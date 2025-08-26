Communication expert reveals the two-word phrase to turn any negative interaction into a positive
It's more than just an improv trick.
The golden rule of improvisational comedy is “Yes, and;” it's the basic principle everyone in the troupe must adhere to to accept and build upon each other’s ideas. When someone enters a scene and says, “It’s nice weather today, isn’t it?” their partner should respond with something like, “Yes, and the clouds are magnificent.” If they negate the statement with, “No, it isn’t," then the scene will quickly become dead on arrival.
In addition to making it easy for improvisational artists to collaborate and build upon one another’s ideas, rhe “Yes, and” philosophy also fosters an environment where people are free to share their ideas and experiment. The underlying concept is that there are no bad ideas, and we can make everything work as a team.
How to use 'Yes, and' to your advantage
Communications expert Vinh Giang is a big fan of the “Yes, and" concept, and he believes it's beneficial not only in the world of improv, but also in our everyday interactions. It enables us to transform any negative situation into a positive one by accepting people’s criticisms and then turning them into a constructive outcome. He calls “Yes, and” the “best conversation technique ever.” Giang is a keynote speaker who teaches communication and presentation skills, as well as performing magic.
He explains it in the video below.
This is the power of saying YES AND. Most people say YES BUT in a conversation which doesn't build on their response, it actually negates it. If you want to keep a conversation going in a positive direction, use YES AND more!
“No matter what somebody says to you, even if it's negative, someone says to you, ‘Look, your product is too expensive.' 'Yeah. And the reason why that is is because we put more into R&D,'" he said in a viral TikTok video. “Anytime you use ‘Yes, and’ in a negative situation, it steers the conversation in a positive direction.”
Giang even believes that it’s ok to use “Yes, and” when someone insults you, because it gives you the chance to build on their criticism. “It’s like, ‘Yes, and you're right, sometimes I can be a bit of an idiot.’ It requires you to remove your ego, though, and then it just doesn't give them [anything to] stand on,” he says.
The communications expert says that it’s crucial to use the word “and” and not “but” after the “Yes.” You can reply with the same message; however, using “but” negates their idea. “All of a sudden, when you say ‘Yes, and’ you're taking it in a positive direction. You say ‘Yes, but’ you're taking it in a negative direction," Giang continues.
Here’s how one word can change the meaning of an entire conversation:
Client: "Your services are too expensive."
Positive response: "Yes, and the reason is we spend more on research and development. So we have more features."
Negative response: "Yes, but the reason is we spend more on research and development. So we have more features."
The “Yes, but” response sounds like you are making an excuse or pushing back. The “Yes, and” approach is much more inclusive and enthusiastic about collaboration.
Giang does a great job teaching people the power of using “Yes, and” even when you may have to take a loss to get your way. However, beneath the tactic lies a bigger idea: putting your ego aside to accept what the other person is saying, even if it's negative, and paving the way for continued collaboration. That's a much better approach than being defensive and ending the conversation, or worse, starting an argument. “I again take that path because I'm just not interested in just arguing for blatant argument, I'm just not interested in that,” Giang says.