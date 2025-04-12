upworthy
British man reveals how one 1960s commercial is the reason Americans pronounce 'bologna' wrong

"It's Oscar Mayer. You've gotta ask Oscar Mayer."

Screenshots curtesy of Luke Colson

British man goes on epic rant about Americans pronunciation of bologna

Turns out Americans have been saying bologna wrong and they're finding out in the most amusing way possible–a rant from a Brit. Luke Colson recently blew the minds of his American followers when he jumped online still in his car to rant about bologna of all things. If you didn't know bologna isn't just a luncheon meat made from an amalgamation of different processed meats. Bologna is also a place in Italy and pronounced more like the way it's spelled, which is what caused the initial confusion.

Colson heard people pronouncing the luncheon meat as "baloney" but couldn't understand why since it was spelled like Bologna, the place in Italy pronounced "bah-lone-yah." But it didn't take long for his followers to spill the details of where they learned how to pronounce the word, which in true American fashion, television was the culprit. An advertisement for Oscar Mayer from the 70s to be exact, you know the one...you're singing it in your head now.

Giphy

But this Brit has had enough and needs American's to get it together, "Bologna is a place in Italy. B-o-l-o-g-n-a, Bologna. Bologna, okay? The sausage meat, which is that sort of slightly disgusting mixed meat sausage from Bologna made its way over to the United States of America and while it was here, the Bologna meat sausage became known as baloney. This is brand new information. I put it in a video the other day. Blew my mind."

It was in the comments of that video that he learned the supposed origin of why Americans pronounce the word as baloney. Turns out his rant was just getting started because after he mockingly sang the Oscar Mayer bologna jingle he went off on a tear about the luncheon meat company.

Food Dancing GIF by Oscar MayerGiphy

"'It's Oscar Mayer. You've gotta ask Oscar Mayer. We all grew up with Oscar Mayer" the man mocks before shouting, "what is Oscar Mayer?! Well I'll tell you what Oscar Mayer is. I'll tell you what Oscar Mayer is. This is what the advert in the [expletive] knows when. In the 1960s? There's this little kid and he's sitting on the grass and he's singing a [expletive] song about bolo...bologna being spelled bologna but said baloney but then at the end of that...and then at the end of the vid...(frustrated tongue tied noises)...and then at the end of the ad to make things even more confusing the guy, voiceover says...pronounces it completely different than bologna or baloney," Colson yells.

@luke.is.alive_ #bologna #sandwich #sausage #oscarmayer #singalong #singwithme #nostalgia #pronunciation #language #italy #america #usa #meat #deli #newyorkcity #sixties #seventies #commercial #cute #funny #tvcommercial #advertisement #fyp ♬ original sound - Luke Colson

The humorous rant had people flocking to his comment section to sing along with the song now stuck in everyone's head, one person writes, "It was the 70s. I’m 59 and thanks for giving tribute to a piece of my childhood. I was singing it loud and proud!"

"I sang along 😂 But it's strange that I did not remember hearing the announcer say 'Bolona,'" another says.

"If logic was what you wanted, you should have moved to Canada. We're not the logic guys, they live upstairs," someone else jokes.

Photo credit: Canva

"Goodness this had you worked up. We grew up with that ad for decades. We just accept it crazy though it is," one person chimes in.

In one short exchange the confusion seems to be explained as one shares, "If it's the Italian city we say it correctly. If it is meat, we say it incorrectly." Colson seemingly agrees saying, "Ha ha all the more confusing!!"

"You guys have words like Worcestershire, and you’re on us about Baloney? 🤣🤣 I don’t blame you, it was confusing there for a bit," another shares.

The entire rant not only made people giggle but explained why the spelling of bologna never made sense, especially for those who grew up using phonics to learn how to read. So if you say bologna like baloney and weren't sure why it's spelled completely differently than it sounds, thank Oscar Mayer. But the jingle does come in handy when you're trying to remember how to spell bologna.

One teacher's simple, disgusting experiment drives home the importance of hand washing

"Hand sanitizer is not an alternative to washing hands!"

Facebook/Jaralee Metcalf

Simple. Disgusting. Informative.

