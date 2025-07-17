Queen didn't want to release 'Another One Bites the Dust.' Then Michael Jackson intervened.
Queen's drummer Roger Taylor didn't even like the song at first.
When a band strikes gold (or platinum) with a hit song, it's easy to think that success was predictable. After all, a great song with wide popular appeal is a great song with wide popular appeal, right?
But when you dig into the history of some of the world's iconic hit songs, you often find a fascinating backstory filled with surprising details that make it clear how unpredictable the music industry really is. Case in point: Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust."
The YouTube channel Behind the Track shared the fascinating story of how Another One Bites the Dust became one of Queen's greatest hits. The song was written by John Deacon, Queen's bassist, who was the last member to join the band. Deacon wrote some of the band's other songs, including "You're My Best Friend" and "I Want to Break Free," but none had the massive popular success of "Another One Bites the Dust."
However, the would-be-hit almost wasn't.
Known for its catchy drumbeat and powerful bass line, "Another One Bites the Dust" was an unusual song that didn't fall in line with Queen's usual sound. No big guitar riffs. No layered harmonies. In fact, drummer Roger Taylor didn't even like the song. The band debated putting it on their album and didn't plan to release it as a single at all until the King of Pop himself intervened.
Jackson was a fan of the band and often attended their shows. After a concert in Los Angeles in 1980, he showed up backstage and told the band members that they needed to release "Another One Bites the Dust" as a single. Taylor did not think it would be a hit at all, but the others listened to Jackson's advice, and the song was released in August of 1980. It went to No. 1 in the U.S. and spent 31 weeks on the Hot 100.
But there's even more to the story of how the song came about. Deacon had come up with the idea for the song initially after scribbling lines from old western American films. One line that kept coming back to him was "another one bites the dust." The lyrics were all about cowboys at first, a bit light-hearted and humorous, but Deacon was too embarrassed to even show his bandmates that version.
When the band began to record the bass line, Deacon realized the song needed to be edgier and he changed the lyrics from cowboys to a vague story about a guy named Steve who gets into a street fight. That iconic bass line was inspired by disco funk music, specifically "Good Times" by Chic, a band that Deacon had hung out with. Deacon wanted the drum beat to be very simple, and Taylor's drums were covered in tape and the basic beat looped—a technique Taylor really didn't care for at the time. "I didn't really want to get into dance music," Taylor later explained. "Wasn't my thing."
In 2024, Brian May shared with Guitar World how Deacon led the band through the song recording:
"He would tell Freddie what the words were, and play the tune on the guitar. You can imagine it was quite a strange process. Freddie absolutely adored it. He just stepped into it with a vengeance. And he sang it until he bled! He was forcing himself to get those high notes and he loved it. Freddie really was such a driving force."
However, the rest of the band wasn't as fond of the song.
“You know, Roger actually didn’t want to have it on the album, didn’t like it," May said. "It was much too funky and not enough rock for him. I was a bit on the fence. I kind of enjoyed it. But it obviously wasn’t the rock that I would have been creating. And I remember saying, ‘Look, it needs a little bit of something a bit more dirty on it.’
“So I started playing these little bits of the more grungy guitar. I don’t think the word ‘grungy’ existed in those days. But the distorted guitar is obviously me, and that punctuates it and gives it another dimension, takes it to a slightly more rocky place."
May remembers Michael Jackson hearing the song and saying that's what he wanted to do. "I think his whole album which followed [Thriller] was deeply influenced by 'Another One Bites The Dust' and the fact that it straddled funk and rock," May said. "Michael came to the same place from a different direction.”
It seems that Queen and Michael Jackson had one another to credit for at least some of their success, and apparently we can thank them both for one of the best bop-alongs ever made.