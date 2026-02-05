Experts explain why sloth-like 'slowmaxxing' can actually fix your brain
This is the best social media trend in years.
Many of us live in a constant state of urgency. Technology and societal advancements have made progress and communication nearly instant, so the pressure to be "always on" and always productive has skyrocketed. We multi-task constantly, so much so that many of our lives can be perfectly summed up by our overloaded web browsers. The average person has five to ten browser tabs open at any given time, with many juggling dozens or even hundreds at a time. We've got a work spreadsheet, a potential dinner recipe, a PDF form for the doctor, and a bill-to-be-paid all sitting there staring at us while our phones and chat apps buzz and ping.
Not surprisingly, this level of chaos is not good for our brains, and it's only made worse by the rise of algorithmic, short-form social media content that has wreaked havoc on our body's dopamine reward system.
But some people are claiming they've found a solution, and the experts seem to agree that it can help. It's called "slowmaxxing" and it's beautiful in its simplicity.
If you're not fluent in Gen Z brainrot vernacular, the suffix "maxxing" just means to optimize that aspect of your life. "Looksmaxxing," for example, is an intense form of grooming, diet, exercise, skincare, and fashion to get the most of our your appearance. "Slowmaxxing," then, is living life as slowly as possible.
The idea of slow living is nothing novel, but "slowmaxxing" really began to take hold in the last few years after a since deleted Tweet went hugely viral:
"You need to be reading long, fat books. You need to be making 48-hour chocolate chip cookies. You need to spend hours watching wildlife, you need to spend 15+ min making your coffee. You need to breathe in and out. You need to be slow."
Millions viewed and shared the post, and it has since been iterated and re-posted on Instagram and TikTok countless times. The sentiment, it seems, has really struck a nerve with people who feel burnt-out and overloaded.
Doing things slowly sounds great. It sounds cozy, comforting, and calming. But what it does to your brain may actually be critically important.
First, we have to understand what our "fast-paced" lifestyle is really doing to our psychologies, and why it feels wrong and uncomfortable for so many of us when we try to rest.
"When someone spends years in a high stimulus environment, with all the constant pings, rushing to get here and there, attempts at multitasking, their nervous system becomes so adapted to urgency that resting actually feels unsafe," Stephanie Steele-Wren, a licensed psychologist and owner of PsychologyWorks tells Upworthy. "The brain essentially learns that stillness is an unfamiliar concept and becomes suspicious if you aren’t always doing something."
That's why slowing down and resting isn't merely as simple as sitting down to read a book, or laying on the beach once or twice a year. When you're not well-practiced in the art of stillness, those moments of rest feel uncomfortable or even scary. Sometimes, even incredibly simple mundane inconveniences like waiting for a glass of water to fill up or standing in a short line for coffee can be excruciatingly frustrating.
"Intentionally slowing down is less about relaxing and more about recalibrating how our nervous systems respond to the environment," Steele-Wren says.
The good news is that it's easy to try slowmaxxing. Any screen-free task that you focus on without multi-tasking for an extended amount of time is great training for your brain and nervous system:
- Making and drinking your morning coffee as its own activity (perhaps while staring out the window)
- Soft hiking, or leisurely strolling through nature and taking in the sights, smells, and sounds with no emphasis on distance, exercise, or destination
- A walk around the block with no music or podcast
- Cooking at your own pace and savoring the colors and flavors of the ingredients
- Enjoying slow, screen-free meals—maybe on a patio where you can people watch or listen to the birds
- Reading a book for long stretches, appreciating and re-reading the prose and not rushing to check it off your To Be Read list
- Listening to music as a primary activity and not background noise
- Walking next to or behind "slow walkers" instead of zooming around them
- Not racing through yellow lights, and being content to catch the next cycle
The concept is simple, but slowmaxxing may feel uncomfortable or difficult at first. That's a strong sign that it could do you some good.
"If slowing down feels uncomfortable, that discomfort is okay. The brain is simply reacting the way it has been trained," says Steele-Wren. She says grounding tasks like using a fidget spinner can be useful if your body is feeling overwhelmed by the need to do something during moments of stillness.
"A helpful approach that helps over time is to start with very very small doses of slowing down. Maybe that is sixty seconds or so of intentional slowness, such as brushing your teeth mindfully, folding laundry without a podcast and no streaming services on in the background, or drinking one cup of coffee without picking up your phone."
She adds that it takes practice and consistence to re-train the way your body and brain react to slowness and come out of "24/7 survival mode."
The benefits, once you've begun to re-regulate, are enormous. One of the biggest laments of many adults is how quickly time goes by, and that it seems to go by faster and faster as we age. Ironically, slowing down and doing less may be one solution.
"Make a conscious effort to slow down. Take a few moments to release your attention from activity and take in the reality of where you are and what you’re doing. You might find that your day becomes longer as a result," writes author Steve Taylor for Psychology Today. "By living slowly, we experience much more reality, since we become present. We also find life much less stressful, and more fulfilling."
