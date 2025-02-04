Wheel of Fortune fans slam show after contestant was 'robbed' over minor mispronunciation
It cost her $40,000
Should Wheel of Fortune contestants be disqualified over mispronounced words? This has been a topic of debate since the game show first aired back in 1975, more or less. It becomes an especially tricky conversation when factoring in a player’s accent, which many folks say shouldn’t cause them to lose their winnings if indeed their guess was correct on a puzzle solve.
This conundrum recently reared its ugly head for the show’s February 3rd episode, during which Arzice Salonga, a single mom from Medina, Ohio, (keep this in mind for later) buzzed in to solve the opening $1,000 Tossup puzzle—a two-word “Event” which read: “A F _ I _ _ N / _ A _ A _ _” on the board.
Salonga correctly guessed “African Safari,” however, pronounced it “Sa-FAIR-ee,” which was deemed incorrect. Fellow contestant Brian Nelson then swooped in with the correct pronunciation and nabbed the $1,000 prize.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
“Yes, safari is the way you have to say that,” host Ryan Seacrest said to a shocked Salonga. “I just checked with our judges to make sure.”
Online, fans quickly came to Salonga’s defense. Especially on Reddit, where one person said “That was cheap. I didn’t think they were so fussy on pronunciation.”
Another added, “She was robbed IMO.”
#WheelOfFortune Cmon,Wheel of Fortune🤦🏾♀️judges. I knew what she meant when she said African “Safari” that way. pic.twitter.com/RZsafwKsQK
— TLiMS63 (@peacewyns93) February 4, 2025
Still another wrote, ““100 percent bull**** on that puzzle. She got screwed. I know pronunciations matter but, like…there’s been way worse.”
And here’s where the accent issue came up. A few surmised that the mispronunciation was actually more of a dialect thing, and shouldn’t be counted against her.
“I think it was such a mistake by the show. It sounds to me like she has a slight accent of some sort, which shouldn’t be a determining factor. If she had spelled it, it would have been right,” wrote one person.
“I thought her pronunciation was just a regional dialect,” echoed another.
Ohio does, in fact, have three distinct regional accents. The Midland one in particular, which is the most common regional accent, pronounces words like "merry", "Mary", and "marry" the same way. Meaning that it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for someone from this area to pronounce a word like “safari” as “sa-fair-ee.”
Still, a few felt the show was in the right for the disqualification. One person said, “I’m gonna go against the grain. Wheel is a show about words. You should pronounce the words correctly to win.”
That is NOT how you pronounce sa-FAR-i! The ruling, in my opinion, was sa-FAIR-i! #WheelOfFortune
— Simcha Genesove (@SimchaG) February 4, 2025
Of course, there have been other times when Wheel of Fortune’s stringent rules have cost contestants their prize money, including one infamous episode where a contestant lost his chance at the $1 million prize due to mispronouncing “Mythological Hero Achilles.” But this strict mandate seems to only really come into question when the pronunciation is due to an accent, as when one contestant's Southern accent caused her to say “Seven swans a-swimmin'!" rather than “Seven swans a-swimming.” Or another contestant named Neetu whose accent made it sound like he said “In A Moment's Notice” rather than “At A Moment's Notice.”
Unlike a puzzle on the show, maybe there’s not one right answer to solve this dilemma, and we should make room for some nuance. At the same time, what’s a game without rules? Thankfully most of us don’t need to worry about it. But if you do plan on trying to win big, maybe do a quick review of proper pronunciations before spinning that wheel, just to be safe.