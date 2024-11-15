This 4-year-old’s reaction coming home from school is all of us after a long day
He is not shy about expressing his exhaustion.
There's one thing you can say about little kids that's pretty consistent no matter who the kid is, and it's that they're brutally honest. Whether you have something stuck in your teeth or you've gained weight, a small child will inform you - loudly, and usually in front of others. But one preschooler's moment of honesty is going viral for how relatable it is.
An exhausted and cranky 4-year-old named Jude has had enough. The little boy had just gotten home from school when he must've been asked something before the camera started rolling because his response was a #same moment.
"Listen. No, do you hear me? I'm cranky, I'm tired, I worked hard at school," Jude says to his dad.
Jude's mom, Amber Tinker uploaded the video to TikTok where it went viral with over 14 million views and over 1.5 million likes. The tiny grumpy human was clearly not interested in whatever shenanigans his dad was up to and he let him know it.
Jude's dad, Justin Tinker was attempting to tease the boy about messing with him later but Jude was having none of it. The preschooler quickly repeated that he was cranky and tired after working hard at school. He mumbles something as he walks towards a barn when his dad stops him.
"I've already got everything fed and watered. I already got the eggs, I did your job cause I knew you was tired," Justin calls out.
Though his dad did his chores for him, Jude still didn't feel like he got his point across because later in the video he repeats how cranky and tired he is. Both of his parents explained they also worked hard today and were tired but it was obvious that Jude out tired them all. In the end he declared he was getting a bath tonight. Maybe his mom will bring him a cold Capri Sun and light some candles while he soaks in a bubble bath. Preschool must be rough these days.
Watch the whole video below:
@judemywildchild
This boy has had enough! #HeyJude #Cranky #Tired #kidsoftiktok #Funny #Viral
This article originally appeared in October.
