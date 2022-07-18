Emmanuel the chaotic emu is officially the internet's favorite bird
His adorable antics are wholesomely addictive.
If you haven’t met Emmanuel yet, you’re in for a treat.
Emmanuel is a resident of South Florida’s Knuckle Bump Farms, where farm worker Taylor Blake tries (desperately) to film informational videos about the animals on TikTok.
Unfortunately for Blake, Emmanuel ain’t havin it.
Her every attempt is thwarted by his relentless pecking antics, and the internet is in stitches over it. Below is a compilation of Emmanuel’s greatest hits, created by Tyla. Despite Blake’s demands, and even an experimentation in reverse psychology—“go ahead, do it,” she dares him—nothing can stop Emmanuel from knocking the phone to the ground.
Holy crap this is wonderful pic.twitter.com/kSUiQd0XQP
— David (@p4ndr_) July 15, 2022
"How did that make you feel?" Blake asks him, her voice full of sarcasm. "Was it everything you ever wanted and wished for and hoped for in life? Do you feel fulfilled now?" Judging by the look on his face, the answer seems like a resounding yes.For a flightless bird, this troublemaking emu has quickly soared to virality with his mischief. If we don’t soon see T-shirts printed with the words “Emmanuel, don’t do it!” in big, bold letters, I’d be surprised. And a little disappointed, if I’m honest. It’s not every day that a farm bird earns tabloid coverage by TMZ. What a legend.
Unfortunately for Blake, Emmanuel has been a bad, bad influence on the other Knuckle Bump critters, who have joined him in anti-animal education protests.
@knucklebumpfarms Animals against education, episode 2. #animalsagainsteducation#emmanueltheemu#ellentheemu#princessthedeer#reginatherhea#farmlife♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms
Among his most loyal cohorts is Princess, a deer who refuses to stop biting, licking and altogether ruining the shot. Emmanuel has taught her well.
Luckily, Blake has discovered an unbeatable weapon of discipline known by parents far and wide: whipping out the full government name.
@knucklebumpfarms He knew I meant business when I whipped out his government name 😩🤣 #emmanueltheemu#emmanueldontdoit#emmanuel#emu#animalsagainsteducation♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms
All bets are off once “Emmanuel Todd Lopez!” is shouted, no doubt about it. Yes, that's his full name. Emmanuel Todd Lopez.
“He tightened up real quick when he heard the full name,” joked one viewer.
This trick seemed to work on Emmanuels of all species. "My name is Emmanuel and I fully froze," wrote one person.
In his defense, it’s not all pranks with Emmanuel. When not choosing violence, this emu is quite the cuddler.
@knucklebumpfarms Early morning emu snuggles #emmanueltheemu#emu#farmlife♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms
There he is, happy as can be after finally getting the attention he's been so aggressively fighting for.
He’s also fond of hats.
@knucklebumpfarms Morning pep talks with Emmanuel #emu#emmanueltheemu#emusoftiktok#birdsoftiktok#farmlife#cowboy♬ original sound - Knuckle Bump Farms
Nobody that’s completely evil could look this adorable in a hat.
Emmanuel might be aggravating his owners, but he is winning the hearts of millions.
Some were finding a bit of themselves while watching. "Emmanuel needs chaos and attention. I feel that to my core," one person commented.
Others found Blake and Emmanuel’s tumultuous-yet-loving dynamic to be inspirational.
“This is how chaotic I want my farm to be one day,” wrote one person.
Another added, “You give me such comic relief. I love your animals and their crazy personalities and your patience with them.”One thing everyone can agree on: It’s Emmanuel’s world. We're just living in it.
You can follow along on all the wholesome Knuckle Bump Farm shenanigans via Instagram and TikTok. There you’ll find one big happy and haywire animal family ready to put a smile on your face.
Thank you Blake for your delightful content and unbeatable patience. And Emmanuel, thank you for being you.