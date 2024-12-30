upworthy
'I'm not abusing my dog.' Husky owners make light of having to field concerns every winter.

Well-intentioned neighbors may not realize some dogs are built different—literally.

husky in the snow
Photo credit: Canva

Huskies and other arctic dog breeds love chilling in the snow.

If you see a dog being left out in the cold and snow all day and all night, it might naturally raise some red flags and make you wonder if the owner is being neglectful. Making sure pets are safe in cold winter weather is a concern for animal lovers everywhere, but in some cases, misplaced concerns can cause headaches for perfectly responsible pet owners. Case in point: Huskies.

Husky owners are sharing stories of having the police called on them or being accused of abuse and neglect because their dogs prefer to hang outdoors during harsh winter weather rather than going inside to "stay warm." In fact, the colder it gets, the happier their Huskies are to lounge around outside, which leads to some comical images of dogs bathing in snow and uninformed good samaritans trying to "save" them from the elements.

"The cops and animal control both showed up at my house last night because someone reported an anonymous claim that we had left our dog outside in the cold weather," says a pet owner in a viral video showing his Husky dog, Nuko, contentedly lying in a yard full of snow. "It's pretty cold here in Maryland. And when the cops showed up, they said, 'Oh we're sorry. If we would have had known that we wouldn't have shown up. This is kind of a waste of time.'"

Indeed, many owners report that their Huskies are more than just content to be out in the snow and cold. They live for it. They thrive on it. The colder and snowier the better. Naturally, there are extreme conditions that any animals would need to shelter from, but certain dog breeds—Huskies, Malamutes, Samoyeds, and a few others—are built for arctic conditions, so they can tolerate cold and snow much better than other dogs.

And they all have owners who have to convince people every winter that they aren't abusing or neglecting their dogs when they refuse to come in from the snow.

The concern from neighbors is well-intentioned and based on legitimate concerns, of course. Some people assume it's okay to keep dogs out in the snow because they have fur, but size, age and breed make huge differences in how long a dog can comfortably or safely tolerate cold conditions. Dogs can get frostbite and hypothermia, so it's wise for pet owners to be aware of best practices for letting their dogs out in the winter. But certain breeds of dogs are built for the snow, so if you see these pups chilling outside, you might want to pause before assuming the worst.

Siberian Husky

husky dogHuskies are known for their icy blue eyes.Photo credit: Canva

Bred to be sled dogs in Northern Asia, huskies have a double layer of fur—a dense, wooly undercoat that traps heat covered by longer, coarse guard hairs that repel water to keep them dry in the snow.

Samoyed

samoyed dogSamoyeds are camouflaged in the snow.Photo credit: Canva

Known as the "smiling sled dog," Samoyeds were bred to work outdoors in the world's coldest places. The main thing that sets them apart from huskies is their pure white coat.

Alaskan Malamute

alaskan malamute dogAlaskan malamutes are larger than huskies.Photo credit: Canva

Malamutes are kind of like huskies on steroids, being nearly twice their size. They are built for pulling heavier loads for longer distances, while huskies are built more for speed.

Norwegian Elkhound

norwegian elkhound dogWhen you hail from Norway, you have to like the snow.Photo credit: Canva

The Norwegian Elkhound has been dubbed the "silver viking." This ancient breed from the Nordic north is known for its hunting abilities.

Saint Bernard

saint bernard in the snowSaint Bernards are known as snow rescue dogs.Photo credit: Canva

The famous Swiss Alps rescue dog, the Saint Bernard has long been associated with the snowy mountains, and for good reason. The gentle giants are built for the snow, with their thick coats and extra large size.

Newfoundland

newfoundland dog in the snowThe opposite of Samoyeds, Newfoundlands stand out in the snow with their thick black coat.Photo credit: Canva

Newfoundlands were bred to work in the icy waters of Newfoundland, Canada, and their double coat keeps them protected from the frigid temps.

There's a handful of other dog breeds that thrive in cold weather, most of which are large breeds with thick fur designed to protect them from winter elements. Owners of cold weather dogs tell tales of trying to beg and plead for their pups to come inside in from the cold, only to be met with blatant refusal and blank stares that say, "Why would I want to do that, human?" So if you see a dog from one of these breeds spending a lot of time out in the snow and cold, there's a good chance they are there by choice and are blissfully happy about it. Barring truly extreme conditions, it's definitely worth checking with the owner before calling the cops to report neglect.

5 things that made us smile this week

People supporting thousands of local charities? Yes, please.