One of the biggest breakthroughs in preventing the spread of illnesses and infections in hospitals was embarrassingly simple: hand washing. In 1846, Hungarian physician Ignaz Semmelweis discovered that hand washing played a vital role in the spread of germs, and the practice soon became mandatory in hospitals. The simple act of scrubbing hands with soap and water literally saved lives.

Getting a kid to wash their hands, however, can be an uphill battle. While it's a common thing kids (don't) do, global perspective on the importance and effectiveness of hand washing has risen since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) in 2023, before the emergence of COVID-19, a survey found that only about 36% of people always washed their hands with soap, 48% sometimes used soap, and an unsettling 16% of respondents said they wash without soap. After COVID-19 emerged, however, more than 72% of respondents reported using soap every time they washed their hands. There's nothing like a pandemic (and perhaps the reality of FAFO) to strike fear into the hearts of those chronic under washers, but in 2019, one teacher did a simple experiment to show her students just how important hand washing is.

"We did a science project in class this last month as flu season was starting," teacher Dayna Robertson and classroom behavioral specialist Jaralee Metcalf wrote on Facebook. "We took fresh bread and touched it. We did one slice untouched. One with unwashed hands. One with hand sanitizer. One with washed hands with warm water and soap. Then we decided to rub a piece on all our classroom Chromebooks." Robertson later noted that they normally do make a point to sanitize the classroom Chromebooks, but didn't that day in the name of science.

science, experiment, dexter's lab, cartoon, kids, hygiene Dexters Laboratory What A Fine Day For Science GIFGiphy

The bread was put into plastic bags and the germs were left to fester. The bread that had been touched by unwashed hands and the bread that had touched the Chromebook had the most mold. The bread that had been touched by hands washed with soap and water remained (relatively) good enough to eat.

This experiment has been done before, but Robertson expanded on it by testing the effectiveness of hand sanitizer. The bread that had been touched by hands cleaned with sanitizer also had a fair amount of mold on it, although not as much as the bread touched by unwashed hands.

bread, mold, experiment, education, hand washing, cleanlinessThe bread doesn't lie. Facebook/Jaralee Metcalf

"As somebody who is sick and tired of being sick and tired of being sick and tired," Robertson wrote, "wash your hands! Remind your kids to wash their hands! And hand sanitizer is not an alternative to washing hands!! At all!" It's kind of making us retroactively gag over seeing port-a-potties with hand sanitizer set up in lieu of sinks.

The experiment was prompted by a different science lesson. "We had just finished a science lesson on how leaves break down during winter. The kids were kind of grossed out by the mold, so we decided to run our own version using germs and mold from our own environment," Robertson told Scary Mommy.

Weirdly, the classroom experiment received some criticism. "Lots of people actually DEFENDED not washing their hands!" Robertson told Scary Mommy. "That was shocking! It really was just a simple classroom experiment to teach about mold but we have all learned more about how easily we can spread the germs we can't see."

In the 2019 lens, this lesson being about mold seems simple enough. All of us here in 2025, though, blessed (or cursed) with the experience of the pandemic, know that washing your hands really is as life-saving as Semmelweis proved nearly two centuries ago. Research done in 2020 and published in PubMed showed that individuals who washed their hands consistently were more likely to have lower rates of COVID-19 infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2024, hand washing also reduces respiratory illness like colds and flu in the general population by 16-21%, and reduces the number of people with diarrheal illnesses by 23-40%.

And to be sure, how we wash our hands is incredibly important. A quick rinse without scrubbing won't do the trick. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proper technique for handwashing is to wet your hands, apply soap, and then run your soapy hands under the stream while rotating, rubbing, and scrubbing every inch of your hands for at least 20 seconds. Usually you can hit that mark by singing "Happy Birthday" twice. Then, rinse. When you're done, dry your hands with a clean towel. Check out this demonstration from the CDC:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

The moral of the story is, please, please remember to always wash your hands. It really makes a difference.

This article originally appeared six years ago. It has been updated.

Military mom takes her son's 'battle buddy' on family weekend. Now she's his 'second mom.'

Unconventional families are one of the most important parts of modern military life.

Image via Canva

Mom welcomes son's battle buddy into family.

Military families are a rare breed. The selfless, intimate bond that they share is a unique experience. And for the families that support those in active duty military service, there is plenty of love to go around.

