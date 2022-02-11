Mike Myers returns as Dr. Evil with a twist, in a hilarious new Super Bowl ad
It’s been nearly 20 years since the last time we saw Dr. Evil and his band of sidekicks—Number 2, Frau Farbissina and Scott Evil—hatch a treacherous plan for world domination. The last film they appeared in together was 2002’s “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”
But now they’re back in a new General Motors ad set to run during Super Bowl 56.
The ad opens with Dr. Evil, played by the devilish Mike Myers, announcing he plans to take over General Motors. However, his evil cohorts convince him that he must first tackle global warming or else he won’t have much of a planet to take over.
"You must help save the world first," Farbissina warns Dr. Evil. "Then you can take over the world." So, Dr. Evil decides that it’s best for him and his merry band of super-villains to reduce their carbon footprint.
The ad was created to promote General Motors' new Ultium electric vehicle platform featuring several new EVs and autonomous concept vehicles.
Seth Green, who plays Dr. Evil’s son Scott, says that Myers had a big role in developing the spot. “The only thing I know is that Mike took a very first-hand, personal interest in shaping the script, so that it not only accurately represented the characters in the narrative but also sold the product in a way that the company was happy with,” Green said, according to Variety.
It’s great seeing the cast of bad guys from the Austin Powers films back on the small screen, but will they ever return to the big one? According to Screen Rant, there have been numerous discussions about a sequel between Myers and director Jay Roach, but for now, it’s just talk.
