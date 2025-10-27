Single people share exactly what they buy at Costco that saves them tons of money
"Honestly, the gas, wine, and rotisserie chicken are enough to make it worth it for me to keep my membership."
If you have a family, a Costco membership seems like a no-brainer. When buying in bulk for lots of people, you can save tons of money when shopping at Costco.
But not everyone who has a Costco membership is married with kids—plenty of single people also utilize Costco. While some things don't make sense for singles to stock up on, there are plenty of items (and services) that Costco offers that benefit their wallets.
Single people opened up on Reddit about their Costco shopping lists. Here's exactly what single folks buy regularly from Costco to help save them money.
@paulinat
Costco run as a 1 person household/living alone! Let me know if you want more grocery shopping vlogs🥰🤌🏻 #grocerystore #costco #costcotiktok #groceryshopwithme #livingalone
"I'm single (widowed). Honestly, the gas, wine, and rotisserie chicken are enough to make it worth it for me to keep my membership. But I buy plenty of other things there as well (coffee beans, cheese, butter, soap, misc frozen foods)... The only things I can't buy are produce (can't get through it fast enough) and bulky items (paper towels, toilet paper, etc) because I don't have the storage space. I go 2-3 times a month." - LunaDog_Mom
"The membership cost is offset in protein powder alone for me." - sweetteaspicedcoffee
"A 365 day supply of Claritin almost offsets it on its own." - vapemuscle
"I'm single and not only do I have a Costco membership, I have an executive membership. So many things I like I can either only find at Costco, or are much cheaper per unit/ounce at Costco. For example, I drink a ton of coffee and the powdered Coffeemate creamer is the best price I've ever seen. Another example is the kitchen garbage bags. And then there's the toilet tissue, paper towels, egg bites, etc. When I compare what those things cost at grocery stores, buying them at Costco ends up being a good bit cheaper." - DirtyBirdDawg
"Yes. I buy bulk meat and portion and freeze it. My yogurts are so much cheaper at Costco. There also some other foods I buy consistently. The biggest thing I buy at Costco is clothes. A major of my winter gear is from Costco. I buy some work clothes there too because my job can be dirty and gross and I’m not going to spend a ton of money on clothing that going to get stained and ruined." - MeatScience1
"I join for a year, every third year. Or whenever I run out of trash bags and paper towels." - MoreFarmer4277
"Me and I just got my merino wool socks." - AdExternal964
"All the time. Heck, sometimes I head to Costco just to get an hour of walking in. And on the way out, grab a hotdog. The trick is to approach purchasing foodstuff with discipline. Mostly for frozen, canned, or freezable stuff. Otherwise I plan meals around what I'm getting. Especially for the ready-made stuff like meatloaf, stuffed peppers, etc." - Idiot_Esq
"Yeah - that chicken taco tray is really good too. staple for Friday nights around my home." - geb999
"I'm single and live in California. The prices of paper towels will forever secure my membership. Plus I get my appliances from there and tires." - LaCroixWeekend
"I am a single female. I buy toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, maxi pads, makeup wipes, laundry detergent, dishwasher detergent, fabric softener, soap, body wash, frozen wild fish and shrimp, quinoa, canned wild salmon, Greek yogurt, Brussels sprouts, frozen berries and vegetables, turkey breast, protein shakes, coffee, Reynolds wrap, crackers, medicine and clothing there. ETA: totally forgot trash bags and olive oil!" - hurtingheart4me