True


Good news—you know we love it. And we know you love it, too. Which is why we’ve searched the internet high and low for things guaranteed to brighten up your work week, such as:

This former cheerleader busting a movie

You're only as old as you feel—at least, that’s what Michigan woman Ilagene Doehring seems to think. Now 97, Doerhing was reminiscing about her time as a high school cheerleader 80 years ago at Merrill High School—a squad she helped create after noticing her school didn’t have one of their own. Caretakers at her nursing home reached out on social media to see if someone had an old uniform Doehring could wear one last time—and the current cheer coach at Merrill High School, Jena Glazer, went above and beyond. Glazier and the entire cheer team showed up to her assisted living facility to deliver the uniform and perform a cheer with the current team.

This company's way to support hometown charities

The annual Subaru Share the Love® Event is a chance to help local communities in a big way. Subaru and its retailers will donate at least $300 to local charities for every new Subaru purchased or leased through January 2nd, 2025—and by the end of 2024 (their 17th year of hosting this event), they’ll have donated nearly $320 million to charities across the nation. We love seeing local communities getting the support they deserve!

This mom’s “magic answer” to her kid’s Tooth Fairy and Santa questions

Most parents dread the moment when their kids start asking about mythical creatures like the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus—but it turns out you can preserve the magic of childhood while also being honest with your kids. TikTok creator KC Davis, who is also a licensed therapist, showed this perfectly when she shared about the time her 4-year-old asked if the tooth fairy was real. She asked them “Do you want the magic answer, or the grownup answer?” Utter perfection. (Her daughter chose the magic answer, by the way.)

This guy who drove 11 hours to be with his grandma

@jodiegarner12 @TheModernGolfer drove 11.5 hours to surprise his queen as it was her late husband’s birthday today. Never forgotten and will always look after his grandmother ❤️🌹#loyalty #family @Rosalie Gessey ♬ These Memories - Hollow Coves

Holidays can be painful when you’re dealing with the loss of a loved one. Which is why on the anniversary of his late grandfather’s birthday, professional golfer Jordie Garner drove eleven hours to spend time with his grandmother so she wouldn’t have to be alone. This adorable video shows Jordie showing up to surprise his grandmother, with flowers and a present in hand. Now that’s true love.

This mom's sweet "I love you" surprise

Tiktok user @momolarks80 caught an unexpected (and heartwarming) message when she filmed herself and her mother saying hello. Living with Alzheimer’s and mostly nonverbal, her mother surprised her with a rare “I love you”—to which the daughter responds by planting a kiss on her cheek. Talk about wholesome.

For more reasons to smile, check out all the ways Subaru is sharing the love this holiday season, here.

Airline is giving all of its employees a huge bonus equal to 8 months of salary

This is how successful companies do good business.

Image credit: N509FZ

Singapore Airlines employees are getting an enormous profit-sharing bonus.

What makes an airline the "best in the world"? Stellar service, on-time departures, plentiful routes, comfortable seating, reasonable ticket prices, solid safety ratings, good loyalty benefits, etc., right? Those are all things customers look for in an airline, and many of them have given Singapore Airlines the title of "most awarded airline." In 2023, it was named the World's Best Airline by Skytrax World Airline Awards for the fifth time, more than any other airline in the 24-year history of the awards.

Now there's another reason Singapore Airlines is being praised by both flyers and non-flyers alike. After the company announced a record net profit for 2023/2024, a source told CNN in May that the airline was giving all of its employees a bonus equivalent to almost 8 months of salary. Though details of the bonus have not been shared by the company, a similar bonus was awarded to Singapore Airlines employees last year, which was also a record-breaking year for the airline. According to an airline spokesperson who spoke to Business Insider, the bonus is due to "a long-standing annual profit-sharing bonus formula that has been agreed with our staff unions."

Profit-sharing plans provide an added incentive for employees to boost performance, which benefits both employees and employers—as long as those at the top are not determined to hoard all of a company's profits. Singapore Airlines' profit-sharing bonus may be part of its overall compensation package as opposed to a discretionary bonus, but even so, it's a largely unprecedented amount for any company to pay as a bonus, and people have weighed in with their thoughts.

"Smart, this is what keeps employees happy and willing to continue going the extra mile. They are about to have even better coming year now."

"It's not just that it's a bonus....it's the percentage. 8 months of salary is amazing leadership. Wish corporate America would not be so greed with their record profits."

"Paying the staff a bonus, not just the executives, that’s good leadership."

"Congrats to Singapore Airlines! Setting a great example of rewarding employees for their dedication and hard work."

