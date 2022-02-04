10 things that made us smile this week
Um, how is it February already? Despite January feeling like it had 172 days, February feels like it arrived all of a sudden. Pandemic time is so trippy. (Is the pandemic still happening? The data certainly says so, but a whole lot of people have decided "no," which is probably why we've all become obsessed with a simple word game. Weeeee!)
It's also Friday, which means it's time for another roundup of delights from around ye ol' interwebs. Woohoo! Each week, we pull together a list of things that we all can enjoy no matter who we are, where we live, what we ate for breakfast or how we feel about people sharing their Wordle results. Just tiny packages of pure, happy things to boost our endorphins.
This week we have epic dance moves, hilarious kids, heartwarming reunions and awesome animals to lift our spirits. Isn't it funny how reliable arts and kids and animals are for bringing us joy?
So if you've got the winter doldrums, are stuck in COVID quarantine or could just use a little pick-me-up, we've got you covered. Buckle up and enjoy!
Watch this dance troupe gets funky to James Brown on Lunar New Year.
@danceon
We’re feeling good and ready to have a funky time 🎶💃🕺 #Moga_almeri
We kicked off the week celebrating Lunar New Year with this awesome video. The formation, the outfits, the moves—it's all here. Year of the tiger, bring it on.
Speaking of dance moves, this little girl has 'em—and the spunk to match.
Oh my goodness, that face and those moves. This little girl at a Chinese dance competition seems to have the spirit of Latin dance flowing right through her veins. She's feeling it and it shows.
Speaking of feeling it in competition, this doggo was just supposed to come over and sit.
Puppers had one job, but decided that job needed some flair. Give this doggo all the prizes, please.
A dad filmed his daughter every week for two decades to create a 5-minute time lapse.
This sounds like such a simple idea on paper, but to actually carry it out is an incredible feat. It's also incredibly moving to watch for any parent. A wonderful gift from Dutch filmmaker Frans Hofmeester to his daughter, Lotte. Read the full story here.
An 8-year-old snuck his handmade book onto the library shelf and now it has a huge waiting list.
Dillon Helbig wanted his book in the library, so he just made it happen.
Dillon Helbig had wanted to have a book in the library since he was 5, so he left his homemade graphic novel on the shelf. The librarians found it and put it into circulation, and now it has a years-long waiting list. Such a great example of adults supporting kids in their creativity. Read the full story here.
Mom films daughter asking if she lived in colonial times, and every parent has been there.
Kids don't have a good grasp of time when they're young, which can make for some hilarious inquiries and assumptions. The innocence of this kid's questions is just classic.
Jimmy Kimmel made Quinta Brunson cry by surprising her with her beloved sixth-grade teacher.
Jimmy surprises @QuintaBrunson with the 6th grade teacher she named #AbbottElementary after! pic.twitter.com/Z7vZXanZqL— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@Jimmy Kimmel Live) 1643780760
The teachers who make an impact in our lives are never forgotten. This exchange between "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson and the teacher she named the show after is just pure love. Read the full story here.
Speaking of love, these guys offered people $5 to call someone and tell them they love them.
@toachieveyou
Why do you guys think they turned down the money? | idea from @areyoukiddingtv ❤️ | @ledariusjoshua @brandnrode @kye_man
The challenge was sweet, but the responses afterward were even better. Read the full story here.
Watch Hector the hummingbird land on a man's finger to eat.
Hector the hummingbird. That's just too much. There's something so magical about hummingbirds, and we don't often get to see them this close to a human. (Side note: Have you ever had a hummingbird fly right by your ear? It's so loud. That wing flapping is no joke.)
Penguin groups meet up and one of them gets confused. But don't worry—his friend's got his back.
What a muppet, indeed. You can practically narrate this entire video in your head as you're watching it, can't you? "Um, Chuck? We're going this way, pal." So hilarious.
Hope you enjoyed this week's roundup of happy things! Come back next week to share more snippets of goodness and joy. :)
- The Key To Happiness In 30 Seconds - Upworthy ›
- 31 Days of Happiness Countdown: where to find some real fantastic ... ›
- Scientists Discover One Of The Greatest Contributing Factors To ... ›