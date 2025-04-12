British man reveals how one 1960s commercial is the reason Americans pronounce 'bologna' wrong
"It's Oscar Mayer. You've gotta ask Oscar Mayer."
Turns out Americans have been saying bologna wrong and they're finding out in the most amusing way possible–a rant from a Brit. Luke Colson recently blew the minds of his American followers when he jumped online still in his car to rant about bologna of all things. If you didn't know bologna isn't just a luncheon meat made from an amalgamation of different processed meats. Bologna is also a place in Italy and pronounced more like the way it's spelled, which is what caused the initial confusion.
Colson heard people pronouncing the luncheon meat as "baloney" but couldn't understand why since it was spelled like Bologna, the place in Italy pronounced "bah-lone-yah." But it didn't take long for his followers to spill the details of where they learned how to pronounce the word, which in true American fashion, television was the culprit. An advertisement for Oscar Mayer from the 70s to be exact, you know the one...you're singing it in your head now.
But this Brit has had enough and needs American's to get it together, "Bologna is a place in Italy. B-o-l-o-g-n-a, Bologna. Bologna, okay? The sausage meat, which is that sort of slightly disgusting mixed meat sausage from Bologna made its way over to the United States of America and while it was here, the Bologna meat sausage became known as baloney. This is brand new information. I put it in a video the other day. Blew my mind."
It was in the comments of that video that he learned the supposed origin of why Americans pronounce the word as baloney. Turns out his rant was just getting started because after he mockingly sang the Oscar Mayer bologna jingle he went off on a tear about the luncheon meat company.
Food Dancing GIF by Oscar MayerGiphy
"'It's Oscar Mayer. You've gotta ask Oscar Mayer. We all grew up with Oscar Mayer" the man mocks before shouting, "what is Oscar Mayer?! Well I'll tell you what Oscar Mayer is. I'll tell you what Oscar Mayer is. This is what the advert in the [expletive] knows when. In the 1960s? There's this little kid and he's sitting on the grass and he's singing a [expletive] song about bolo...bologna being spelled bologna but said baloney but then at the end of that...and then at the end of the vid...(frustrated tongue tied noises)...and then at the end of the ad to make things even more confusing the guy, voiceover says...pronounces it completely different than bologna or baloney," Colson yells.
The humorous rant had people flocking to his comment section to sing along with the song now stuck in everyone's head, one person writes, "It was the 70s. I’m 59 and thanks for giving tribute to a piece of my childhood. I was singing it loud and proud!"
"I sang along 😂 But it's strange that I did not remember hearing the announcer say 'Bolona,'" another says.
"If logic was what you wanted, you should have moved to Canada. We're not the logic guys, they live upstairs," someone else jokes.
"Goodness this had you worked up. We grew up with that ad for decades. We just accept it crazy though it is," one person chimes in.
In one short exchange the confusion seems to be explained as one shares, "If it's the Italian city we say it correctly. If it is meat, we say it incorrectly." Colson seemingly agrees saying, "Ha ha all the more confusing!!"
"You guys have words like Worcestershire, and you’re on us about Baloney? 🤣🤣 I don’t blame you, it was confusing there for a bit," another shares.
The entire rant not only made people giggle but explained why the spelling of bologna never made sense, especially for those who grew up using phonics to learn how to read. So if you say bologna like baloney and weren't sure why it's spelled completely differently than it sounds, thank Oscar Mayer. But the jingle does come in handy when you're trying to remember how to spell bologna.