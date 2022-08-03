+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

The internets 'biggest Karen' is an emu and she's hilariously out to get her owner

Karen seems to hold a grudge.

The internets 'biggest Karen' is an emu and she's hilariously out to get her owner
Photo by Jon Hunter on Unsplash

Emu is hilariously out to get her owner

Emu's are interesting birds that kind of look like an angry ostrich with different feathers. Thank goodness they don't fly because that would be terrifying to witness while driving across a bridge or trying to take your pooch for a walk around the neighborhood. But an emu named Karen is terrifying enough without the gift of flight. This emu who wears the moniker "Karen" proudly seems to have it out for her owner, the Useless Farm Lady who runs the Useless Farm that Karen calls home and posts about their interactions on the TikTok. It seems that every time farm lady turns her back on the fuzzy bird, Karen sees it as her opportunity to strike.

Though it's not clear what Karen would do if she got her beak on the farm lady. Karen gets caught every time, partly because she's not in the least bit quiet and I'm not totally sure stealth is a word I'd use for a bird the size of an SUV. Farm lady seems to have the patience of a thousand monks when it comes to Karen's shenanigans. But interestingly enough, Karen isn't the only one trying to delete farm lady from the farm. There's also a silkie chicken named Brad that chases the farm lady around when Karen is in her pen.

@useless_farm

I live for Karen’s little yellow calming hat. Literally.

Maybe it's a team effort but it's truly biting the hand that feeds you in probably the most entertaining way. Of course we don't know why several of the animals have a plot against the farm lady and animal experts always claim that animals don't hold grudges. Pretty sure farm lady would beg to differ. In their defense, she does dress them in silly hats and wigs which could be the source of animosity if animals could seek revenge.

@useless_farm

Replying to @tonia_j every day, i am inspired and motivated Karen’s tireless dedication.

If the Useless Farm animals have it their way, farm lady better continue to sleep with one eye open because Karen is coming and she doesn't skip leg day.

From Your Site Articles
emu
Well Being

People share the 18 things that are a 'subtle sign' someone is really smart

via PixaBay

Albert Einstein

One of the strangest things about being human is that people of lesser intelligence tend to overestimate how smart they are and people who are highly intelligent tend to underestimate how smart they are.

This is called the Dunning-Kruger effect and it’s proven every time you log onto Facebook and see someone from high school who thinks they know more about vaccines than a doctor.

The interesting thing is that even though people are poor judges of their own smarts, we’ve evolved to be pretty good at judging the intelligence of others.

“Such findings imply that, in order to be adaptive, first impressions of personality or social characteristics should be accurate,” a study published in the journal Intelligence says. “There is accumulating evidence that this is indeed the case—at least to some extent—for traits such as intelligence extraversion, conscientiousness, openness, and narcissism, and even for characteristics such as sexual orientation, political ideology, or antigay prejudice.”

Keep ReadingShow less
intelligence
Joy

Dream comes true as mom and daughter become co-pilots on a Southwest flight

Flying is a family affair.

Facebook

Like mother like daughter.

Dreams come in many shapes and sizes. For Keely Petitt, it was a vision of becoming a pilot just like her mom, Captain Holly Petitt. That wish recently came true, and was made all the more special as mom and daughter took to the skies together.

A statement released by Southwest Airlines shared that Holly began as a flight attendant fresh out of college, where she first discovered her passion for flying. She pursued getting certified and taking flight lessons all while being a full-time mom, and her children quite literally grew up around the "ups and downs" of aviation life.



Keely knew she wanted to follow her mother's footsteps at the age of 14—earning her pilot license and landing an internship for Southwest in 2017.

Though working for Southwest has “always been the end goal” for Keely, she had no idea that on July 23 she would end up co-piloting Flight 3658 with her mom, Holly. The mother-daughter duo flew together from their home town of Denver, Colorado, to St. Louis, Missouri—a historic first for the airline.

“They're breaking barriers and empowering women of all ages to pursue their dreams in aviation, and pun intended, reach for the skies,” Southwest wrote.

As for Captain Holly, having her daughter as first officer has been a “dream come true.”

"First, I found this career and fell in love with it, and then that one of my kids fell into this and in love with this career too. It's surreal,” she reflected.

Keep ReadingShow less
family
Pop Culture

A brave fan asks Patrick Stewart a question he doesn't usually get and is given a beautiful answer

This article originally appeared on 06.26.13.


Patrick Stewart often talks about his childhood and the torment his father put him and his mother through. However, how he answered this vulnerable and brave fan's question is one of the most eloquent, passionate responses about domestic violence I've ever seen. WARNING: At 2:40, he's going to break your heart a little.


Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories