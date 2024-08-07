‘Didn’t qualify for the Olympics’ sports fail videos are even better than the real events
So much more relatable than the actual Olympics.
Watching the Olympics is always an inspiring reminder of the incredible human ability to push the boundaries of excellence and achievement in sports. It can also be a good reminder of the utter inability the vast majority of us have to even come close to the feats those athletes perform.
There's a funny phenomenon with the Olympics where we all become overnight armchair experts in every sport, critiquing diving teams' synchronicity and rock climbers' foot placement and gymnasts' landings as if we have any idea what we're talking about. And there's also the phenomenon where, somewhere in our bodies, we feel like we might actually be able to do backflips on a balance beam or butterfly stroke our way across a pool or run 100 meters in 10 seconds.
Of course, the truth is we can't. It takes years and years of intense training to be able to do what Olympians do, and the rest of us aren't even in the same universe of skill and physical ability as they are. That's where the "didn't quality for the 2024 Olympics" viral video trend comes in, offering a hilariously humbling reality check for us all.
When elite athletes make their sport look easy, it's easy to forget how hard what they do actually is. Seeing people blunder their way through it, though, makes the difficulty painfully clear. So when people started sharing videos of sports fails on social media, tagging them with the captions along the lines of, "Unfortunately didn't qualify for the 2024 Olympic team," it became a hilarious viral celebration of human un-achievement.
For instance, this:
@sky.to.swaggy
surprised they didnt ask me to come out of retirement 🤷♀️ If @Simone Biles comments I’ll go back to gymnastics #olympics2024paris #gymnastics #simonebiles
And this:
@bellitabaute
Training for LA 2028!! #2024olympics
And this:
@sweetpotatoes2006
maybe next olympics😢
Sometimes you don't make it because maybe you're just a little too powerful.
@marshalls_life
i gave it my best shot tho! #paris2024 #olympics #fail #fyp
This girl is all of us after watching the diving events, mistakenly thinking we could do some of what they do.
@www.ihaveacrushonyou
maybe next year ! 😪#olympics #iwillbethenextsteelejohnson or #simonebiles
From high jump and pole vault fails to balls and bodies bouncing in ways they aren't supposed to, this trend has people wincing but rolling at the examples of why Olympians are Olympians and the rest of us are the rest of us.
Of course, even Olympic athletes have epic fails of their own sometimes, which only serves to prove how difficult it is to get to their level but and execute their skills perfectly each time. All the more reason to appreciate their talent and hard work and perhaps to be a bit humbler in our critiques from the couch.
Here's to humans who do extraordinary things—and to humans who find humor in all the epic fails it takes to get there.