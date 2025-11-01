Women over 60 share the unexpected things about aging no one told them about
From confidence to friendships to body changes, they spilled it all.
Getting older is a privilege. From the moment we're born, the inevitable journey with aging begins, and with it comes many ups, downs, and unexpected twists. According to a recent study in the journal Cell, aging begins to accelerate at 50.
To support one another through the aging changes, women over 60 on Reddit opened up about the surprising things they discovered about aging that no one told them to expect. These women unloaded wisdom on everything from finances to health to outlook shift to help younger women.
These are 16 things women over 60 want younger women to know about aging.
"A very accomplished artist who was in her 70's advised me to develop a skill or skills I could depend on instead of my looks and youth. It's good advice for everyone, I think." - Melodic-Beach-5411
"It’s better to be young and broke, than old and broke. Save your money!" - Pure-Guard-3633
"Strengthen your glutes and lower abs so you don’t have back problems in 20 years. And don’t stop squatting and sitting low or on the floor. Be able to do so and stand up from those positions. It’s really important, especially as we age." - freetree6655, Lame-username62
"Don't waste your time, energy, and psychic energy lamenting the things you don't like about your body. Enjoy yourself and your body NOW cause this is a one way trip. I look at pictures of myself at 20 (I'm 78 now) and remember how inadequate and downright ugly I thought myself. Fool. It was all a waste of time and joy. And now, at 78, I try to appreciate my body for the things it still does and the way it still looks." - Wroena
"Sun does damage your skin. Bad habits always catch up with you. Your children will make bad choices no matter what you think. The man you marry will not change and his good traits and bad traits will get stronger with age. Sex can still be fun. You will miss your mother and father for a long time." - No-Stress-5285
"My bladder surprised me." - joojoogirl
"Menopause symptoms are real, and unless you’re lucky and your mother discusses it with you, nobody will. Do not suffer in silence. Talk to your friends, talk to your doctor. Treat your symptoms and you will be a much much happier person. The guy that you think you can change, you can’t. And while we’re on the topic of guys, or girls, for that matter, anyone who doesn’t treat you the way you deserve to be treated is not worthy of your time. Do not waste your valuable time on them. Save money the moment you get paid. Set aside a specific amount every month. Pay your bills, allocate money for fun stuff, but never touch that savings. Take care of your health, your physical, your mental, and your emotional health. Take good care of your body because you will need it for the rest of your life. Regular exercise will be your friend forever. Challenging your brain will keep you young. And being good to yourself reminds you of your worth, that you are loved, and it will be what you will attract." - Cupcake2974
"I stopped caring about how other people perceived me." - Walker5000
"Hitting 60 isn’t as bad as you make it out to be. Being on the downside of 60 isn’t as bad as you make it out to be. These are very liberating times for a woman. She has more options available for her today than any woman of our age has ever had in the history of this planet. These are all here and ready for us to embrace. Ladies of all ages … we aren’t getting older. We are getting better. For us, the best is yet to come." - Moist-Doughnut-5160
"It’s genuinely fine to lose interest in sex/being sexy." - sonawtdown
"You must be your own health advocate now...do not trust doctors to look out for you. Most are shockingly ignorant and outdated when it comes to proactive care for women in their younger years that could have prevented many serious problems as women enter late middle age/senior years. Doctors have screwed over generations of women and shortened both quality of life and lifespan by failing to consider (and in some cases actively DISCOURAGING) bone density, gastro, nutritional, and hormonal health. The silence is deafening and many of us are paying the price now." - flagal31
"As you grow older, you get to know yourself and your most deeply held principles better. (I, for example, have learned how deeply I oppose injustice and abuse of authority.) There’s deep satisfaction in knowing oneself and directing your life’s energies toward what’s important." - Iterata2
"In your 60’s you will lose your hair. And not just on your head. Add moisturize the heck out of your neck. Your hair and face can lie about your age, but your neck tells the truth." - Sledgehammer925
"Don't neglect your teeth. They are very difficult to replace. Even if you can afford it. The daily discomfort I have in my mouth has reduced my quality of life, even though I have had expensive dental work done. Nothing will ever match your real teeth. And with all the emphasis on teeth, people are often unaware that caring for the gums is equally important. I found it challenging when I was young to floss daily and do all the recommended things. Now (that it's too late) I spend at least 7 minutes every evening with interdental brushes, floss, special toothpaste, careful brushing and gum care. Why I didn't have 7 minutes a day to spend with my teeth when I was younger I'll never know." - bijig
"You are never too old to start something new." - Intelligent-Dot-29
"That when you reach this milestone, it's very freeing. You don't care what others think of you. You don't feel the pressure to keep up on the latest trends because you know who you are. And that's just fine with you. You know who you are. It's freeing." - GGGGroovyDays60s