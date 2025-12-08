Gen X icon Tori Amos brain farted a song on stage. Her recovery has menopausal women rolling.
She stopped cold mid-performance, then had a perfect improvised response.
When Tori Amos launched her debut solo album Little Earthquakes in 1992, she became an icon to a whole generation of angsty Gen X teens and young adults. At age 62, the singer-songwriter is still known for her flaming red hair, passionate piano playing, and unique voice. Fans still go see her live to hear her perform classics like "Silent All These Years," "Crucify," "Cornflake Girl," and more.
Now, Amos is making a name for herself as a "menopausal queen" after she brain farted one of her own songs live on stage. She's been performing for decades and writes her own songs, so forgetting a lyric or chord is pretty unexpected. But in the middle of a concert, after singing, "Not tonight, Josephine"—the opening line of her song "Josephine"—she stopped abruptly, looked at the audience, and whisper-dropped an f-bomb.
The audience laughed out loud. Then Amos picked right back up with a whole new song, improvised on the spot, about her menopausal brain:
"It was bound to happen, it was bound to happen, somewhere in my menopausal mind…as long as I know a couple things, like this is what it is, and this is what it is [indicating the microphones], we'll get there eventually. It was bound to happen in my menopausal mind, but at least I can laugh this time."
The audience, undoubtedly filled with menopausal and perimenopausal fans, cheered wildly.
The woman who shared the video, @thegarbagemom on Instagram, wrote:
"Tori Amos having a full blown brain-fog moment and just rolling with it? GEN X ICON QUEEN BEHAVIOR👑
THANK YOU @toriamos for continuing to be a siren voice for our generation. I loved her as a teen and love her even more now!
Her music was the soundtrack to our girlhood revolution, and now she’s still here (!!!) still showing up for us and telling the truth, even when her brain is foggy, even when her body is changing.
It feels like watching our entire generation grow up together.
This is why Perimenopause-a-Palooza matters (and will happen!) Because artists like Tori didn’t just shape our youth, they’re shaping this chapter too. 💯
We deserve a place where our stories, our humor, our rage and our power in mid-life are seen and heard. This chapter of our life needs a stage too!!"
Amos has been a graceful aging advocate for years now. In 2012, she told CNN journalist Brooke Baldwin, "As you get older, you just have to step into your grace ... The youngsters don’t have what you bring, which is an awareness, a knowledge. Please, just hold your head up high. You can’t be 27 and be a great queen.”
She also spoke about menopause at another concert, saying the worst thing about it was forgetting things. However, she added that there were great things about it, too, telling young women that they'll "understand what fire is" when they're 50. "Just you wait," she said.
Gen Xers are loving how Amos went from being the voice of our girlhood to the voice of our womanhood without skipping a beat. Those angsty youngsters still live somewhere in us, and it's all the more comforting to have Tori Amos nailing our feelings at this stage of life, too.