown wooden stairs Photo by Jon Ly on Unsplash

The woman then starts pointing out sections on her face where she receives botox before adding, "I've had multiple lip flips in my life. Nails are busted but they are in fact fake. Tan is fake. Teeth are not fake but they were thousands of dollars and five years worth of braces and dental work and then on top of that, whitening the f**k out of my teeth every single week so they look like this. None of this is natural. I don't want any young girl following me to think that this is a natural beauty standard."

While Mila admits that there may be some people out there that just naturally wake up looking like that, she does not. She explains that she's spent a lot of money to look the way she does so she can feel her best. It seems that she's hoping her honest video reaches teenagers who are falling into the trap of believing that people on the internet are naturally beautiful without trying. People in the comments were thrilled with the influencers honesty with some wanting others to do the same.

"WE NEED MORE INFLUENCERS LIKE YOU!!!!!" one person exclaims.

"THANK YOU! I would have needed this content when I was a kid," someone else says.

"Thank you. Sometimes I forget that people (can) get things done and I just assume everyone is as pretty as they come while scrolling," another writes.

Culture

Leadership expert shares the 3 reasons Gen X is ignored and it's pitch perfect

"Gen X, I didn’t forget you, even if the rest of the world has."

Image via Canva

Leadership expert explains why Gen X is often "forgotten" about.

Generation X, those born between 1965 and 1980, is also referred to as the "middle child" generation. And like most middle children, they are easily forgotten about and overlooked. It's a sentiment that many Gen X'ers can relate to.

In an online community of Gen X'ers, one member named @BizarroMax opened up about a story he recently heard from a leadership expert during a recent leadership conference. The expert humorously discussed the "generational strife" between Boomers, Millennials, and Zoomers, making a hilarious point about why Gen X seems to be frequently forgotten about. The post went viral among Gen X'ers who feel 'seen' by her expert take.

@BizarroMax shared the three reasons why Gen X is ignored according to the leadership expert. "Gen X, I didn’t forget you, even if the rest of the world has. But I have no advice for you. For a few reasons. First, you don’t need it. You are the most independent and self-sufficient generation in the history of mankind and there is literally nothing I can teach you," she said.

gen x, gen xers, friends, old friends, laughingGen X group of friends.Image via Canva

The expert continued with two more reasons. "Second, even if I did have something to tell you, you wouldn’t care. Third, the reason we ignore you is because the rest of us are all terrified of you. If the zombie apocalypse ever happens, we are all hiding behind you. Somehow, you’ll know what to do.”

Many fellow Gen X'ers agreed. In the comments section, member @Sirenista_D wrote, "We wouldn't 'know' what to do but we def are the 'figure it out' crew," and member MNConcerto replied, "Because we had to. Damn we were left alone nobody helped us figure it out or problem solve, we had to do it. You got yourself into this mess, now get yourself out."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Others leaned into the comedic nature of the expert's observation about Gen X: "My body already hurts for no reason. You fight the zombies," member @fohktor wrote, to which fellow member @DocMcCracken humorously responded, "Zombie apocalypse? I've seen enough movies, not worth the hanging around in the after suffering, just get it over quick, I'm tired already and I just woke up."

Some poked fun at their generation's independent ways: "Gen X doesn't do 'leadership conferences'," @corneliusvanhouten wrote, followed by @Chalice_Ink's reply, "We might go, but we don’t pay attention." Member @Efficient_Weather_13 also commented, "I’ll go, but I’m gonna complain the whole time," to which member @Current-Anybody9331replied, "And make it awkward for anyone who talks to me."

gen x, generation x, gen xers, generations, latch kay generationGen X 80S GIF by Vikki DowneyGiphy

According to Michele M. Kroll, Ph.D., a University of New Hampshire Older Adult Health & Well-Being Field Specialist, Gen X is often called the "forgotten generation" as well as the "latchkey" generation, "as they were often left unsupervised at home or after school until their parents came home from work. This was due to increased numbers of dual income households and parental divorce," she wrote in her article, "Generation X... "The Forgotten Generation". Dr. Kroll notes that this instilled independence and resilience, adding that "the sandwich generation causes additional stress by juggling many responsibilities from caregiving of children to aging parents."

Despite these challenges, Dr. Kroll adds that Gen Xers are "notably satisfied with their life, health and career." And another member of the Gen X community, @Sensitive-Question42, summed it up perfectly: "God I’m so happy that this is my generation. I love being overlooked (not being sarcastic or ironic either, surprisingly for us). I just like being left to my own devices and working things out for myself."