For military mom and TikToker @cocobutter801, that has meant rallying around her son who serves in the United States Army and his 'battle buddy'. When he needed a place to go on family weekend, she didn't hesitate for a second to open her home to him.

Her actions go beyond hospitality. To her, her son's battle buddy is family. "Here's your sign to take in your son's battle buddy on family weekend," she writes in the video's caption.

@cocobutter801

I came here for one son and left with two. #miltary #militarymom #family #son #battlebuddy #hooah #fyp

In the emotional clip that is set to Pearl Clarkin's song "Military Man", the mom can be seen standing next to her car, ready to bring her son home for the weekend. The two share a big hug, and her son is dressed in his fatigues, wearing a backpack and carrying a bag.

Then, she hugs her son's 'battle buddy', who is also dressed in his fatigues with bags in tow, who will be coming home to be part of their family. She added in the caption, "I came here for one son and left with two."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

The term battle buddy is unique to the Unites States Military. According to Matt Ward, an Army veteran (who is now a second lieutenant in the US Army Reserves) and YouTuber, explains the meaning and depth of what a battle buddy is. He explains that a battle buddy is anyone going through basic training with you.

"At basic training, you're always going to have a battle buddy with you. Whenever you talk to a drill sergeant, you're going to have a battle buddy with you. Whenever you go to the bathroom (latrine), you're going to have a battle buddy with you," he says. "You have to be with someone at all times."

Ward add that while there are a lot of reasons for having a battle buddy, the biggest are accountability and safety.

@cocobutter801

Sometimes I feel like motherhood just keeps getting harder the older they get. 🥹♥️🇺🇸 ##army##militarymom##nationalguard##texas

In the video shared by @cocobutter801, many military families and members commended her on her big, hospitable heart. They also shared about their experiences with battle buddies. "My son told me his battle buddy wasn’t receiving letters so I wrote 2 a week," one shared. Another commented, "People don’t realize how much this means to soldiers that for whatever reason can’t be with their 'blood' family… instead they get welcomed into a new extended family!!!! Much respect!!!"

Another wrote, "one of my best friends let me join him and his family, i cherish those memories. sadly he is no longer with us but 15 years later I still talk to his family. I'm forever grateful for their kindness." And @cocobutter801 replied, "I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m sure they love you still are in contact with them. I know I would."

In another comment, a viewer shared, "My son just asked for 2 to come home w him in May!! Load the truck up son!! ALWAYS!!" And @cocobutter801 responded, "Always!"

Diver convinces a tiny octopus to trade a plastic cup for a shell in Pixar-worthy video

The cup wasn't a safe choice, but the little cephalopod was stubborn.

Pall Sigurdsson/YouTube

Plastic is a problem for ocean wildlife.

Sometimes taking care of our beautiful home planet looks like big, broad policies tackling issues like plastic pollution and habitat destruction. And sometimes it looks like taking the time to help one tiny creature stuck in an environmental bind.

In a YouTube video that's been viewed a whopping 20 million times, we see an example of the latter in action as some kind and compassionate divers attempt to convince an octopus to abandon the plastic cup it's using for protection and trade it for a sturdy shell. Pall Sigurdsson has shared dozens of underwater videos on YouTube, but watching this particular video from his dive off the coast of Lembeh, Indonesia, in 2018 almost feels like watching a Pixar short film.

luxo jr lamp GIF by Disney PixarGiphy

"We spent a whole dive and most of our air saving this octopus from what was bound to be a cruel fate," Sigurdsson wrote in the description of the video.

"The coconut octopus, also known as veined octopus, is born with the instinct to protect itself by creating a mobile home out of coconut or clam shells. This particular individual however has been trapped by their instincts and have made a home out of a plastic cup they found underwater."

It's not just that the flimsy plastic cup didn't provide the octopus adequate protection. Sigurdsson explained that a predator like an eel or a flounder would probably end up swallowing the cup with the octopus in it, likely killing both of them. Plus, even if the octopus abandoned the cup on its own, plastic simply doesn't belong in the ocean.

plastic in the ocean, plastic pollution, ocean wildlifePlastic doesn't belong in the ocean.Photo credit: Canva

"We tried for a long time to give it shells hoping that it would trade the shell," he wrote. "Coconut octopus are famous for being very picky about which shells they keep so we had to try with many different shells before it found one to be acceptable."

