Family

4-year-old's 'sweet and sour' revelation is a solid piece of wisdom, even for adults

Life advice hits different when it comes from an adorable kiddo.

a little girl riding a bike and smiling
@katyrobinbird/Instagram

Emi's bike-riding revelation has people tickled.

Out of the mouths of babes comes the greatest wisdom sometimes.

Kids are brand new at this whole being a human thing, and they often vocalize what they're learning as they go. This is especially true at age 4, when they're really getting the hang of asking questions and talking about their thoughts and feelings. Sometimes the things they say are surprisingly profound, and hearing sage life advice from a preschooler is always an unexpected treat.

That's why 4-year-old Emi's revelation about finding the positives in every situation has people so tickled. Emi's mom, Katy-Robin Garton (@katyrobinbird on Instagram), often puts a mic on her daughter when they go bike riding so she can hear her better and so she can capture her musings in her adorable voice while it lasts. On this ride, Emi explained how "sour" things can be turned "sweet."

Garton wrote in the video's caption, “'How will you feel when biking ends?' I asked 4-yr-old Emi. We live in Montana so when the snow comes, biking season comes to an end. Emi replied, 'I’ll be sad, but when we can’t bike, we can ski and ice-skate!' and then she continued on with what you heard in this video, 'everything that changes, has a sweet to it.' You see?"

Emi's "You see?" is about the cutest thing ever. But her life advice here is solid, even for the grownups. So many of us can get caught up in negativity and cynicism and spirals of complaint. Sometimes we need to be reminded to find the sweet in the sour.

Watch:

"These magical moments in motion are the very reason I’m motivated to get outside and ride… and ski… and ice-skate of course," wrote Garton. "It clicked for Emi as she rode—what she and I were talking about a few days prior, how you can turn a sour thing sweet with a shift in your perspective and attitude, and how you can also do the same to turn sweet things sour. At the time, I wasn’t sure the concept had deeply clicked for her, but clearly it did in this moment. I suppose when your body is free, your mind follows."

"Emi has given me the gift I didn’t know I needed today. Thank you Emi, and thank you Mama bear for raising your kids full of love and sharing it with us, ❤️❤️" wrote one commenter.

"This is the best life lesson anyone can give and coming from a 4-yr-old it's like the most special thing. Thank you," wrote another.

"EMI Talks are the new TED Talks, 😍" shared another. (Right? Totally.)

"This is the silver lining reminder I needed to hear today." wrote another. (Same, friend.)

People in the comments also pointed out that the parenting Emi has gotten is key, but as Garton pointed out, it's not just the way her parents talk to her that led her here. It's also the fact that they go outside and do physical activity together, giving Emi's young brain a chance to process and talk through what she's been learning while she's moving her body. It's a magical combo, truly.

You can follow @katyrobinbird on Instagram to enjoy more of Emi's adorable wisdom.

Trending Stories