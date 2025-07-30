Why so many backpacks have that 'pig nose' patch and why you might want to use it
It's actually a functional feature.
It’s always fascinating to gain new understanding of everyday sayings or items that we previously took for granted. In this case, new understanding might give you a whole new way to use said item. The item we’re talking about today is pig noses. Don’t worry, no actual pigs have been harmed.
As explained by a short and sweet video from @TheIronSnail on YouTube, pig noses are the name for that ubiquitous diamond shaped-latch with the two holes in it that you’ve undoubtedly seen on at least one of your backpacks.
The more formal name for this piece is a "lash tab," which makes its mysterious function actually make sense…if you’re a hiker, anyway. Lashing is a term for fastening two things together (usually a tool and a bag) with rope, to make traveling rugged terrain a little easier.
Lash tabs specifically were first used by mountaineers going on expeditions through colder climates, and therefore would hold ice tools—the ice pick, first and foremost.
As Michael Kristy, host of @TheIronSnail demonstrates in the clip (albeit with a hammer instead of a ice pick but you get the gist), the tool would first go through a loop at the bottom of the backpack, be flipped upside down, then tied with a small piece of rope that’s looped through the two hole of the pig nose. That way the ice pick—or hammer, or whatever—is secure without swinging about with every step.
But how did these diamond patches become a mainstream backpack staple, even for those who don’t hike?
In an interview between Reader’s Digest and Ryan Lee, director of product at JanSport backpack company (you know, that backpack brand that ALWAYS has pig noses) explained that back in its early years, JanSport sold their products at the campus bookstore at University of Washington. The students would then buy the backpacks meant for hiking and mountaineering to carry their books to class. That tipped JanSport off that maybe their backpacks were just as good for everyday folks. However, they kept the diamond tab to add a bit of rugged, adventurous flair. “A signature detail to nod to the past,” as Lee put it.
Photo credit: Canva
That said, they lash tabs might seem like they don’t really function anymore, especially since, as Kristy noted in his video, most backpacks no longer come with the bottom loop intended to work with the tab. But, they can still be used, even if not to the same degree. You can still use a small bit of rope or cord to tie things to your backpack. You just might want to make sure that pig nose is made of a durable material like real leather and has reinforced patches and dense stitching warns backpack designer Dan Vinson.
Whether you now use your lash tab to make traversing the rugged terrains of life a little easier, or simply use it for style points, it’s cool to know you have options.