If you think an octopus in a cup making a decision about shells doesn't sound riveting, just watch:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The tentacles reaching out to test the weight of each shell, the divers searching for more options to offer it, the suspense of wondering whether the octopus really would abandon its pathetic plastic pollution protection...it's just too much.

Sigurdsson's other underwater videos are also fun to watch. He shared one of another veined octopus who seemed to have no interest in him but became intrigued with his diver friend, Gary. The way it reaches out to touch just the tip of his finger and then shyly retreats feels like such a clear communication with no words being said.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Octopuses are far more intelligent than anyone would have guessed before we started studying their behavior in earnest. They are known to solve puzzles, escape complicated mazes and traps, and take apart just about anything. It does make you wonder what these little guys were thinking when these divers were interacting with them. Was it curiosity? Judgment? An attempt at connection between species?

It's funny how one small interaction in one tiny portion of the vast ocean can say so much about us, for better and for worse. Human pollution is an enormous problem and saving one little octopus won't save the world, but it sure gives us hope and motivation to keep trying for the sake of the vast number of creatures that live in the ocean as well as our own.

You can find more underwater videos of ocean wildlife from Pall Sigurdsson on YouTube.

This article originally appeared four years ago.

Mom reveals what most parents fail to realize when teaching their kids about bullies

It's a hard truth to face, but an important one.

Photo credit: Canva

Kids don't always know how their actions affect others.

There are a lot of resources and conversations out there focused on teaching kids how to deal with bullies. But what about when it’s your own kid who’s doing the bullying?

Or course, that can be a hard reality to face. Virtually no one raises their kiddo to be a bully. But children, as innocent as they aren’t, aren’t born fully knowing boundaries and consequences. And without being taught these things, lines get crossed.

And this is the very valuable point that Rachel (@rachel.the.editor) made in a clip posted to her TikTok, where she challenged the common language used in most anti-bullying tactics.

@rachel.the.editor Just a thought
♬ original sound - Rachel The Editor 👩💻

“Have we ever considered the fact that anti-bullying messaging for kids is often centered around the victim and some anonymous evil bully and never teaching kids to recognize when they are being the bully?” she asked.

Gong further, she added that while she doesn't think kids are “inherently evil,” they don’t necessarily “have the emotional maturity to know the effect that they’re having on other kids.”

Therefore, she argued that it’s just as, if not more important, that we teach kids how to recognize bully patterns within themselves, and not just “learning how to deal with this anonymous, shapeless, evil bully figure.”

Rachel certainly has a point. We’ve all seen the usual victim/villain dynamic, both in anti-bullying education…and pretty much every movie centered around an adolescent. Some Biff-type shoves the outcast kid into a locker. Or a Regina George-esque mean girl spreads nasty rumors. Either way, they get their rightful comeuppance by the time the credits roll.

bullying, teaching kids about bullying, anti-bullying, anti-bullying resources, how to deal with bullies, is my kid a bully, parentingGif from 'Mean Girls'media0.giphy.com

But of course, real life doesn't work that way at all. In real life, kids aren’t going to see their teasing or antagonizing as “bullying,” because they don’t want to see themselves as the “bad people” bullies must surely be, given the examples they've been given.

Judging by the comments, folks have also noticed how the current way of doing things falls a little flat.

“The amount of times I've talked to kids being ‘bullied’ only for it to turn out they are the ones antagonizing the other students,” one person wrote. “No one wants to play with you because when you lose you hit them!”

Another added, “YES cuz usually the ‘bully' =; in these existing stories is so cartoonishly evil that real life bullies probably go ‘Obviously that’s not me, I’m just messing around and having fun. They’ve no clue.”

Yet another said, “Kids aren’t going to come home from school like 'mom I’m bullying someone.' They’re going to say 'there’s this weird kid at school.’ Parents never think their kid is the problem…”

bullying, teaching kids about bullying, anti-bullying, anti-bullying resources, how to deal with bullies, is my kid a bully, parentingGIF from 'The Wonder Years.'media1.giphy.com

While it can be hard for parents to come to label their sweet kiddo as bullies, it can serve as an impactful opportunity for growth. After all, they're still learning how to navigate this thing called life, and are bound to make mistakes along the way. But if we can use those mistakes to teach things like empathy and emotional regulation, rather than simply instilling punishment for "bad behavior,” they can take those lessons with them into adulthood.