As part of the explanation for its profit of 2.68 billion Singapore dollars ($1.99 billion USD), the airline shared, "The demand for air travel remained buoyant throughout FY2023/24" with a boost by several major Asian countries fully reopening their borders after the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline shared that it carried 36.4 million passengers, a whopping 37.6% increase over the prior year.

Clearly, a lot of people choose Singapore Airlines, but why? What actually makes it the best (or for 2024, second best after Qatar Airways) in the world?

For one, they dominate the awards for First Class travel, which is nice but doesn't really affect the average traveler who flies economy. However, even Singapore's economy experience also miles above most other airlines. Singapore Airlines cabins are known for being well designed, impeccably clean and comparatively comfortable and the crew has a reputation for being friendly, attentive and helpful. (In fact, Singapore Airlines was honored with the World's Best Cabin Crew award by Skytrax in 2024.) People who fly Singapore Airlines frequently tout the experience as feeling like it's in an entirely different class than domestic airlines in the U.S., even when flying economy. The seats, the food, the service both on the ground and in the air—all of it adds up to excellence.

When you provide customers the things they value, keep your employees satisfied and happy with fair profit-sharing incentives, and also operate in a cost-efficient way, it's not surprising when you rank highly for awards across the board. That recognition then leads to more customers seeking you out, further increasing your revenue and ultimately leading you to record profits, which then get shared with employees who work that much harder to ensure that this positive cycle continues.

Amazing how when you put customers and employees first, everyone wins.

Nate Bargatze plays a deadpan angel in Christmas-themed nativity scene sketch

"How can I feel entertained, saddened and find this to be funny at the same time?" one viewer commented.

CBS/Youtube

Heavenly good comedy.

Comedian Nate Bargatze has tickled Saturday Night Live audiences not once, but twice with his hilariously deadpan portrayals of George Washington as he inadvertently pokes fun at America’s little quirks—like our headscratcher of a measuring system and “doing our own thing with the English language.”

As part of his Nashville Christmas special for CBS, Bargatze channeled this same dry wit as he recreated a Christmas staple—the nativity scene. Playing Gabriel the angel—complete with a platinum blonde curl wig and massive feathered wings—Bargatze explained modern-day Christmas traditions to confused but reverent Joseph and Mary, played by SNL cast members Ashley Padilla and Mikey Day (who wrote the scene, as well as SNL’s George Washington sketches).

Bargatze pokes fun at everything from Christmas trees aka “big pine trees” decorated with "garbage that your kids made at school” for who knows why, to the incredibly unbalanced ratio of “boring” Jesus songs to songs “about snow and snow-related activities,” to the real star of all Christmas celebrations not being Jesus at all…but Santa. According to Gabriel’s summation, Christmas is really “90/10” in favor of Santa. Honestly, where's the lie?

But the funniest bit arguably comes at the end when Joseph proclaims that "Christmas day will forever be celebrated by all the faithful Jewish people," which draws immediate laughter from the audience. Skirting the issue, Gabriel simply replies, "I'm gonna take off. Merry Christmas, y'all."

Watch:

Yep, hitting the nail on the head in so many delightful ways, right? And while it's easy to see how a sketch like this could easily become controversial in the blink of an eye, Bargatze has managed to do what few modern-day comedians can accomplish—create comedy that's funny without offending anyone. His material is famously unpolitical, doesn't use curse words, and doesn't hide behind a mask of surliness that's customary of many of his contemporaries. It's an approach the clearly works, given his pretty fast rise to fame, and apparently makes potentially sensitive subjects—like religion—easier to tackle.

Down in the comments, people had nothing but praise.

“How can I feel entertained, saddened and find this to be funny as well, all at the same time?”

“Funniest things I’ve seen in years. I’m usually a ‘quiet appreciator’ of comedy but this makes me laugh out loud.”

“A Nate Bargatze Nativity Scene is the funniest Christmas GIFT this year! Love you dude!!”

"These are the most unique and fresh comedy skits [I've seen] in a long time."

“Ahhhhh…this just made my whole year!! (As I sit here looking at a pine tree adorned with used popsicle sticks, tabs from soda cans tied together with yarn, little brown paint handprints that… if you reaaallyyy use your imagination … look like Rudolf, and a few ‘unbroken’ glass balls held together with hot glue.) “

Fingers crossed that we have an Easter Bunny skit in our future, with Bargatze playing the title character.

5 ways people with perpetually tidy homes think differently than the rest of us

For some people, these mindsets and habits are intuitive, but they can also be learned.

Photo credit: Canva

Tidy people have a different way of looking at things.

