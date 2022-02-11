Joy & Humor

10 things that made us smile this week

David Zinn/Facebook, Buitengebieden/Twitter

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy and delight from around the internet.

So, our family watched "Encanto" for the first time on Christmas day. We've watched it several more times since then, and like half the world, we've been singing "We Don't Talk About Bruno" every day for nearly two months. No exaggeration. Every. Single. Day.

Not that I'm complaining, because the song is legitimately fantastic. I didn't want to get sick of it, though, so I was thrilled when my kids pulled up a version Disney put together in 21 different languages. A whole new way to enjoy the song and celebrate some of the diversity of our human family at the same time. Win-win!

But that's just one of many smile-worthy finds this week.

From the pure joy of a momma dancing her heart out to a sweet mother-son reunion to an aggressively adorable baby emu, here are 10 things that will hopefully bring joy to your heart. Enjoy!

The emotional expression in this wee one's dancing is so moving.

Absolutely beautiful to see this young human showing his heart through his body, and even better to see how his peers encourage him.

When her sons put on her favorite song, this momma pulled out all the stops.

@guggin94

Instagram - Guggin94 👀

Her entire being lit up and she literally got younger and younger as she danced. So. Much. Joy. Read the full story of this delightful family here.

Street artist leaves little 3D chalk characters in public spaces.

David Zinn has a whole cast of characters he draws on sidewalks, in tree stumps, on bricks, on rocks—and each one is absolutely precious. I could spend hours pouring through his Instagram, Facebook and TikTok pages.

Parents mic’d up our their 4-year old-while snowboarding and adorableness ensued.

@chasing.sage

We mic’d up our 4 year old while snowboarding.🥰 #fatherdaughter #dadlife #snowboarding #micdup #cuteness #wholesome #familytime #raddad #fatherhood

"I'm a stuck-asaurus." I can't. The cute is too much.

Speaking of too much cuteness, enjoy this babe emu's chaotic play.

Baby emu is just so darn excited to have legs! (Sound up, too.)

Cat gets its own private, close-up view inside the aquarium.

So clever. It's like cat heaven. Read the full story here.

He hadn't seen his mom in three years and his fiancee surprised him with her at the airport.

The love in this video is palpable.

The healthy self-love of this 3-year-old is an inspiration to us all.

Gah. Sometimes those little ones are so dang profound.

The "We Don't Talk About Bruno" version you'll want to talk about.

I mean, even if it weren't a good song, the seamlessness with which Disney put together 21 different languages in this video is impressive. (But it is a good song, so again, win-win!)

And finally, a sugar glider flying in slow motion just because.

Let's all sail into the weekend like this little guy!

Hope that brought a smile to your face and put a pep in your step, friends! Come back next week for another roundup of joy and delight from around the internet.

