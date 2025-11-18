'What Xennials are made of' video has the micro-generation crying tears of nostalgia
"I literally cannot put into words the emotions and nostalgia this reel invoked!"
Millennials span two decades, but within that generation, there's a subgroup, aptly coined xennials. These are the cuspers. Too young to be Gen X, but too old to be millennials. They hold the unique experience of having an analogue childhood and a digital adolescence, putting them into a micro-generation of their own reserved for people born between 1978-1983.
Xennials have been standing firm in their micro-generation status, constantly pushing back against being grouped into the generation before and after them. One xennial decided to take all the major moments that were a hallmark of the experience of growing up in this micro-generation, put them into a montage, and set it to music. It's titled, "What Xennials are made of." The results have xennials crying tears of nostalgia and longing for a simpler time.
The montage opens with an old-school Apple Macintosh computer displaying the familiar green and black screen of the "Oregon Trail" game. After a few seconds, it transitions into a quick clip of Liv Tyler and Renée Zellweger dancing in Empire Records, then of Carlton dancing on the show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. All the while, you can hear the build-up of The Smashing Pumpkins' song "Tonight, Tonight" as the montage continues, hitting more memory-searing moments.
The first Jurassic Park, AOL, The Spice Girls, TLC, Princes William and Harry with their father at the funeral of their mother, Princess Diana. Memory after memory, each building on one another, mixes the silly (Beavis and Butthead ) with the serious (Kerri Strug completing her Olympic vault on an injured leg). Kurt Cobain sings into a microphone before the scene changes to O.J. Simpson's famous white Bronco police chase, which then changes to a clip from Clueless.
Just when you settle in, remembering all of the generation-forming moments, the clips switch up a little to include old photos of malls and now-defunct stores. By the end, people were left in tears, reminiscing on these cultural moments that helped shape who they are and how they view the world.
In the description of the video, uploaded by Ohh The Nostalgia on Instagram, they capture what it means to be a part of that micro-generation by writing, "we weren’t quite Gen X. we weren’t quite millennials. We were the glitch in the matrix. We grew up offline... and then logged onto AIM. We lived through dial-up…and then handed our entire lives to smartphones. We were raised on VHS…but built our identities on Napster. We’re the hinge generation. The beta testers. The liminal kids. We are the Xennials."
Some people commented on the traumatic events sprinkled in with the joyous ones, while others were moved by the wholeness of the experience. One person says, "Fully convinced this was the absolute best years in history and no one will ever change my mind!"
Another writes, "Closest thing I’ve ever seen to a slideshow of my life that has nothing to do with my life…. Incredible how connected I feel to so many of these images. Great montage."
Someone else shares they were so overcome they couldn't comment right way: "I have been trying to comment on this for like 20mins!! I literally cannot put into words the emotions and nostalgia this reel invoked! My 19yr old watched it with me & just looked at me and was like I’m so jealous of your youth."
"This is THE BEST montage I’ve ever seen for our little subgroup!!! I vividly remember every single one of these clips, well done ‘79 baby!" one person cheers.
Emotional reactions continue to be a theme, with someone saying, "I don’t think an IG reel has ever made me cry before. I’m crying and feeling so proud to be…44."
