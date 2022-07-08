10 things that made us smile this week
This week's roundup of joy and delight.
A couple of weeks ago, I mentioned that the "10 things that made us smile" list was too full of awesome people doing awesome things that week to include any delightful animals. That was great news for us humans, but still a sad omission, so I did promise to bring the doggos back.
I'm happy to announce the doggos are indeed back. And the kitties. And the birdies. Even some goats and a lemur, for good measure.
There's a lot happening in the U.S. and around the world right now that deserves our attention and energy and even our righteous anger. But there's also a lot to delight in and celebrate. Small joys help sustain us through hard times, and a story or video that makes us smile can be just the moment of peace our hearts need.
Whether it's a cute kid or a hilarious pet or an amazing human representing the best of us, reminders of hope and happiness can be found everywhere. Here are 10 of them to help carry you through the weekend.
1. This woman who goes back to help an elder cross the street in the rain.
I love that she had been waiting under an awning and started rushing across the street, trying not to get wet, and then when the realization dawned on her, she immediately went back and took her time to help the old woman cross the street safely. Beautiful example of selfless service to a fellow human being.
2. Why can't we all just sit and hold hands with lemur on a bench?
\u201cEnjoying the moment together.. \ud83d\ude0a\u201d— Buitengebieden (@Buitengebieden) 1657135725
I have zero idea what's happening here or why, but it's adorable.
3. Uncle kills it with his niece in the father-daughter dance.
Here's to those who show up and step up when they're needed.
4. Mom shares the heartwarming results of positive parenting with her toddlers.
@lauralove5514
Gentle parenting doesnt always yeild immediate reaulya because it is nog fear based BUT if you are consistent, you WILL see them actively use what they learn ♥️ Be patient! #fyp #foryou #toddlermom #parenting #gentleparenting #breakingthecycle #positivediscipline #respectfulparenting #viral
"'Scuse me, I need some attention." I know a lot of adults who should have learned to express that with their words. Good job, mama. (Follow @lauralove5514 on TikTok.)
5. Cairo the parrot uses his words to express his displeasure with the cat invading his space.
@feathersandfriends
Cairo’s house is a no-cat zone! #parrots #cairothegrey #africangrey #parrotsoftiktok
Cairo isn't messing around. "Stop being a gerbil." "Smarten up, man." And that finger-snapping sound! Cairo is too smart.
6. Paul Rudd made an incredibly kind gesture to a bullied kid who had no one to sign his yearbook
When Brody's mom shared that her son came home crushed that no one wanted to sign his yearbook, her plea for kindness went viral. Paul Rudd saw it and called Brody to talk to him. Then he sent him some Ant-Man gear and a sweet note of encouragement. Definitely a kindness this kiddo will never forget. Read the full story here.
7. Lost baby goat gets reunited with its mama, and you 100% want the sound up for this.
\u201cThis sweet baby goat gets reunited with it's mom, after being lost \u2764\ufe0f\n\n\ud83d\udd0a Sound up!\u201d— Jess \ud83c\udf3b (@Jess \ud83c\udf3b) 1657057599
Awwwww.
8. Heroic teen saved three girls and a police officer from drowning in a river.
\u201cHeroic 16 Year Old Mississippi Student Corion Evans saves 3 teenage girls and an officer after the girls drove their car into the River. Corion we salute your efforts and sacrifice! May your compassion & bravery serve as an example to others!\u201d— Black With No Chaser (@Black With No Chaser) 1657004517
Corion Evans deserves all the kudos for his quick thinking and selfless bravery. Read the full story here.
9. This 1991 blooper clip of Robin Williams and Elmo is just too delightful.
Robin Williams was such a gem.
10. The way this kitty instantly plays it cool after being discovered.
"Who me? I'm just here checking the wall. Yeah, the wall. That's it."
BONUS: May your weekend be as exciting as this doggo seeing his friend.
\u201che gets very excited when his friend comes over \ud83e\udd70\ud83d\udc36\u201d— Puppies \ud83d\udc36 (@Puppies \ud83d\udc36) 1657068088
Hope that made you smile! Come back again next Friday for another roundup of joy.