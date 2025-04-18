Cat forced to perform in animal show turns the tables on judge and wins people's hearts
"There goes first place."
Meet Ludwig Van Beethoven. No, not that one. A black cat who, seemingly against his wishes, was entered into a cat contest in the "household pets" category a little over a year ago in Mesa, Arizona. He was not having it. As CNN's Jeanne Moos reports over a video of this "black cat smack down," the cat is shown getting prodded and poked by a judge wearing cat ears during the Cat Fanciers' Association show. "They get stroked, they get lifted, they get stretched. No wonder a two-year-old named Ludwig Van Beethoven lost his composure."
The video then shows Ludwig hissing, with a quick bite attempt. What happens next is truly uncanny. The judge jumps, giving Ludwig a bit of space. Ludwig then backs up, STANDS ON HIS BACK LEGS and full-on Will Smith-slaps her in the face.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Veteran judge Vicki Nye tells CNN, "That one was just terrified." We hear Judge Nye telling Ludwig he has a "beautiful coat, (is) shiny, nice green eyes." Moos continues, "And though Vicki gave him plenty of compliments, Beethoven turned on her."
Good news, they report: "The judge didn't even get scratched." Though she doesn't sound thrilled when she curtly (understandably) insists, "I need the owner now." And just before Ludwig's owner apologetically comes to the rescue, we get a shot of a white cat behind them looking shocked beyond belief. Moos exclaims, "Contestant 177 in the background was freaked! 'Did you actually attack a judge?'"
shocked cat GIFGiphy
When asked if the cat got a ribbon, Vicki answers, "No, that kitty was actually disqualified."
Well, the clip of this momentous occasion has recently begun making the rounds again. Posted on X just a few days ago, it already has over 10 million views and thousands of comments, almost all of whom take the cat's side. Many say she didn't pick up on Ludwig's very obvious cues to back off, and one thinks, "Probably offended by the cat ears."
Another X commenter gets right to it: "That cat said oh hell no b---h, let me get on the same level and climbed up to see eye to eye to lay the smack down." This person has notes: "You'd think a cat judge would be familiar with cat behavior. The cat warns her, then hisses. Judge stays close and keeps her hands up! A total combat move that says she will bat back. Tsk tsk."
Bored Cat GIFGiphy
Over on YouTube, one person writes, "This is the JUDGE being judged." Another shares a more serious sentiment about the cat ears: "The judge should have been disqualified, not the cat. She broke the number one rule of handling cats — she had on ears! Cats consider anything with ears a predator, even if it's the cat’s owner wearing them… I've lived with cats my whole long life & my cats freak out if I put on a headband with ears."
As for the poor sweet cat in the background, comedian Paula Poundstone once said it best: "The problem with cats is that they get the exact same look on their face whether they see a moth or an axe-murderer." In this case, I'd say the face was justified.