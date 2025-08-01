upworthy
Pop Culture

Millennials are voting on which name represents their generation's 'Karen'

One name group is "fighting for their lives" to not be selected.

@erindiehart/TikTok

Did you name make the list?

Mention the name Karen, and you’re likely to get an immediate image of an aggravatingly entitled, middle-aged, and possibly (definitely) racist woman, who may or may not be donning a spiky short hairdo while asking to speak to the manager.

Well, now there’s a hilariously heated online debate about which Millennial name is the equivalent to that. Let’s see who’s been placed on the chopping block…

This game seemingly started with Erin Dieheart (@erindiehart), who declared that rather than have some boomer or Gen Zers choose the victim, Millennials should decide themselves who the “A-holes” of their generation are.

“I feel like WE should have a say so in this,” Diehart quipped.

 
So what names were voted in? See below, and apologies in advance to 80s babies.

Ashley

Brittany

Heather

Amber

Tiffany

Jessica

Nicole

Becky

Kelsey

Honorable mentions:

Michelle

Lauren

Oy boy, did people have OPINIONS on this subject.

“IT’S ASHLEY. I DON’T EVEN HAVE TO WATCH THE REST.”

(As a millennial who was also an avid watcher of Recess, I’m inclined to agree with this comment. Not that anyone asked.)

 
 @disneytva Sorry, Spinelli, them's the rules 😔 . . . 🎥: Recess
“Beyoncé told us already. It’s Becky.”

“Brittany , Amber, Stephanie. The unholy trinity.”

“I pretty much agree with most except Heather. I’ve never met an evil Heather. They were introverted and docile.”

“You just named an entire cheer squad.”

Then, when it pretty much came down to two names—Jessica and Ashley—the former name began, as Diehart put it in a follow-up video, “fighting for their lives.”

 
“PLEASE, I’m a good person!” one Jessica begged in the comments section.

“Please guys. The severe ADHD and anxiety in me can’t handle this,” pleaded another. “Leave us Jessicas alone. We already have to deal with ppl calling us Jessie and we hate it. Please we have too much trauma to be a Karen.

Ashleys, it seemed, weren’t so confident in defending themselves.

“As an Ashley I REBUKE this but my mom is named Karen so maybe it’s a sign,” one wrote.

Another admitted, “As an Ashley, I too have been victimized by an Ashley.”

While this is clearly all in good fun, it’s worth noting that the Karen stereotype has negatively affected the lives of countless actual Karens, many of whom have considered changing their own name as to avoid further damage. Statistically speaking, it isn't even women named Karen who end up being the major complainers of their age group. So now they face a punishment they don't necessarily deserve. Maybe we don’t want to continue this trend.

Or maybe I’m saying that out of self preservation, since my own name is among the finalists. Who knows?!

Since Diehart hasn't officially announced or finished collecting votes, you might want to give her a follow to find out what her final verdict will be. And, please, be nice to the Ashleys in your life when that happens.

