+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

Emmanuel the chaotic emu is officially the internet's favorite bird

His adorable antics are wholesomely addictive.

emmanuel dont do it, emmanuel emu, emmanuel emu tiktok
TikTok

"Emmanuel, don't do it!" = new catchphrase of 2022.

If you haven’t met Emmanuel yet, you’re in for a treat.

Emmanuel is a resident of South Florida’s Knuckle Bump Farms, where farm worker Taylor Blake tries (desperately) to film informational videos about the animals on TikTok.

Unfortunately for Blake, Emmanuel ain’t havin it.

Her every attempt is thwarted by his relentless pecking antics, and the internet is in stitches over it. Below is a compilation of Emmanuel’s greatest hits, created by Tyla. Despite Blake’s demands, and even an experimentation in reverse psychology—“go ahead, do it,” she dares him—nothing can stop Emmanuel from knocking the phone to the ground.



"How did that make you feel?" Blake asks him, her voice full of sarcasm. "Was it everything you ever wanted and wished for and hoped for in life? Do you feel fulfilled now?" Judging by the look on his face, the answer seems like a resounding yes.

For a flightless bird, this troublemaking emu has quickly soared to virality with his mischief. If we don’t soon see T-shirts printed with the words “Emmanuel, don’t do it!” in big, bold letters, I’d be surprised. And a little disappointed, if I’m honest. It’s not every day that a farm bird earns tabloid coverage by TMZ. What a legend.

Unfortunately for Blake, Emmanuel has been a bad, bad influence on the other Knuckle Bump critters, who have joined him in anti-animal education protests.

@knucklebumpfarms Animals against education, episode 2. #animalsagainsteducation#emmanueltheemu#ellentheemu#princessthedeer#reginatherhea#farmlife♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms

Among his most loyal cohorts is Princess, a deer who refuses to stop biting, licking and altogether ruining the shot. Emmanuel has taught her well.

Luckily, Blake has discovered an unbeatable weapon of discipline known by parents far and wide: whipping out the full government name.

@knucklebumpfarms He knew I meant business when I whipped out his government name 😩🤣 #emmanueltheemu#emmanueldontdoit#emmanuel#emu#animalsagainsteducation♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms

All bets are off once “Emmanuel Todd Lopez!” is shouted, no doubt about it. Yes, that's his full name. Emmanuel Todd Lopez.

“He tightened up real quick when he heard the full name,” joked one viewer.

This trick seemed to work on Emmanuels of all species. "My name is Emmanuel and I fully froze," wrote one person.

In his defense, it’s not all pranks with Emmanuel. When not choosing violence, this emu is quite the cuddler.

@knucklebumpfarms Early morning emu snuggles #emmanueltheemu#emu#farmlife♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms

There he is, happy as can be after finally getting the attention he's been so aggressively fighting for.

​He’s also fond of hats.

@knucklebumpfarms Morning pep talks with Emmanuel #emu#emmanueltheemu#emusoftiktok#birdsoftiktok#farmlife#cowboy♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms

Nobody that’s completely evil could look this adorable in a hat.

Emmanuel might be aggravating his owners, but he is winning the hearts of millions.

Some were finding a bit of themselves while watching. "Emmanuel needs chaos and attention. I feel that to my core," one person commented.

Others found Blake and Emmanuel’s tumultuous-yet-loving dynamic to be inspirational.

“This is how chaotic I want my farm to be one day,” wrote one person.

Another added, “You give me such comic relief. I love your animals and their crazy personalities and your patience with them.”

One thing everyone can agree on: It’s Emmanuel’s world. We're just living in it.

You can follow along on all the wholesome Knuckle Bump Farm shenanigans via Instagram and TikTok. There you’ll find one big happy and haywire animal family ready to put a smile on your face.

Thank you Blake for your delightful content and unbeatable patience. And Emmanuel, thank you for being you.

From Your Site Articles
viral
Modern Families

People are loving this uncle who stepped up to slay the father-daughter dance with his niece

Here's to the ones who show up.

@sheek_luv/TikTok

Uncle and niece doing the father daughter dance.

Dads and daughters dancing together often bring a smile to people's faces. But what about when a father isn't available for a father-daughter duo?

A video on TikTok gives us a gorgeous glimpse of what's possible.

TikTok user LailaMom (@sheek_luv) shared a video from her daughter's dance recital showing a group of girls dancing on stage with their dads in T-shirts that said "Happy Father's Day." Her daughter, however, was dancing with her brother (the girl's uncle).

Keep ReadingShow less
Community

Grandmother comes out of 'retirement' to be lifeguard at local pool due to staffing shortages

She was a lifeguard at 16, and now she gets to give back to the community.

NBC News/YouTube

Robin Borlandoe is a 70-year-old grandma in Philadelphia working as a lifeguard this summer.

You're never too old to make a difference. That's what Robin Borlandoe, a 70-year-old grandmother, learned when she decided to become a local lifeguard this year. Seeing that there was a need she could fill, she got out her bathing suit and got back in the pool to help her community.

Keep ReadingShow less
grandma
Pop Culture

After accidentally yelling at his DoorDash driver, a man used TikTok to make things right

A misunderstanding turned into a sweet moment.

TikTok

The dog was really to blame for all this.

Much to his chagrin, Australian resident Mark Polchleb recently went viral on Tiktok after sharing that he unknowingly yelled at his DoorDash driver as he approached the front door.

Polchleb had not actually been shouting “get away from the door, mate!” to the innocent driver, but rather to his rambunctious dog, who clearly could smell food fast approaching and began barking in anticipation.

Unfortunately, this was lost in translation, and the driver put down the delivery in shame as he slowly backed away before leaving.


@markp_ Im genuinely losing sleep over this. He was so sweet and my dog is a menace 🥺
♬ original sound - fiona’s gf

Polchleb saw what had happened after reviewing his security camera footage and was instantly dismayed. He told TODAY, “I couldn’t bear the thought of someone thinking I disrespected them for just doing their job!”

“I’ve genuinely lost sleep over this,” he added in a follow-up TikTok.

Others were quick to commiserate in the comments section.

"The way I’m actually shedding tears thinking of how he must have felt disregarded and a nuisance. I’m feeling sick,” wrote one person

“I WOULD LOSE SLEEP FOR DAYSSSSSS,” wrote another.

Of course, finding a way to apologize would be no easy feat. Not long after the delivery is done, customers have no way of contacting their DoorDash driver. But that didn’t stop a determined Polchleb from reaching out on TikTok for help.

Keep ReadingShow less
best of humanity
Trending Stories