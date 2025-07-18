Gen Xers share the nostalgic slang phrases from their youth that now get the Gen Z stare
"What’s your major malfunction???"
Every generation has slang and phrases unique to them. From Millennial slang to Gen Alpha slang, it's always changing. And Gen Xers are noting that Gen X slang is often being met with the Gen Z stare.
In an online forum of Gen Xers, member Embarrassed_Flan_869 asked fellow Gen Xers: "Ok, so we all had phrases that we used to use, colloquialisms as it were, that no one remembers but us," they wrote. "Two that popped up recently for me. 'Scrolling through the mental rolodex' and when referring to regular vs decaf coffee, leaded vs unleaded."
They ended their post with a callout: "Which ones do you use/remember?"
And Gen Xers had tons of funny and nostalgic phrases to share, with some calling out how they've become lost in translation with the younger generation. These are 37 of the best Gen X slang phrases and colloquialisms to reminisce on.
doughnuts GIF Giphy
"I said something about 'making a run for the border' referencing the old Taco Bell commercials to my 19 year olds and was given the Gen Z stare lol." - bibleeofile123
"I get that a lot with my 13 year. She’s my first kid to not even be interested in 'classic' pop culture (I can’t believe our stuff is the classic now 😭); my older two would generally ask or look up any reference they didn’t get, because they thought it was funny or cool. But this one just looks at me like I’m an uncool alien every time I say something like 'Homie don’t play that'." - dixiequick
"Strange things are afoot at the Circle K." - Maleficent-Aside-171
"Smooth move, Ex-Lax. I'm Audi 5000." - Warhammer517
Sarcastic Common Sense GIF by VeeFriends Giphy
"Thank you Captain Obvious. Your perception of the obvious is only exceeded by your good looks." - nonesuchnotion
"What’s your major malfunction???" - snohflake5
"I still use 'What’s your damage?' ironically in a valley girl accent." - dlc741
"Bitchin. As in 'that's a bitchin Camaro'." - sugarbeet13
Sassy Snap GIF Giphy
"Three snaps in Z formation lol." - Klutzy_Excitement_99
"'I think I need a bigger box!'" - snark_maiden
"'Time to make the donuts'." - Secret-Asian-Man-76
Sean Penn Wow GIF Giphy
"I still regularly use both gnarly and grody." - duck_butter
"Using 'Not!' to sarcastically negate everything you just said." - FreshCords
"'Did you get home in time to catch the game?' 'No, but I TAPED it and I'll watch it later.'" - Bokononfoma
beef GIF Giphy
"Saying 'I know nothing' in a German accent. I also edit a lot of reports, and when someone gives me a crappy report with no info, I always ask, 'where’s the beef?' I get a lot of blank stares." - hotlettucediahrrea
"Accusing someone of being a 'narc'." - Accio_Diet_Coke
"Cool beans!" - Wide_Neighborhood_49
"Peachy keen!" - Magerimoje
"Was paying a bill on the phone and told the person to hold while I go grab my billfold. The person had never heard of a billfold." - Disastrous-Duty-8020
american history drinking GIF Giphy
"I walked into the coffee shop I always go to and I was greeted by them in unison calling out my name. I was like, 'that’s was like Norm from Cheers.' They just gave me polite blank stares. RIP Normy." - Cleverironicusername
"Smoking or non?" - Formal-Working3189
"More and more, kids these days don't know where 'Nobody puts Baby in a corner' comes from." - HLOFRND
Animated GIF Giphy
"Answering 'what's up?' with 'chicken butt'." - expespuella
"I was born a poor black child." - seigezunt
"At work, I used the phrase 'I'm gettin ' too old for this shit' and nobody got the reference. Bastards." - OriginalComputer5077
vanilla ice death row chronicles GIF by BET Giphy
"Word to your mother." - silentAl1
"Know what I mean, Vern?" - ands_Of_Serenity78
"Bust a move." - Digitalispurpurea2
"It's 10 PM, do you know where your children are?" - La_Mano_Cornuta
Patience Calm Down GIF by Brat TV Giphy
"Patience Grasshopper." - SDgoon
"Does any body still say someone's gonna sh*t a brick?" - iwonandimstillhere
"My kids still look at me strange when I say I am going to nuke something." - lazygerm
"My husband said 'let’s go veg out' to my teen kids yesterday and they looked at him like he was crazy. My son was like, 'what’s that mean?'" - CarisaDaGal