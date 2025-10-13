14 weird English words that sound made up, but aren't
From collywobbles to susurrus, these bizarre words are real.
Whether you are a native English speaker or trying to learn how to speak English for the first time, there is no denying that the English language is filled with tons of absurd-sounding words. With so many weird sounds and vowels, it is a unique language to master.
And the reason why English is filled with bizarre-sounding words is rooted in its history. English has continued to transform and evolve ever since its origins in the 5th and 6th centuries, according to the University of Texas Permian Basin. English has been influenced by a number of dialects and cultures ever since, including from German (via Anglo-Saxons), Latin, Old Norse, French, and more.
This amalgam led to English as we know it today, with many strange-sounding words remaining. These are 14 weird English words that sound totally made up, but are actually real:
Apparatchik
An apparatchik is "a blindly devoted official, follower, or member of an organization (such as a corporation or political party)."
Merriam Webster notes, "The apparat in apparatchik (a term English speakers borrowed from Russian) essentially means 'party machine,' with machine referring to a highly organized political group under the leadership of a boss or small group of individuals: apparatchik originally referred to someone functioning as a cog in the system of the Communist Party."
Flibbertigibbet
A fllibbertigibbet is "a silly flighty person."
Collywobbles
Collywobbles, "as in cramps; abdominal pain especially when focused in the digestive organs."
Merriam Webster also notes that its "earliest print appearance dates from around 1823. We also know that the word probably came about through a process called 'folk etymology.' In that process, unusual words are transformed to make them look or sound like other, more familiar words. Collywobbles is believed to be a friendlier-sounding transformation of cholera morbus (the New Latin term for the disease cholera) that was influenced by the words colic and wobble."
Floccinaucinihilipilification
Floccinaucinihilipilification is "the act of considering something to be not at all important or useful."
@donhuely
The Daily Word: Floccinaucinihilipilification | Reposted with Captions Definition: (noun) Rare. the estimation of something as valueless Performed by: Don Huely Written by: Don Huely with ChatGPT Edited by: Dougie McFallendar Music by: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 18 by Sergei Rachmaninoff & Fanfare for the Common Man by Aaron Copland #huely #wordoftheday #thedailyword #Dougie69mf #fergusOshay #Rachmaninoff #Copland #Floccinaucinihilipilification
Susurrus
Susurrus is "a whispering or rustling sound."
Syzygy
Syzygy is "the nearly straight-line configuration of three celestial bodies (such as the sun, moon, and earth during a solar or lunar eclipse) in a gravitational system."
According to Merriam Webster, "Syzygy can be traced to the Greek syzygos ('yoked together'), a combination of syn- ('with, together with') and zygon ('yoke'). Zygon is also the source of zygote ('a cell formed by the union of two gametes') and zygoma, which refers to several bones and processes of the skull, including the zygomatic bone (a.k.a., the cheekbone). Zygon is also related to the Old English geoc—the source of the Modern English yoke—and the Latin jungere, from which the English words join and junction are derived."
Widdershins
Widdershins is "in a left-handed, wrong, or contrary direction."
Catawampus
As an adjective, catawampus means "fierce, savage or destructive." As a noun, it means "a fierce wild animal, a bogeyman."
@ellenthagreat
“CATAWAMPUS” [kat-uh-wom-puhs] adjective — askew; or awry. #wordoftheday #newword #vocabulary #english #dictionary #catawampus #mondaymotivation
Quincunx
Quincunx is " an arrangement of five things in a square or rectangle with one at each corner and one in the middle."
According to Merriam Webster, "In ancient Rome, a quincunx was a coin with a weight equal to five twelfths of a libra, a unit of weight similar to our pound. The coin's name comes from the Latin roots quinque, meaning 'five,' and uncia, meaning 'one twelfth.' The ancients used a pattern of five dots arranged like the pips on a die as a symbol for the coin, and English speakers applied the word to arrangements similar to that distinctive five-dot mark."
Chthonic
Chthonic means "of or relating to the underworld."
Bumfuzzle
Bumfuzzle means "confuse, perplex, fluster."
Sigogglin
Sigogglin means "diagonally or on a slant; askew, obliquely, sideways."
The Oxford English Dictionary explains that this word originated in the Appalachian region of the United States, and first emerged in the 1860s.
Dawdle
Dawdle means "to spend time idly."
Kerfuffle
A kerfuffle is "a disturbance or commotion typically caused by a dispute or conflict."