How were cats domesticated? Contrary to popular belief, it didn't start with the Egyptians.
Evidence of pet cats actually predates Egyptian kitties by 4,000 years.
We're all somewhat familiar with the history of house cats, right? At some point in school, we learned something about how ancient Egyptians loved cats and viewed them as gods and that's how we ended up with Whiskers McFluff and Princess Meowface deigning to grace us with their presence in our homes. Right?
That was our understanding of cat domestication for much of modern history. But in the early 2000s, researchers found a burial site on the island of Cyprus that included the skeleton of a human, an offering of stones, tools, and jewelry, and a skeleton of an eight-month-old cat. The site dated to approximately 9,500 years ago—4,000 years before the ancient Egyptians had their feline gods.
People often associate cat domestication with ancient Egypt. Photo credit: Canva
"The cat skeleton lay just 40 centimeters away," the researchers wrote. "Both the relative intactness of the skeleton and the surrounding sediment indicated someone had dug a small pit or grave, then placed the cat inside and rapidly covered it."
The cat showed no signs of butchering and it was lying in symmetry with the human, both of their heads facing the same direction, which gives more credence to the idea that the cat may have been a pet or had some kind of relationship with the person. (Today, Cyprus has more cats than people. That should perhaps serve as a warning.)
According to PBS Eons, today's domesticated cat—felis catus—is its own species that descended from another species, felis silvestris. A subspecies of felis silvestris from Africa is the direct ancestor of all domesticated cats today, according to genome studies. Those African wildcats can still be found in North Africa and Southwest Asia. They look a lot like house cats but are larger and have less variety in their coat coloring.
But how did we get from those wildcats to our dorky little floofballs? It turns out, we now believe cats were domesticated twice, once in Southwest Asia bout 10,000 years ago and again in Egypt about 3,500 years ago. Again, genome research indicates that the genes of two different source populations contributed to the cat gene pool at two different times and the archeological record also supports that idea.
Evidence (and common sense) indicate that cats were welcomed by humans for rodent control, and that may be where domestication began. But we don't really know, and we don't know exactly when or where it began, either. The oldest evidence we have of cat domestication is from Cyprus, but that's an island. Who brought cats there? All we know is that people from Southwest Asia began to migrate to Europe in the Holocene epoch, approximately 11,000 years ago. Clearly, they brought our cats' ancestors with them. Were they already domesticated then? Were the cats just wild stowaways? Nobody knows.
But people are okay not knowing because it's far more fun to come up with jokes about how we've come to today's happy (and hilarious) alliance.
"Here kitty kitty"--Your ancestors 10,000 years ago."
"Meanwhile, cats are debating whether they have fully domesticated humans."
"I could well imagine a cat lecturing on how humans were domesticated."
Did we domesticate cats or did they domesticate us?Photo credit: Canva
"Meanwhile in the Cat Universe: ‘How we enslaved humans.’"
"Kitties domesticated themselves. They saw a large warm cave with lots of food and a creature that would help it take care of it's babies, and was like 'I'm moving in, and I'll tolerate you, I guess' and humans were like 'you're fluffy and cute, okay!'"
"The greatest scam cats ever pulled on us was domestication and we fell for it TWICE."
"I have always considered that millenia ago, in some village somewhere, some lost kitten was crying mournfully, a toddler girl picked it up, it purred, and that was it, we were lost."
"Cat: mew
Humans: so anyway I adopted it."
As Terry Pratchett said, “In ancient times, cats were worshipped as gods; they have not forgotten this.” It does seem like cats just decided at some point that they would allow us feed them in exchange for them letting us look at them and touch their fur. "We domesticated cats" feels like a bit of a misnomer, even if we supposedly did it twice.
