'Repetition teaches the donkey': Fun father and son duo share their favorite Arabic sayings

What does it mean to tell someone to 'Go tile the ocean floor'?

arab saying, arab language
via Z&Z TV/YouTube

Danny Dubbaneh and his father.

In 2016, Danny Dubbaneh and his brother Jimmy started Z&Z, a Middle Eastern foods company just outside of Washington, D.C., to share the “bold flavors of za'atar with the rest of the world” as well as Middle Eastern culture and hospitality.

Za'atar is a spice mix that can be used as a rub for chicken, beef, lamb or fish. It’s also sprinkled over hummus, labneh or baba ganoush.

Danny created a YouTube channel Z&Z TV where his family shares the joys of Middle Eastern culture. On August 2, Danny released a popular video of himself and his father, affectionately known as Baba, explaining some popular Arabic idioms.

via Z&Z TV/YouTube

The video is great because it shows how when we learn new sayings they open up a new way of seeing the world that we may not have considered.

"My favorite parts of learning any language are idioms of what some people call sayings or proverbs,” Danny explains in the video. “Idioms can often give you quite a bit of insight into another culture, especially if they're commonly used.”

Here are a few of their favorite sayings.

"Go tile the ocean" — It's basically a way of saying "get lost."

"Repetition teaches the donkey" — Donkeys aren't the smartest animals, but even with some repetition, they can learn a thing or two.

"Stretch your legs only as far as your blanket extends” — Don't overextend yourself, financially.

“Swallowed a radio" — Is a phrase to describe someone who won't stop talking.

"Light blooded" — Someone who is fun and easy-going and who you enjoy being around.

language
Science

Conjoined twins with fused brains separated; surgeons practiced for months in virtual reality

Arthur and Bernardo finally get to see each other face to face.

Image by sasint/Canva

Surgeons prepared to separate 3-year-old conjoined twins in Brazil using virtual reality.

The things human beings have figured out how to do boggles the mind sometimes, especially in the realm of medicine.

It wasn't terribly long ago that people with a severe injury had to liquor up, bite a stick, have a body part sewn up or sawed off and hope for the best. (Sorry for the visual, but it's true.) The discoveries of antibiotics and anesthesia alone have completely revolutionized human existence, but we've gone well beyond that with what our best surgeons can accomplish.

Surgeries can range from fairly simple to incredibly complex, but few surgeries are more complicated than separating conjoined twins with combined major organs. That's why the recent surgical separation of conjoined twin boys with fused brains in Brazil is so incredible.

Education

Want to live longer? Science says to read more books.

People who read more than 3.5 hours a week were found to live 23 months longer than those who didn’t read at all.

via Pixabay

A woman enjoys a book while sitting by a stream.

There are few joys greater than curling up and reading a good book. The best books are the ones that are so engrossing you forget that you’re reading. Then, when you take a break, you look and see you’ve blown through 50 pages without realizing it.

However, there are a lot of us who wish that we read more often, but we watch TV instead because it takes less mental energy. But the benefits of reading seem to be far greater.

Reading keeps our brains sharper as we age and, according to research, people who read live longer than those who don’t.

A 2016 study published in the journal Social Science & Medicine asked 3,635 participants who were over 50 years old about their reading habits and monitored them over a 12-year period. The researchers split the participants into three categories: those who don’t read at all, those who read less than 3.5 hours a week and those who read more than 3.5 hours a week.

The results were astonishing.

reading
Pop Culture

Non-Americans are sharing the quintessentially American things they wish they could do

Here are 19 things that Americans really take for granted.

via Bob B. Brown

A delicious corn dog with mustard and ketchup.

A group of self-described “non-Americans” shared the quintessential American things they wish they could do and it’s a great reminder of some of the endearing aspects of American culture that far too many of us take for granted.

At a time when America is plagued by political divisions, it’s refreshing to remember that we all share a unique culture that others appreciate.

The responses were prompted by Reddit user gaping__hole, who asked the online forum, “Non-Americans of Reddit: what is an American thing you have always wanted to try?” The most compelling thing about the responses is they didn’t center around the advantages afforded by the country’s commitment to freedom and individuality. Instead, they focused on the day-to-day experiences that the average American enjoys.

america
