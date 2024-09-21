15 wholesome gestures that led to romantic feelings, from the folks who caught them
Sometimes it's the simplest things that make us swoon.
Feelings of romance can show up from the most innocent and unexpected places. Many people can attest to suddenly feeling a certain way for someone—a coworker, a friend, and acquaintance—not because of an outright physical attraction, but because they did something that displayed kindness, generosity, or compassion.
It just goes to show that even in a world where your next relationship hinges on whether or not a profile picture is swipe-right-able, we still have to rely on our hearts to show us what, or who, we truly want.
Recently, some asked “What’s something completely non-sexual someone did that made you catch feelings to them?” and the answers prove this very point. So many people wrote in to share stories of sweet, even silly thing that endeared then to someone they might have otherwise never thought of that way. And yes, many folks are now married to that someone.
Check out some of the most interesting stories below:
1. "Once, a friend helped an old lady carry her groceries up the stairs. It was such a small thing, but seeing him be kind and patient just hit me."—u/Human_Choice1680
2. "She paid attention to my favorite foods and drinks and started randomly bringing me them whenever I was stressed at work."—u/agent_x_75228
3. "A friend and I in high school were cast in a one-act play as fiancés and had to hold hands most of the play (her character was sitting up, comatose, in a state of shock for most of the performance). Subconsciously, she would rub my hand with her thumb during the scene. The play was part of a state competition, and after we finished first, I kissed her on the cheek as the cast celebrated. She would later tell me she caught herself rubbing my hands, but I didn't think I noticed until the kiss. That was in 1998; we have been married since 2003. She still rubs my hand with her thumb when we hold hands." —u/jcillc
4. "This is a bit lame, but I really like watching it when my husband buckles and/or unbuckles his belt. I think it stems from watching Indiana Jones buckling his belt in Raiders of the Lost Ark. It's pretty hot!"
5. "When I saw my future wife using keyboard shortcuts like a super nerd, I knew it was meant to be."—u/BriansRevenge
6. "He would warn me when graphic/scary parts came up in movies and describe what was happening instead so I didn’t have to watch. It was something he did without me even needing to ask. It was so thoughtful, and I had never had someone do something like that so casually. We’re married now." —u/k_e13
7. "I was walking with a platonic coworker to the subway from a late-night work event, and it was raining. We were chatting and sharing an umbrella and there was a medium puddle we had to step over to cross the street, she looped her hand around my bicep as she jumped over it and boom it was like a firework went off in my chest. I never had feelings for her before that, but afterward, I definitely thought of her differently." —u/gagreel
8. "He remembered my coffee order without asking. My brain immediately: 'So this is what soulmates do. Guess we’re getting married now.'"
9. "They celebrated my birthday. I don't celebrate birthdays or holidays, and most people just never bring it up again. But this friend, for my 21st birthday, took a few days off from work, dropped by, told me to pack, drove me to Vegas, and celebrated my birthday weekend. It was so sweet. I think I sobbed the whole four-hour drive there, lol." —u/Sufficient-Berry-827
10. "They carried his arthritic dog up the stairs. I knew in that moment I was in love."—u/MahStonks
11. "25 years ago, an extraordinarily hot co-worker grabbed my hands while I was standing in front of her desk and started massaging lotion into them because they were 'very dry.' She was not hitting on me, but it turned me into jello, and I kind of blacked out a little, lol. I still think about this regularly. So, so good."—u/darthshaver
12. "I watched him teach piano to a six-year-old girl. I could tell at the moment he would make a great dad, and I wanted to have his babies. Good news — we're engaged now!"
13. "An old friend from high school. We were great friends for over 20 years. It was never romantic or anything. Not even a kiss. A few bro-type hugs, that's it. My adopted daughter became very sick and was in the hospital for over a month, and my friend dropped everything to come every day. She made sure I ate, made sure I went home and showered. She cared more than my own parents."—u/Northmech
14. "We left work around the same time one night, but not together. He walked to his car, and I walked to the bus stop. It started raining while I was waiting. A few minutes later, he pulled up and offered me a ride. We've been together for 14 years and are celebrating our 11th wedding anniversary later this month." —u/CarrotJerry45
15. "I have chronic pain, and before I got my uterus removed, I had crippling cramps and bleeding near daily. Around the first week I met him, I used my heating pad around him. I set it to five. I told him why I was using it, and he seemed to understand. Fast forward to the next time he was over. I asked him to grab my heating pad for me because I couldn’t move. He grabbed it, plugged it in, set it to five, and put it on my tummy area. When I tell you, that was the exact moment I knew I could love this man." —u/JazzySharks