Confession: I am not a neat freak, but I've always aspired to be one. I love neat and tidy spaces and envy those who have a natural knack for keeping their homes perpetually guest-ready. Because I live in a normal-messy home, I appreciate it when people say "No one's house is tidy all the time!" but I also know it's not true. There are people with always-tidy houses. I personally know multiple people whose homes never, ever devolve into cluttered chaos, whose kitchen sinks are always free of dishes, whose tables are never cluttered with stuff and whose master bedrooms look like hotel rooms.

Knowing that it is possible, I've spent years observing my naturally neat friends and family to understand what gives them the seemingly superhuman ability to keep their homes clean 24/7. As one might assume, some of it comes down to a fastidiousness and rigid adherence to routines that some of us simply do not possess. Some of it has to do with how often people are home and how much their home actually gets used. However, those things aside, I've figured out handful of "secrets"—minor habits and mindsets—that we messier folks who yearn to be neater can glean from the naturally tidy.

Messy people think of 'cleaning up' as a separate task. Neat people see it as an inherent part of every activity.

Though it's largely unconscious, we all have ways of thinking through completing any activity, from first step to last step. Take eating, for example. For a naturally messier person, "eating" starts with preparing the food and ends with swallowing your last bite. Cleaning up is not an inherent part of the eating process—it's seen as something separate, an activity that has its own beginning and end, its own time frame, its own energy expenditure, etc.

woman washing a dishCleaning up is part of the eating process for naturally neat folks.Photo credit: Canva

For a naturally neat person, however, eating means preparing the food, eating the food, and then cleaning up whatever mess you made. That's the whole cycle of eating. When you see cleaning up as part of the eating process, eating doesn't "end" until the dishes are finished and the kitchen is clean. Without cleaning up, the eating activity is simply incomplete.

For some people, this sound like a "duh" revelation. For some of us, it's a life-changing mindset shift.

Messy folks tend to overestimate how much time cleanup takes. Neat people don't.

Struggling to accurately estimate how much time a task will take is called "time blindness," and it's a common ADHD trait. But even those of us without ADHD can misjudge how long a task will take and form habits around our erroneous assumptions or perceptions.

For instance, I used to put off unloading the dishwasher because it seemed like a huge chore. All those dishes having to go to all those different cabinets—surely that was something that took a significant chunk of time to do. My brain had it labeled as a "big task" and therefore something I needed to carve out time for.

Then I timed myself doing it one day. Not rushing at all, just casually unloading a full dishwasher. It took less than 3 minutes, which was a fraction of the amount of time my brain had assigned to the task. Did I feel silly having subconsciously made a mountain out of a molehill? Yes. Did finding out it only took 3 minutes change how I viewed that chore and make it so I didn't procrastinate it anymore? Also yes.

dishwasher full of dishesUnloading the dishwasher takes less time than you might think.Photo credit: Canva

Neat people don't put off small cleaning/tidying tasks that they know only take a minute or two. Messy people can utilize timers to help them figure out what those are, because surprisingly, mosts tasks don't take as long as you think they will.

Messy people think of cleaning as all or nothing. Neat people utilize tiny time chunks for mini maintenance.

A messy person will pop something in the microwave for two minutes and then zone out or stare at it while it cooks. A neat person will pop something in the microwave and then use that two minutes to wipe down the counter, unload the dishwasher, or sweep the kitchen floor. They'll fold laundry while watching a show and go put it away during a commercial break. They utilize small snippets of time to do little cleaning tasks, which all add up to maintaining a neat and tidy space without having to take big chunks of time to organize or clean.

Messier folks tend to overlook little messes here and there, so they build up until suddenly there's an overwhelming mess to deal with. It helps to think of cleaning and tidying not as one big chore that is either done or not done, but rather as as a conglomeration of tiny tasks that can be done any time you have a minute or two. Eventually, using tiny time chunks to mini-clean becomes habitual.

Mess makers set things down. Neat people put things back.

"Clean up as you go" is a mantra to internalize if you aspire to have a perpetually neat home. If a neat person is baking, they will take out an ingredient, measure what they need, then put that ingredient back where they got it. They do this every time, so when the baked good gets put in the oven, all that's left to do is clean the dishes they used in prep (which is, of course, seen as an inherent part of the baking task). And this isn't just in the kitchen. They do the same thing with their toiletries in the bathroom, their clothes when choosing an outfit, etc. Everything gets put back rather than put down, preventing a mess from the get go.

person putting peanut butter in a cabinetNeat people put things away instead of putting them down.Photo credit: Canva

If a messy person is baking, they'll take out an ingredient, measure what they need, and then set the ingredient down on the counter. Once the baked good gets put in the oven, there's then a whole counter full of ingredients and dish mess to clean up. And because "cleaning up" is seen as a separate task, there's a gearing up of energy that's required as well as a separate time commitment, which makes procrastination more likely.

