15 people share the one life-changing piece of advice that actually stuck with them forever
"The price of procrastination is the life you could have lived."
Truly, though few and far between in most of our lives, there’s nothing quite like having a breakthrough moment. When you hear something that completely reframes how you view a relationship or challenging life situation that helps you move past the barrier and into a new headspace, it can be exhilarating. It’s like scratching an itch that you didn’t know you had.
"Breakthrough is that moment when frustration, struggling, fear, worry, or anxiety disappears,” famed personal development coach Tony Robbins once said. “It's a moment of insight, recognition about who you are, and the realization that you are more than the moment. It's a radical, massive improvement in the quality of your life, and as a result, all those you have the privilege to touch."
A Redditor on the Confession subforum asked people to share the “one sentence that completely changed their life,” and they received over 1,000 responses from people who heard the right wisdom at the right time and never forgot it. These sentences are powerful truths that helped people stuck in a rut realize they had the power to change or move on.
A mom consoling her daughter. via Canva/Photos
Here are 15 sentences that completely changed people’s lives
1. Sometimes when you’re in a dark place, you think you’ve been buried, but you’ve actually been planted.
"That's a spin on an old saying, 'They tried to bury us, but they didn't realise we were seeds.'"
2. Never try to hate anyone; often they don't care, and you're left doing all the work.
"Said by a friend of mine at a very critical time in my life. It's been said in other ways, but that one stuck with me for the last 35+ years."
"Makes me think of this gem: Never get in a fight with a pig. You both get covered in sh*t but the pig enjoys it."
"Hate corrodes the vessel it's carried in."
3. Have you had a bad day, or did you have a bad 5 minutes that you let ruin your day?
"I love this one explained with money. If I gave you $100, then I stole 5, would you burn/throw away the rest?"
"I need someone to remind me of this sometimes! I'm not neurotypical and I can tell sometimes that when things can't go to my plan or agreed schedule it can be like a monkey wrench in a gear and just PAUSE my life in a way I hate sometimes."
A bad moment, not a bad day. Giphy
4. People are quick to accept that the smallest change in the past can dramatically change the present, yet refuse to accept that the smallest action today can completely change the world.
"Hindsight’s 20/20 as they say, and it’s easier to know the difference between the outcome compared to the present. Whereas our current actions, we really have no way of knowing how it’ll affect the future, as there are so many other variables that could affect things, and we can’t see into the future."
5. Don't set yourself on fire to keep others warm
"This reminds of an African proverb I heard: Beware the naked man who offers you clothes."
6. I love you enough to let you hate me.
"My mom told me once during a heated argument in my teens, 'I love you enough to let you hate me.' Powerful."
7. Never break two laws at once; that's how you draw attention to yourself.
“If you have a body in the trunk, make sure you use your turn signals.”
"My dad was in law enforcement and told me that was how they often caught people. An example he used was at night when someone forgot to turn off their high beams there was a reasonable chance they might be an impaired driver."
8. Nothing is going to be different unless you do things differently.
"Nothing changes if nothing changes!"
"I've tried nothing and it didn't work!"
The Simpsons media4.giphy.com
9. Living well is the best revenge!
"Instead of making yourself miserable stewing over the past, improve your life and make yourself happy."
"For the people that hate you, or just generally dislike you, there's nothing worse than seeing you be happy. If someone hurts you on purpose, you don't need to try and hurt them back, if you become obsessed with them, then they've won, but being happy and leading a good life is the best revenge you could have, because they'll hate to see it. If you can't love yourself for you, love yourself just out of spite towards the people who would bring you down."
10. Don't let perfect be the enemy of good enough.
"This is a good one in the professional world. I give this advice to my direct reports often. Move onto the next great thing."
11. Acceptance is the answer
"Big Book AA: Acceptance is the answer to all my problems today. When I am disturbed, it is because I find some person, place, thing or situation—some fact of my life—unacceptable to me, and I can find no serenity until I accept that person, place, thing or situation as being exactly the way it is supposed to be at this moment."
"It changed my life… I was so consumed with everything that was wrong around me. It made me start looking at and adjusting myself instead. I can only control me."
12. You never know what someone is going through, always be kind.
"Always react with kindness. It costs you nothing and can make most situations much better."
Kind Give GIF by MOODMAN Giphy
13. Righty tighty, lefty loosey.
"Lives rent free in my head and has helped me every damn day of my life! Hahaha!"
"Especially when putting together furniture, saved me hours with allen keys."
14. The price of procrastination is the life you could have lived.
"Love this one!"
15. Let today be the day you learn the grace of letting go, and the power of moving on.
"I needed this thank you."
This article originally appeared in May. It has been updated.