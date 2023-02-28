+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Science

Human befriends hummingbird, names him Hector and brings wholesome joy to millions

"Hector the nectar collector" flies right up to the open window and drinks from Julian's hand.

hummingbird feeder, hector hummingbird, hummingbirds
@birdperson666/TikTok

Hector the hummingbird visits his human friend Julian in Oakland.

Hummingbirds are fascinating to watch, so people often put hummingbird feeders in their yards during the summer. But one special hummingbird and his human friend have taken that fascination to another extremely wholesome level.

Julian, better known as @birdperson666 on TikTok and Instagram, has gained over 2 million followers with videos of a neighborhood hummingbird named Hector's visits. Julian told ABC7 that it only took about five days for "Hector the nectar collector" to start eating from his hand and that Hector sometimes visits several times a day. The combination of Julian's deep, resonant voice and Hector's adorable, iridescent self makes for surprisingly addictive content.


Hummingbirds are quite a unique species, after all. Their wings beat around 70 times per second and up to 200 times per second during a dive. They are the only bird that can fly forward, backward and sideways and hover in the air. They're wicked fast—the Anna's hummingbird flies faster proportionally for its body size than a fighter jet. And they're wicked hungry, too, with a metabolism that requires them to consume twice their body weight in food each day.It's no wonder that Hector has regularly shown up at Julian's window for a snack for the past couple of years.

Julian's videos of Hector's visits started going viral early in the COVID-19 pandemic and most of them are delightfully similar. "Yo, Hectorrrrr," Julian calls from his open window while holding out a small feeder filled with sugar water. And Hector, bless his tiny little needle beak, dutifully flies over to say hi and take some sips.

@birdperson666

Take a load off! 😋

Sometimes Hector even lands on Julian's finger while he eats. Hummingbirds have sharp memories and recognize humans and their voices, so it's not just a coincidence that Hector routinely shows up to see Julian.

@birdperson666

take a chill 😋

Sometimes Hector will disappear for weeks or months and then return to Julian's window. (Hector belongs to a species that is non-migratory, so he has a permanent home nearby.)

Julian told ABC7 that he uses the Audubon Society's recipe for hummingbird nectar, which is four parts water to one part white granulated sugar, because that recipe is the closest in chemical makeup to natural flower nectar.

Much to their followers' chagrin, Julian moved to a new apartment in early 2023 and had to say goodbye to Hector. But thankfully, a little female hummingbird has already picked up where Hector left off, landing right on Julian's hand and offering hope for continued hummingbird joy.

@birdperson666

Maybe she’s born with it…

Thanks for sharing Hector and a love of hummingbirds with the world, Julian!

From Your Site Articles
hector the hummingbird
Family

Dad's sincere texts while buying pads for his daughter are a hilarious attempt to get it right

Now, that’s being a good dad!

via Tia Savva/Facebook

Tia Savva has an invested father.

This article originally appeared on July 2, 2019


Sadly, a lot of men go out of their way to avoid learning anything about a woman's period.

(That could be why throughout most of the United States — where the majority of lawmakers are men — feminine hygiene products are subject to sales tax.)

So we should give some love to the guys who make an effort to learn a bit about the menstrual cycle so they can help their family members when they're in desperate need of feminine hygiene products.

Keep ReadingShow less
parents
Pop Culture

Thai lounge singer performing 'What a Wonderful World' sounds exactly like Louis Armstrong

Uncle Satchmo would be proud.

via Wikimedia Commons

Jazz legend and "What a Wonderful World" singer Louis Armstrong

YouTube user bobcatransom was on vacation in Chiang Mai, Thailand, when they came across a three-piece band playing in a bar and were blown away by the singer’s ability to sing like jazz legend Louis Armstrong.

“About an hour after we arrived in town we heard these guys just absolutely slaying it for a small handful of people and having the time of their lives doing it,” they captioned the video. The band performed a note-perfect version of “What a Wonderful World,” and the singer even added some improvisational scat singing just like Uncle Satchmo would have done.

Keep ReadingShow less
music
Joy

A new study found this flirting strategy to be the most effective, regardless of your looks

It's science!

via Pexels

A couple enjoying a glass of wine.

This story originally appeared on 05.07.22


In the 1988 Disney classic “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” the titular character is in an unlikely relationship with his voluptuous wife Jessica. Roger is a frantic, anxious rabbit with a penchant for mischief, while Jessica is a quintessential ’40s bombshell who stands about a foot and a half taller and isn’t “bad,” just “drawn that way.”

When private investigator Eddie Valiant asked Jessica what she sees in “that guy?” she replies, “He makes me laugh.”

This type of couple may seem like something we only see in the movies, but don’t underestimate the power of humor when it comes to attractiveness. A new study published in Evolutionary Psychology found that being humorous is the most effective way to flirt for both men and women.

Keep ReadingShow less
relationships
Education

Teacher mispronounces every student's name to get a laugh, but it also serves a bigger purpose

Oddly enough, this kind of silly roll call can make everyone feel equally welcome.

BVIRAL/YouTube

A teacher mispronounced her students' names, which ironically may have made all of them feel more welcome.

Anyone who has lived in the U.S. with a nontraditionally American name knows how hard it can be to get some people to pronounce your name correctly.

My husband's name is Javad, which is only two syllables and objectively not hard to say (juh-VAHD), but I've watched many people mutilate it over the years even after being given the correct pronunciation. I remember one time watching him introduce himself to a man clearly and slowly—twice—and the man still called him "Bob," like he couldn't even digest this name he'd never heard before, much less pronounce it.

As a kid, at the beginning of every school year or every time a substitute teacher came around, it was common for my husband to have to correct the pronunciation of his name. Not the end of the world, but annoying. I can't imagine how much more annoying it is for people with longer names that aren't familiar to many American ears.

Keep ReadingShow less
teachers
Health

How do you end a conversation with someone who won't stop talking? 19 people share their tricks.

We all know someone who talks too much.

via Pexels

Three people engaged in conversation at a party.

There are some people who live under the illusion that everything they say is deeply interesting and have no problem wasting your time by rambling on and on without a sign of stopping. They’re the relative, neighbor or co-worker who can’t take a hint that the conversation is over.

Of all these people, the co-worker who can’t stop talking may be the most challenging because you see them every day in a professional setting that requires politeness.

There are many reasons that some people talk excessively. Therapist F. Diane Barth writes in Psychology Today that some people talk excessively because they don’t have the ability to process complex auditory signals, so they ramble on without recognizing the subtle cues others are sending.

It may also be a case of someone who thinks they’re the most interesting person in the conversation.

Keep ReadingShow less
psychology
Education

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

They were doing trigonometry 1500 years before the Greeks.

via UNSW

Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry!

Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.

Keep ReadingShow less
education
Trending Stories