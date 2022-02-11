Joy & Humor

Mike Myers returns as Dr. Evil with a twist, in a hilarious new Super Bowl ad

auston powers, general motors ad, mike myers
via General Motors/YouTube

Mike Myers as Dr. Evil.

It’s been nearly 20 years since the last time we saw Dr. Evil and his band of sidekicks—Number 2, Frau Farbissina and Scott Evil—hatch a treacherous plan for world domination. The last film they appeared in together was 2002’s “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

But now they’re back in a new General Motors ad set to run during Super Bowl 56.

The ad opens with Dr. Evil, played by the devilish Mike Myers, announcing he plans to take over General Motors. However, his evil cohorts convince him that he must first tackle global warming or else he won’t have much of a planet to take over.

"You must help save the world first," Farbissina warns Dr. Evil. "Then you can take over the world." So, Dr. Evil decides that it’s best for him and his merry band of super-villains to reduce their carbon footprint.

The ad was created to promote General Motors' new Ultium electric vehicle platform featuring several new EVs and autonomous concept vehicles.

Seth Green, who plays Dr. Evil’s son Scott, says that Myers had a big role in developing the spot. “The only thing I know is that Mike took a very first-hand, personal interest in shaping the script, so that it not only accurately represented the characters in the narrative but also sold the product in a way that the company was happy with,” Green said, according to Variety.

It’s great seeing the cast of bad guys from the Austin Powers films back on the small screen, but will they ever return to the big one? According to Screen Rant, there have been numerous discussions about a sequel between Myers and director Jay Roach, but for now, it’s just talk.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
comedy
Education

Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers why their high school was 'weird' and the responses were great

via The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Jimmy Fallon of the Tonight Show.

High schools are a perfect breeding ground for weirdness. First of all, you have a bunch of teenagers who are starting to deal with adult problems but they don’t have the experience or the brain development to figure out how to navigate complex feelings and relationships.

Then you add sex, drugs, learner’s permits, the stress of trying to get into college and really bad facial hair to the situation and you have all the ingredients for people and situations to go completely sideways.

Then there are the teachers. High school teachers tend to be a bit more eccentric than those in the younger grades because they are hired as specialists in a given field, such as history, math or science. Whereas teachers in younger grades have to be nurturing and have a more holistic approach to child development.

Also, hindsight makes a lot of things that seemed normal at the time begin to seem a bit strange. As we get older and have a firm grasp on the realities of being an adult, there are some things that we can’t believe we lived through as teenagers in high school.

When I was in high school we had a drama teacher that sat in the gym and chain-smoked while we rehearsed the play and we didn’t think anything of it. I’m pretty sure my home economics teacher hit the cooking sherry during lunchtime, and we got a day off from school due to the L.A. riots in 1992.

Keep Reading Show less
high school
Joy & Humor

Street artist creates delightful 3D scenes in walls and walkways for everyone to enjoy

TedxTalks/YouTube

David Zinn creates art from what he sees everywhere he goes.

Street artists are a special breed. While "the art world" can sometimes be a snooty, elite place for those with means, street art is made for everyone. Sometimes that means large public murals, but street art can be small, too. In fact, some of the best street art is so small you might miss it if you're not paying attention. But those who are can discover some delightful surprises.

Just imagine walking down a sidewalk and seeing this little fella at your feet:

Or this young lady:

Or this creature:

Keep Reading Show less
art
Top Splash

Instacart delivery person followed her instincts and ended up saving the life of a customer

@JessicaHiggs3/TikTok

Jessica Higgs had a sense that something wasn't right at a customer's house and her action saved his life.

One the more mysterious aspects of being human is our sense of intuition. This "sixth sense" isn't something we can see or measure, but many people have experienced it in some form or fashion. Maybe it comes as a strong feeling that something isn't right, or that we or someone else should or shouldn't do something. It can be hard to read—not every feeling we get is truly our intuition—but there are plenty of examples of people trusting their instincts and being glad they did.

One such story has gone viral on TikTok. Jessica Higgs, a mom who works as an Instacart grocery delivery person, shared a story in an emotional video that illustrates the importance of listening to that inner voice when it prompts you to make sure someone is OK.

"I just want to start this off by saying if you see something, say something," Higgs said.

Keep Reading Show less
heroes
Trending Stories