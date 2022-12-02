Non-Americans reveal the things Americans do that they simply do not understand
A recent viral Reddit thread revealed the everyday American customs that people in other countries have a difficult time understanding. There were so many things that were perplexing to people from other countries that the thread had more than 28,000 responses.
But don’t worry, it isn’t a long list of America bashing. It’s a fun list of things people across the world genuinely wonder about that gives a unique perspective on things we all take for granted.
The thread was started by Reddit user Surimimimi, who asked, “What things do Americans like and the rest of the world not so much?” Many of the responses were from Europeans who have a hard time appreciating certain American customs, cuisines and public facilities.
A big thing that non-Americans find unusual about Americans is our outspokenness. The commenters noted that Americans love speaking their minds on bumper stickers, lawn signs or telling somebody in public how they feel.
That’s probably because Americans are much more individualistic than Europeans. A Pew Research study from 2016 found that Americans are much more likely than our friends across the pond to believe they control their destiny and that it takes hard work to get ahead. Americans are also a lot more tolerant of offensive speech.
The American diet is also confusing to a lot of people. A lot of commenters pointed out that they have a hard time understanding America's love of ice-cold drinks and odd food combinations such as peanut butter and jelly or chicken and waffles.
But if everyone in the world was the same it would be a pretty boring place. So, as they say in France, “vive la différence!” which, in American English means, “Do your thing, man.”
Here are 19 things that Americans like and the rest of the world, not so much.
1.
"College sports. Particularly football and basketball. The rest of the world loves soccer, but nobody gives a hoot about it at the university level." — Scrappy_Larue
2.
"Opinion signs outside their houses. Like 'in this house we support...' I find it weird and unusual." — Bitten Onion
3.
"Bumper stickers." — Back2Bach
To which assortednut added:
"Sometimes I get the impression people put their entire political philosophy in the space of a bumper sticker."
4.
"This used to be much more prevalent in the US but food coloring. When I moved from Japan to the US, I was surprised at how colorful their foods were. These days Americans are now more keen to organic natural stuff so I see it less but it took me a while to realize that blue raspberry is not a real thing." — Awesome Asian
5.
"Root beer and ranch dressing. I brought some to Germany and had my friends try it and they said the root beer tasted like medicine. They politely tasted the dressing with celery and said 'Hmmm, interesting' but the look on their faces was that it was terrible ha." — nargleflargle
6.
"Cheerleaders." — liebe_rootBete
7.
"ICE. Filled till the brim before you pour any drink." — locoliga
8.
"24-hour stores. I was in Chicago working with a colleague from Switzerland who suddenly realized around midnight that he needed a network cable to configure a mobile router for a job the next morning. I told him that I'd meet him in the hotel lobby to drive him out to Walmart. He was happily surprised, as he had forgotten about the US's famous chain of Walmart stores." — Fondren_Richmond
9.
"Waffles with chicken." — glori-hallelujah
10.
"MM-DD-YYYY Date format." — javapyscript
11.
"Peanut butter and jelly." — FlyBuy3
12.
"Flags. So many American flags everywhere." — justmyfakename
13.
"Free soda refills at dine-in places." — Lostarchitorture
14.
"Free public restrooms. I know they're gross but they are nice to have." — vebidib774
15.
"Marching bands. If you’d played the flute in a marching band at my school you would have gotten pelted but in the US you can become a state hero." — Fuzzie_Lee
16.
"Handicap accessiblity. Old buildings/towns in Europe are nice, if both your legs work." — boxatel499
17.
"Lawns...what a waste." — TheFarce_Sighed
18.
"I'd like to say optimism, even if it's blind sometimes. The CAN DO attitude is extremely strong. I would also put belligerence up there for better or worse. That 'Get the f*ck out of my face, I'm not paying for / doing that' attitude. Whether you actually can or not, the American culture makes you feel like you can really do anything. Again, it's a double-edged sword but you'll seldom find an American who's just going to lay down and take someone's sh*t or heed someone who says (to your aspirations) 'You can't.'" — facobi8356
19.
"The switch for the bathroom is INSIDE the bathroom." — [deleted]