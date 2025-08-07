Man coins a new identity marker with his explanation of 'outsidey' vs 'outdoorsy'
Outsidey people finally have a word to describe themselves.
When you hear the word "outdoorsy," what image forms in your mind? Someone wearing boots and a backpack? A family camping in the mountains? Maybe a person you know who surfs in the summer, skis in the winter, and hikes any chance they get? An advertisement for REI?
Outdoorsy folks are a special breed of humans who don't merely enjoy nature but strive to experience it fully. They don't just look at the Earth as a beautiful place; they want to explore every inch of it. So where does that leave those of us who like to be in nature but don't have a single ounce of adrenaline-fueled desire to become one with it?
Walking in the snow = outsidey. Skiing down a mountain = outdoorsy.Photo credit: Canva
Brandon (@atlas_catawba on TikTok) has the answer, and it's surprising it's taken this long for someone to come up with it. In a video with over 2.4 million views, he explains the difference between being outdoorsy and being "outsidey," and it's spot on.
"I always tell people I'm 'outsidey' and not outdoorsy. Now, what do I mean by this?" he begins. Standing in a "babbling brook," he points out that he's in the shallow water that barely covers his feet. "I'm not going to go out there," he says, pointing to the deep water in the middle of the creek. "That's outdoorsy."
"I'm outsidey," he continues. "I'm just gonna stroll. I like to peruse. I like to gander, okay? Now, would I swim in the babbling brook? Absolutely not. That's outdoorsy. Now, will I have a nice table out there with some chairs and have a nice charcuterie board? Absolutely. Outsidey. Hiking? No. Charcuterie? Yes."
Brandon also posted a follow-up video explaining further.
"Outdoorsy is nature for adventure. Outsidey is nature for leisure," he says, giving examples like swimming in the ocean as outdoorsy and strolling on the shore as outsidey. Hiking, he says, can be outdoorsy or outsidey, depending on how it's done.
"I am here to stroll," he says. "I am here to dilly-dally. I'm here to lollygag. I'm here to saunter. Nobody saunters anymore…I am here to frolic upon the meadow, over the hill, through the woods, down the rickety bridge. I want the troll to say his little riddle to me, okay?"
"Both are equally valid," he says, "but at the end of the day, I am not here for a mud run. I'm here for mushroom foraging."
People who are outsidey and have never had a word to describe themselves celebrated being recognized and shared their own examples illustrating the difference between them and people who are outdoorsy.
Walking on the beach = outsidey. Surfing = outdoorsy.Photo credit: Canva
"Swimming laps? No. Floating? Yes. Tents? No. Cabin? Yes."
"Outdoor rock climbing? No. Pumpkin patch? Absolutely."
"Swimming in the ocean? No. Playing in the waves like a lil mermaid? Yes."
"Mountaineering, no. meandering, yes."
"Bug spray? Yes. Bear spray? No."
"Outsidey = wore Birkenstocks on a hike; Outdoorsy = wore Merrell hiking boots on a hike."
"Outdorsy is hiking, rock climbing, rafting in the Grand Canyon. Outsidey is sitting in the porch at sunset with ac in the house behind you. It’s going to the beach and sitting on the beach watching the water."
Strolling outdoors = outsidey. Backpacking = outdoorsy.Photo credit: Canva
"Okay yes…AND let’s makes sure Outsidey people aren’t asking their outdoorsy friends to 'take them on a hike,' the ask is to 'walk on a nice path amongst nature.'"
"I hate that people don't understand I don't want to go hiking in the woods. I want to go on a nature walk through the woods. Same location, same activity, drastically different vibes."
In reality, all of us benefit from being outdoors, whether we outdoorsy people or outsidey people. According to the University of California, Davis, spending time in nature can help improve our cognitive abilities, our physical wellness, and our mental health. So whether you climb the mountain or gaze at it while strolling through the foothills, go ahead and fully embrace your outdoorsy or outsidey identity. It's good for you.