Single woman here. Every 1-2 weeks: gas, organic baby spinach, Greek yogurt, eggs, organic bananas, cottage cheese Monthly: organic carrots, coastal cheddar cheese, hummus, unsweetened almond milk, frozen fruit (organic blueberries, organic mango, dark cherries), chicken cilantro mini wontons, canned tuna. Quarterly: probiotics, protein bars, oatmeal. Yearly: aluminum foil/plastic wrap/plastic baggies, chia and hemp seeds, spices/better than bouillon, olive oil, honey, microwave popcorn. One-off purchases: clothes, electronics (bought my laptop, mesh WiFi, TV, paper shredder, external hard drive, printer etc from them), kitchen equipment (Teflon pans, vitamix, dishwasher), linens (bedding, towels), rotisserie chicken and Mac n cheese/quiches and bagged salad (if family is coming over), flowers, glasses, windshield wiper blades, birthday/celebration cakes. Only buy on sale: babybel, laughing cow, zebra popcorn, dishwasher tabs, laundry detergent. Most of my grocery shopping is done at grocery stores since they have better deals and better quality on most produce or things like peanut butter. A big Costco is only about 15 minutes away and near where I workout, so it’s easy to get there frequently and during off-peak hours." - aknomnoms
"A hot dog, soda and slice of pizza for $3.50." - Miserable-Ship-9972
@whatkatscooking
Replying to @Paola Rodriguez How to Shop at Costco as a Single Person - I probably go 1-2 times a month, I actually enjoy going so I plan for it! ✨Costco isn’t just for big families—if you shop smart, it can save serious money for solo shoppers too! After 20 years of Costco hauls, here’s what I’ve learned: Shop Without a Membership? ✅ Go with a friend – Split bulk items (they pay, you reimburse). ✅ Use a Costco gift card – A member can buy one for you, and you can shop in-store or online. ✅ Look for membership deals – The Krazy Coupon Lady often shares discounts. 💰 Cost Breakdown: • 1 trip/month = $5 per visit • 2 trips/month = $2.50 per visit • Weekly? = $1.15 per trip Easily make back the $60/year membership with savings on groceries, gas, and more. Before You Go: Ask Yourself… 1️⃣ Do I have space? Costco items are big—check your fridge/freezer first. 2️⃣ Do I actually like this? A deal isn’t worth it if it sits untouched. 3️⃣ Will I finish it before it goes bad? If not, freeze it! What I Buy at Costco ✔ Proteins that last – Chicken sausage, tofu, canned fish ✔ Longer-lasting veggies – Green beans, broccoli, carrots - only 1 per trio ✔ Cheese (within reason!) – I buy snackable portions ✔ Frozen essentials – Wontons, fruit, veggies for easy meals ✔ Life essentials – Batteries, windshield wipers, supplements, cozy clothes. ✔ A little treat – Because why not? Shopping Tips: 💡 Check expiration dates – Especially on dairy & meats! 💡 Inspect produce – One bad piece can ruin the pack. 💡 Compare price per unit – Kirkland brand is usually the best deal. 💡 Use Costco perks – Discounted LOCAL gift cards, gas, eye care, auto services. Costco can work for single shoppers—just shop smart! Want more Costco hacks? Follow me for more tips! 🛒✨ #costco #costcofinds #costcoforsingles #budgetfriendlymeals
What experts say single people should buy at Costco
Single people can still score big deals at Costco. Here's what the experts say are the best things single people should utilize:
Allergy medication
"Allergy sufferers should consider buying the Kirkland Signature Aller-Tec medicine which includes a years worth of allergy relief for one person for only $14.99," Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert for MySavings.com, tells Upworthy. "You just have to buy a bottle one time per year and not think about it again. You will save up to 60% off compared to drugstore and grocery store prices which are smaller bottles that you would have to buy more frequently."
Salad kits
"In the refrigerated produce section, Costco’s salad kits are a single person’s secret weapon," Kristen Markel, founder of Warehouse Wanderer, a blog dedicated to Costco shopping strategies, tells Upworthy. "They’re fresh, flavorful, and perfectly portioned, so you’re not wasting ingredients. Add some rotisserie chicken or chickpeas, and you’ve got a balanced meal in minutes. The flavor options rotate often, keeping weekday lunches and quick dinners interesting."
Frozen shrimp
"The frozen food section is full of single-friendly staples, and Kirkland Signature Gulf Shrimp is one of my top picks," says Markel. "It cooks quickly, can be used in countless meals, and the resealable bag makes it easy to take just what you need. Buying shrimp in bulk this way costs far less than frequent takeout or grocery store portions."
Costco Travel
"Besides the obvious reason that Costco’s massive buying power leads to incredible deals, booking your vacations through Costco Travel is a smart move for singles," Markel shares. "Prices often include extras like resort credits or free upgrades that you won’t find elsewhere. And if you’re an Executive Member, you’ll earn 2% back on your purchases—even on travel—which adds up fast."