It’s also worth noting that seeing bully-type behavior doesn’t make you a bad parent. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), it can’t always be 100% prevented. However, they say that “you can help him build coping skills to deal with difficult situations. Spend time with your child, show him love and encouragement, and model good behavior toward others. Talk through difficult situations with your child so he knows he can trust you with his problems.”

Bottom line: while it’s important to teach kids how to stand up to the potential bullies in their life, it’s equally vital to teach them accountability. Luckily, kids are pretty darn receptive.

Why have we domesticated some animals but not others? It comes down to four F's.

An entertaining video explains why we can't ride zebras or breed "war bears."

Photo credit: Canva

Horses were domesticated over 5,000 years ago. Zebras, never.

Humans have domesticated several kinds of animals over the millennia, from trusty horses and mules to livestock for milk and meat to our favorite furry companions. But why those specific animals and not others? What is it that led us to those particular choices? Why can we ride horses but not zebras? Why don't we purposefully breed "war bears" to fight for us?

That last question comes straight from the always-interesting and often-hilarious CGP Grey, whose YouTube videos explore all kinds of things we wonder about but don't necessarily take the time to research. In the video "Why Some Animals Can't Be Domesticated," Grey explains the four main elements that make an animal a good candidate for domestication, which excludes bears (and many others) from the list.

Grey alliterated the four elements to make them easier to remember: Friendly, Feedable, Fecund, and Family-Friendly. Let's dig into what those mean.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Domestication requirement #1: Friendly

This one is fairly self-explanatory, but basically an animal has to not post an inherent, immediate threat. We have to be able to catch them if we're going to domesticate them, so that eliminates all of the "carnivores whose day job is murder" as Grey puts it, as well as the large, nervous prey animals that are too afraid of us to let us get anywhere near them.

wild animals, domesticated animals, gazelleGood luck trying to catch a gazelle.Photo credit: Canva

Domestication requirement #2: Feedable

Every animals is feedable, of course, but that doesn't mean it's easy or cheap to feed them, especially in large numbers. This category pretty much eliminates pure carnivores and some omnivores, leaving mostly herbivores (and some unpicky omnivores) that are easy and cheap to feed. And that aren't dangerous (see #1).

wild animals, domesticated animals, chickens, chicken feedChickens will eat just about anything.Photo credit: Canva

Domestication requirement #3: Fecund

This requirement is all about breeding and babies. Some animals are extremely slow to breed, like pandas and elephants, making them undesirable candidates for domestication. Animals that have mate frequently and have relatively short gestation times and/or large litters are more suited to domesticated life. They also need to grow up quickly, which also takes elephants out of the pool.

However, as Grey points out, humans can still tame other animals like elephants. But taming is not the same as domesticating. The basic rule is: If it's on a farm, it's domesticated. If it's in a circus, it's tamed.

Domestication requirement #4: Family-friendly

This is where the horses and zebras question comes in. Horses were domesticated in Eurasia, but if humans started in Africa, why weren't zebras domesticated first? Grey explains that while horses tend to live in hierarchical herds, zebra are more independent with no family structure. Humans can capture the lead male horse and get the rest of the herd to fall in line. Zebra herds are more of a free-for-all and they're kind of jerks to even one another.

horses, zebras, domesticated animals, wild animalsThere's actually a big difference between horses and zebras besides just the stripes.Photo credit: Canva

Barnyard animals have inherent family structures that humans have figured out how to fit into. These animals learn to see the humans who own them as a lead cow or top chicken or whatever.

Way back in the hunter-gatherer age, when humans were just figuring out animal domestication, animals had to have all four of these requirements. Today, we have the ability and technology to domesticate more animals if we want to, but we also have less of a need to. Some breeds of foxes have recently been domesticated, bred to be friendly with humans. How fun would it be to have a pet fox?

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Technically, a lot more animals could be domesticated if people really wanted to put in multiple human lifetimes of time and effort, but why?

You can follow CGP Grey on YouTube for more fun and informative videos.

