Gen Xers who feel their age creeping up share 25 wise tips for aging well
"55's the new 35."
Gen X (people born from 1965 to 1980) are currently 45-60 years old. While they're a generation known for living full, happy lives...aging is one thing they can't escape.
In a Reddit subforum of Gen Xers, member ggoptimus posed the question: "What’s your Gen X getting old pro tip?" They went on to add, "I’ll share mine. Make the clock app on your iPhone a widget so you can read the time without grabbing your reading glasses."
Fellow Gen Xers had lots of aging advice to give. These are 25 life hacks from Gen Xers for how to age well.
Aging Matt Damon GIF Giphy
"Don’t make plans when you’re in a good mood." —porkchopespresso
"Put things, especially tools, where they belong when you're done using them. Otherwise, you will never find them now." —freshcoastghost
"This reminded me of Stanley Kubrick’s house rules. Stanley Kubrick’s House Rules at Abbot Mead:
- If you open it, CLOSE IT!
- If you turn it on, TURN IT OFF!
- If you unlock it, LOCK IT!
- If you break it, REPAIR IT!
- If you can't fix it, CALL IN SOMEONE WHO CAN!
- If you borrow it, RETURN IT!
- If you use it, TAKE CARE OF IT!
- If you make a mess, CLEAN IT UP!
- If you move it, PUT IT BACK!
- If it belongs to someone else, GET PERMISSION TO USE IT!
- If you don't know how to operate it, LEAVE IT ALONE!
- If it doesn't concern you, DON'T MESS WITH IT!" —mrbaggy
Dj Khaled Compliment GIF Giphy
the simpsons exercise GIF Giphy
"You should exercise and stay fit, but you’re too old to help a friend move. Help them pack, send them 50 bucks or whatever, but you’re not lifting squat." —TravelerMSY
"Distance yourself from crazy." —xgenerd
"Lose weight now. It gets harder and harder the longer you wait. Don’t put it off. Set a routine. Seriously. Same bed time. Same wake time. Be strict with it. If you have sleep apnea, use the damn CPAP machine. Just get used to it. Throw a hydration tablet or powder with electrolytes in your water in the morning. Walk any time you get the the chance. And get good at getting yourself up off the floor. You would be shocked how many years this will give you." —liquilife
"See live music. Buy the ticket see that show. Have concert pals and a spouse who enjoys the same. This allows you to maintain your social connections and have the enjoyment of live music." —zionzednem
Excited Hell Yeah GIF Giphy
"Drink water, eat fiber, look at your poop." —Strong_Molasses_6679
"Stretch.....and often." —pcadv
"Get tested for cancer." —RockHopper707
"Never pass up an opportunity to go pee." —rink_raptor
"The wooden backscratcher I bought for $1 at Dollar Tree is one of my best purchases! It hurts to contort to get at the itch in the middle of my back, plus it’s great for retrieving items from under the bed or on the floor. Make the investment!" —MyThrowaway787
Dog Pug GIF by The Dodo Giphy
"Stay curious. Keep your GenX youthful outlook on things. I saw a shirt that Johnny Knoxville was wearing that said something like, 'F*ck Politics. Let’s Dance'. Don’t take shit too seriously. Don’t believe the hype. Don’t trust the media. Don’t trust politicians. These were ingrained in us as kids when we realized we couldn’t trust our parents or our teachers or the clergy. Be cool. Help where you can." —Beneficial_Fix_7287
"Forgive those who have wronged you. Family, friends, whomever. Life is short, and bitterness is toxic." —AppropriateQuantity3
"A daily oil self-massage (or at least 3x weekly) is the best anti-aging routine you can have. It keeps the entire body healthy by promoting circulation, creates a positive parasympathetic healing response, makes the mind calm and keeps the joints and connective tissue lubricated and firm. Look up Ayurvedic abhyanga on YouTube for how to do it. Best done with raw sesame oil (messy but really good for bone and muscle)." —ahamasmi
"Now that you have the time, learn to grow, build, create, and fix again. Even if the civilization doesn't fly apart you'll have a bunch of skills that give you a sense of satisfaction and stable control of your own personal 'right now'." —Fulghn
Learning Studying GIF by Mad Monkey Media Inc. Giphy
"Do LOTS of different kinds of puzzles. Word, memory, number, mazes, jigsaw, Rubik's cube, and etc., NOT just one kind/type. Your brain will only use the connections it needs for that specific puzzle category, and won't use the existing ones nor make new ones. I got a traumatic brain injury from a bad car wreck at 30 where I nearly died (not my fault). Puzzles are the reason I don't have the mentality of a 12 yo, like the doctors told my mom I was going to be. I can't work at a job again, but I can do everything else adults need to do. My short term memory is still not great; however, I also have less of a risk for dementia and Alzheimer's because I keep my brain active. If you don't use it, you lose it has been my motto since high school and it's definitely true." —MsTyped
"It's ok to opt out of everything. You have a choice. Also, get up and get going. Life is a fatal condition." —justpuddingonhairs
"Shoe horn. Changed my life & my shoes!" —1Steelghost1
"I stop, take a few breaths & remind myself 'Go slower.' 'Be mindful.'" —Justify-my-buy