Woman's silly typo in a philosophical post is bringing thousands of people unexpected, pure joy
Sometimes one tiny error can shift the entire meaning of a sentence. Perhaps someone tries to sign off an email with "Take care," but instead writes "Cake care," leaving you wondering whether you somehow missed receiving a delicious pastry (or, more importantly, the instructions on how to "care" for it).
For Threads user Maureenmzobe, merely adding a single letter turned what could have been a profound question into a ridiculous one. They asked, "You are in a comma, you wake up it's 2040. What are you Googling first?"
A person on Threads makes a typo.Photo credit: Threads/@maureenmzobe
Obviously, the OP meant to write "coma" (we're assuming), but the happy accident led to more than 3,100 hilarious responses. As you might guess, many of those answers are punctuation-related.
One Threader joked, "Better than waking up in a colon, I suppose."
Another added a much more poetic answer:
"I woke up with a comma,
felt a pause in my head,
tripped over a semicolon
before getting out of bed.
I googled an apostrophe,
ate breakfast with a dash,
spilled tea on a question mark,
now my kitchen's an exclamation crash.
I spoke in quotation marks,
whispered softly in italics,
shouted once in capital letters
when my thumb remained static.
My words ran on like a sentence
that clearly should have stopped,
but I missed the full stop,
so the meaning was sort of lost."
This commenter had further questions: "Am I in an Oxford comma, or just a regular comma? Context matters here."
Of course, one Threader had to point out the obvious:
"First, I'd Google: 'difference between comma and coma — and how long I've apparently been unconscious.' Because if I've been in a comma since 2025, I'm less worried about the future and more concerned about who punctuated my life so aggressively.
Did I pause…
take a breath…
or has existence just been one long, unnecessary clause?
Either way, I'm searching for: 'how to end a 15-year comma — semicolon acceptable?'"
And some answers were just funny: "At least be grateful you didn't come to a full stop."
This person included a little wordplay: "I came here for the commas and they did not disaperiod."
The truth, of course, is these tiny flubs can happen to anyone. In a Reddit post titled "Funniest typos/mistakes you've caught yourself making?" the OP admits, "So, we're all human and we're not perfect. We all make typos and errors every now and again, and some of them can change the meaning of a sentence entirely. What's your funniest one?"
They go on to describe their most embarrassing editorial mistake: "I'm currently editing a chapter, and instead of 'Shannon's eyes went wide and she slid away a few inches,' I wrote 'Shannon's eyes went wide and slid away a few inches.' It's one pronoun. And yet without it, her eyes slide off her face. It made me giggle."
The post received 85 comments, most of them from people sharing their own unfortunate typos.
A Redditor shared, "I tried to type 'memento' one time and ended up getting autocorrected to 'Meme and toad' for some odd reason. Looking back I probably threw in a space on accident." Luckily, this person truly enjoyed the outcome: "Meme and Toad are the best of friends."