'I'm not abusing my dog.' Husky owners make light of having to field concerns every winter.
Well-intentioned neighbors may not realize some dogs are built different—literally.
If you see a dog being left out in the cold and snow all day and all night, it might naturally raise some red flags and make you wonder if the owner is being neglectful. Making sure pets are safe in cold winter weather is a concern for animal lovers everywhere, but in some cases, misplaced concerns can cause headaches for perfectly responsible pet owners. Case in point: Huskies.
Husky owners are sharing stories of having the police called on them or being accused of abuse and neglect because their dogs prefer to hang outdoors during harsh winter weather rather than going inside to "stay warm." In fact, the colder it gets, the happier their Huskies are to lounge around outside, which leads to some comical images of dogs bathing in snow and uninformed good samaritans trying to "save" them from the elements.
"The cops and animal control both showed up at my house last night because someone reported an anonymous claim that we had left our dog outside in the cold weather," says a pet owner in a viral video showing his Husky dog, Nuko, contentedly lying in a yard full of snow. "It's pretty cold here in Maryland. And when the cops showed up, they said, 'Oh we're sorry. If we would have had known that we wouldn't have shown up. This is kind of a waste of time.'"
Indeed, many owners report that their Huskies are more than just content to be out in the snow and cold. They live for it. They thrive on it. The colder and snowier the better. Naturally, there are extreme conditions that any animals would need to shelter from, but certain dog breeds—Huskies, Malamutes, Samoyeds, and a few others—are built for arctic conditions, so they can tolerate cold and snow much better than other dogs.
And they all have owners who have to convince people every winter that they aren't abusing or neglecting their dogs when they refuse to come in from the snow.
The concern from neighbors is well-intentioned and based on legitimate concerns, of course. Some people assume it's okay to keep dogs out in the snow because they have fur, but size, age and breed make huge differences in how long a dog can comfortably or safely tolerate cold conditions. Dogs can get frostbite and hypothermia, so it's wise for pet owners to be aware of best practices for letting their dogs out in the winter. But certain breeds of dogs are built for the snow, so if you see these pups chilling outside, you might want to pause before assuming the worst.
Siberian Husky
Huskies are known for their icy blue eyes.Photo credit: Canva
Bred to be sled dogs in Northern Asia, huskies have a double layer of fur—a dense, wooly undercoat that traps heat covered by longer, coarse guard hairs that repel water to keep them dry in the snow.
Samoyed
Samoyeds are camouflaged in the snow.Photo credit: Canva
Known as the "smiling sled dog," Samoyeds were bred to work outdoors in the world's coldest places. The main thing that sets them apart from huskies is their pure white coat.
Alaskan Malamute
Alaskan malamutes are larger than huskies.Photo credit: Canva
Malamutes are kind of like huskies on steroids, being nearly twice their size. They are built for pulling heavier loads for longer distances, while huskies are built more for speed.
Norwegian Elkhound
When you hail from Norway, you have to like the snow.Photo credit: Canva
The Norwegian Elkhound has been dubbed the "silver viking." This ancient breed from the Nordic north is known for its hunting abilities.
Saint Bernard
Saint Bernards are known as snow rescue dogs.Photo credit: Canva
The famous Swiss Alps rescue dog, the Saint Bernard has long been associated with the snowy mountains, and for good reason. The gentle giants are built for the snow, with their thick coats and extra large size.
Newfoundland
The opposite of Samoyeds, Newfoundlands stand out in the snow with their thick black coat.Photo credit: Canva
Newfoundlands were bred to work in the icy waters of Newfoundland, Canada, and their double coat keeps them protected from the frigid temps.
There's a handful of other dog breeds that thrive in cold weather, most of which are large breeds with thick fur designed to protect them from winter elements. Owners of cold weather dogs tell tales of trying to beg and plead for their pups to come inside in from the cold, only to be met with blatant refusal and blank stares that say, "Why would I want to do that, human?" So if you see a dog from one of these breeds spending a lot of time out in the snow and cold, there's a good chance they are there by choice and are blissfully happy about it. Barring truly extreme conditions, it's definitely worth checking with the owner before calling the cops to report neglect.