The key here is to recognize that putting things back where you got them really doesn't take any more time than setting them down but saves tons of time and work later.

Messy people have more things than places. Neat people have more places than things.

"A place for everything and everything in its place" is a mantra that neat people live by religiously and messy folks may not even realize is possible. If a neat person doesn't have a place for something, they find one or make one by getting rid of something else. If a messy person doesn't have a place for something, it sits on a table or countertop or entryway or some other placeholder for an indeterminate amount of time, often moving from surface to surface before eventually being shoved in a drawer or closet to be dealt with later.

Part of living like a neat person is being honest with yourself about the space you have and embracing inflow and outflow of things that enables you to live comfortably in that space. Messy people almost always have too much stuff for their space and therefore not enough places to put things. (This is true no matter how large or small your home is, sorry to say.) Neat people keep things pared down so that everything can have its own place. Regular purging of excess stuff and not holding onto things "just in case" is a huge key to staying neat and tidy.

I can't say that I perfectly implement all of these things all the time, but I can say that being aware of these mindsets and habits and attempting to live more like my "neat freak" loved ones has made a big difference in my home and how I feel about living in it.

A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.

The school assignment was intended to spark debate and discussion — but isn't that part of the problem?

Trameka Brown-Berry/Facebook

A school assignment asked for 3 "good" reasons for slavery.

It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school. And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.

Trameka Brown-Berry was looking over her 4th-grade son Jerome's homework when her jaw hit the floor.

"Give 3 'good' reasons for slavery and 3 bad reasons," the prompt began.

You read that right. Good reasons ... FOR SLAVERY.

Lest anyone think there's no way a school would actually give an assignment like this, Brown-Berry posted photo proof to Facebook.



In the section reserved for "good reasons," (again, for slavery), Jerome wrote, "I feel there is no good reason for slavery thats why I did not write."

Yep. That about covers it.

The school assignment was intended to spark debate and discussion — but isn't that part of the problem?

The assignment was real. In the year 2018. Unbelievable.

The shockingly offensive assignment deserved to be thrown in the trash. But young Jerome dutifully filled it out anyway.

His response was pretty much perfect.

We're a country founded on freedom of speech and debating ideas, which often leads us into situations where "both sides" are represented. But it can only go so far.

There's no meaningful dialogue to be had about the perceived merits of stripping human beings of their basic living rights. No one is required to make an effort to "understand the other side," when the other side is bigoted and hateful.

In a follow-up post, Brown-Berry writes that the school has since apologized for the assignment and committed to offering better diversity and sensitivity training for its teachers.

But what's done is done, and the incident illuminates the remarkable racial inequalities that still exist in our country. After all, Brown-Berry told the Chicago Tribune, "You wouldn't ask someone to list three good reasons for rape or three good reasons for the Holocaust."

At the very end of the assignment, Jerome brought it home with a bang: "I am proud to be black because we are strong and brave ... "

Good for Jerome for shutting down the thoughtless assignment with strength and amazing eloquence.


This article originally appeared six years ago.

Two guys captured the speed of light on camera at 10 trillion frames per second

"The light is moving a million times faster than a bullet.”

The Slow Mo Guys/Youtube

The Slow Mo Guys had to use a special camera.

Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy aka The Slow Mo Guys, have filmed all sorts of things in, you guessed it, slow motion—everything from popcorn makers to giant water balloons to tattoo guns. Each of their videos feels a bit like an episode of “Mythbusters”—just a couple of guys making science super fun.

One of the Slow Mo Guys’ most popular videos to date features the fastest thing known to man: light.

Since light travels at an unfathomable 186,282 miles per second, Free and Gruchy had to reach out to CalTech in Pasadena, California for a camera that could capture “10 trillion frames per second,” which they said was “20 million times faster than the fastest we've ever filmed on this channel."

The team first shoots a beam of light through a bottle of milk water. Even though to the naked eye, it looks as though the bottle instantly lit up, the later footage reveals the light (a sort of blue ghost-like thing in the playback) travels from one side of the bottle to the other.

“Every frame seems to be ten picoseconds,” Free says. “And we're just sort of casually watching this go left to right through the bottle, but in reality the light is moving a million times faster than a bullet.”

Watch the full video below, which includes a few other fascinating slow motion experiments with light.

Though it may sound like science fiction, we live in a time where capturing the fastest thing in the universe on camera is a fun experiment for an afternoon. Neat!


This article originally appeared in February.

