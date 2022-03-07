Joy

'Encanto' gets celestial in this wacky 'We Don't Talk About Pluto' parody

"We Don't Talk About Pluto"

Just when you think the well of “Encanto” covers has run dry, guess again. There truly is no limit to the amount of bizarre and creative entertainment to be found on the internet.

Musician Jon Pumper hilariously reimagines the iconic “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” song by delving into a subject that continues to baffle '90s kids and enrage astrologers to this very day: Pluto losing its planetary title.

Not to open up old wounds, but who can forget the day that our solar system went from having nine planets, to a measly eight? Pluto might have been demoted to “dwarf planet” (which in retrospect, still sounds pretty cool, right?), but people did not take its abdication lightly. Made for some pretty great memes though.

And hey, if you don't recall any of the story, Pumper sums it all up pretty well in “We Don’t Talk About Pluto,” which feels like something between a "Weird Al" Yankovic video and an episode of “The Magic School Bus.”

Pumper’s song waves its geek flag proudly with its pop culture references, and the musical composition matches the original perfectly, which I think we can all agree are quintessential components to a successful parody.

The consensus was pretty unanimous: people gave the video a 10/10.

“You did so good with this from the lyrics to the visuals and even nailing the overlapping choruses at the end,” one person wrote in the comments.

“We need more educational songs like this that are actually good,” another person noted.

Even those who came in skeptical had a change of heart.

“Really enjoyed this. I was afraid it wouldn't flow but it did. And I love when you combined all the lines in the end and was clear,” said one person.

Can you believe that some youngsters don’t even know about this blemish in history? Sadly, it’s true. Just take it from this person:

“The kids I babysit don't believe me when I say there used to be NINE planets. Now I feel old.”

But it turns out that maybe Pluto will get the last laugh after all, at least if this person is right:

“Fun fact: Some scientists are fighting to get Pluto back on the team, and he might be bringing enough friends, including some moons and asteroids, to bump the total amount of planets up to 150+!”

Either way, this zany video has given the infamous dwarf planet the respect it deserves.

By the way, Pumper clearly has a knack for teaching. You can check out his YouTube channel to find a plethora of fun piano tutorials here.

