A surprisingly impressive dancing dog duo brought the house down on 'America's Got Talent'
Sure, border collies are smart, but this is something else.
What dog owner wouldn’t want to jam out to Queen with their pup while the world watches? Of course, our version probably wouldn’t be nearly as impressive as what Roni Sagi and her black and white border collie, aptly named Rhythm, did for America's Got Talent in August 2024.
First off, audiences knew they’d instantly be in for a treat when Sagi and Rhythm recreated the band’s famous pose for “Bohemian Rhapsody.” But it only got better from there in a routine that featured a mash-up of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Don’t Stop Me Now.”
Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" never disappoints. Giphy
The dance duo wowed judges and audiences alike with synchronized steps, turns, flips, and even a cool bridge pose trick (seriously, this was a dog owner’s dream come to life). Simon Cowell jokingly asked “How do we know that the dog is a real dog?” because Rhythm was just that good.
Sagi would later end up sharing that Rhythm earned his name from an early age, already tapping his little feet on her bed at only 6 weeks old. By that point, Sagi had already had experience training therapy dogs, which undoubtedly gave her a good foundation for working with her little “tornado storm.”
- YouTube youtu.be
Perhaps it shouldn't come as that much of a surprise that Rhythm is so gifted. After all, border collies are notorious for being able to pick up skills quickly, and there have been several border collies that have broken world records—including records for intelligence, balance, and skateboarding (yes, really).
But Sagi seems to credit their chemistry less on Rhythm’s species traits, and more on his individual personality. “It’s so much fun to have a partner that wants [to perform] as much as you,” she said. “He wants to do it all, and he wants to do it now, and he wants to do it as good as he can.”
Border collie clapping Giphy
Down in the comments, online viewers shared their praises—and awe—for Rhythm’s performance.
“This was the most amazing dog act I've seen!” one person wrote.
“That precious dog Rhythm is SO talented and smart!!! I don’t understand how he knows what to do when his back is to her?!! This dog is truly dancing and just extremely talented!!!” added another.
Another said, “This dog is the most energetic and enthusiastic I've ever seen.”
Of course, Rhythm wasn't getting all the love. One person wrote, “I don't usually like dog acts, but this was impressive. Roni is very creative with what she does and obviously a great dancer herself and trainer.”
Another AGT performance by the duo also got rave reviews:
@agt
what can't @Ronisagi & Rhythm do!? watch #AGT on @NBC and streaming on @Peacock.
"Unbelievable…those steps omg."
"It's how the dog is ACTUALLY running around HAPPY!"
"That doggie deserves a million treats. Fantastic!"
"Yet I have to say to my dog sit 87 times before he actually sits, probably also from being tired of standing not because I said it."
Even when they're just rehearsing and dancing together at home, watching Rhythm and his human move together so harmoniously is truly incredible to watch:
Maybe we can’t get all dogs to perform quite on this level, but it does show us just how amazing man’s best friend really is.
You can follow Roni Sagi and Rhythm on Instagram.