10 things that made us smile this week
From awesome kiddos to delightful doggos, here's this week's roundup of joy.
Hi friends!
Spring is finally springing, thank goodness. We've had some weirdly late wintry weather the past couple of weeks where I live, so seeing the daffodils and tulips bursting into bloom is refreshing. "Earth laughs in flowers," wrote Ralph Waldo Emerson. So succinct and so true.
Every season carries its own delights; we simply need to look for them. The same goes for all of the spaces we inhabit, from our homes to our communities to the big wide, world. It's a basic, fundamental truth that when we look for joy, we will find it. It might be buried under a bunch of detritus, and we may have to wade through some much and mire to find it, but it's there. Always is and always has been.
Pulling together these smile-worthy finds each week feels like gathering a bouquet of flowers. Such a simple act—to find beauty and take the time to hold and appreciate it—is often underestimated. Maybe it's not earth-shattering or life-changing, but it's good. And sometimes good is more than enough to bring some much-needed joy to our hearts and smiles to our faces.
With that, enjoy these 10 things that made us smile this week:
First, a happy hello from Boomer the "land cloud."
Isn't "land cloud" the perfect description of this doggo? (And more importantly, how did they get Boomer into that backpack?)
Four cellists play Ravel's Bolero on a single cello and WOW.
"Bolero" is known for its insistent, repeated snare drum rhythm and for building tension with the addition of more and more instruments in the orchestra as the piece progresses. Playing it on one instrument seems impossible, and yet, here we are. Amazing. Read more about this fabulous collaboration here.
Man shares a heartwarming letter thanking a neighbor for letting him pet sit two dogs and a cat.
from MadeMeSmile
"They motivated me to restart my life again." So beautiful. Read the full story here.
The evolution of motherhood laid out in this one panda video.
1.) Awww, she's so gentle with that tiny baby!
2) Oh, she's still picking him up by his head!
3) "Mom, I'm way too old for this!"
The personality of a cat summed up in one video.
Not the best spot to take a nap..
"I know this is clearly where you eat, but I've decided it's my bed now and I'm not moving."
Watch how this sweet doggo shares his treat with a friend.
Dogs are the best people.
That little reassuring paw pat, though. "Hey buddy, you good." So darn sweet.
And then there are the goofy things humans do for fun.
Movies like to portray girls at sleepovers having pillow fights in their underwear, but this video is much closer to reality.
Woman gets invited on a sleepover by her 92-year-old grandpa who was feeling lonely.
Welp, I'm gonna need a tissue now. What a precious thing. Read the full story here.
Neighborhood kids teaching a boy how to ride a bike is just pure childhood goodness.
@heressometlcfoya
This made my heart melt. ❤️
This is what community looks like. Love to see it.
Kid comforts and peps up his teammate who was feeling inadequate.
Best teammate ever, indeed.
Hope that brought some sunshine to your day! Come back next week for another bright bouquet of the internet's best.
